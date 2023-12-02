Charles “The Great Reset” King demands $5 trillion per year to tackle climate change

Yesterday, King Charles III delivered a speech at the opening ceremony of COP28. He said that “they” needed $4.5 to $5 trillion per year to drive their transformation because of “climate change.”

The 2023 United Nations (“UN”) Climate Change Conference or Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC (“COP28”) is being held over the next couple of weeks in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. It is advertised as the “World Climate Action Summit” and is the first “Global Stocktake” to assess progress made on the Paris Agreement.

King Charles III delivered a speech at the opening ceremony on Friday. You can watch his full speech below or, if you prefer, jump straight to the commentary that follows.

Sky News: King Charles delivers address at opening ceremony of COP28 Summit in UAE, 1 December 2023 (11 mins)

“28 eight years ago I was most touched to be asked to speak at the opening of COP21 in Paris which of course culminated in the Paris agreement,” Charles III said at COP28.

The Paris Agreement adopted in December 2015 during the COP21 climate conference stipulates that the increase in the global average temperature is to be kept well below 2°C above “pre-industrial levels” and that efforts are pursued to limit the temperature increase to 1.5°C above “pre-industrial levels.”

However, as former renewable energy manager and head of the German Wildlife Foundation Fritz Vahrenholt discovered in 2017, closer inspection of the treaty text reveals that the term “pre-industrial levels” is nowhere defined in this epochal UN document.

Bjorn Lomborg is president of the Copenhagen Consensus Centre and author of ‘False Alarm: How Climate Change Panic Costs Us Trillions, Hurts the Poor, and Fails to Fix the Planet’.

In a 2017 video, he explained that the Paris Climate Agreement will cost, by estimates at that time, $1 to $2 trillion per year and climate activists say it will save the planet. The truth? It won’t do anything for the planet, but it will make everyone poorer – except politicians and environmentalists. In 2015, Lomborg had already explained that The Paris Agreement, if fully implemented, would lower temperatures around the planet by 0.05 degrees Fahrenheit (oF). One degree Celsius (oC) is the equivalent of 33.8oF. 0.05oF is so small, that it is immeasurable in oC.

So why is Charles ‘The Great Reset’ King pushing forward with the climate agenda? What he said next holds a piece of the puzzle.

The Paris Agreement, Charles said, was “a landmark moment of hope and optimism when nations put differences to one side for the common good.”

The ”common good” and the “greater good” are nefarious concepts. They represent collectivism as opposed to individualism. Collectivism – which is found in socialist, communist and fascist movements – is used as a tool of social control.

“I pray with all my heart that COP28 will be another critical turning point towards genuine transformational action at a time when already as scientists have been warning for so long, we are seeing alarming tipping points,” Charles III told the audience at COP28.

We should question to whom Charles III prays. Gavin Ashenden, a former Anglican bishop and chaplain to the queen who was received into the Catholic Church in 2019, said in 2022 that he sees “no evidence in Charles’ public language that he relates to Jesus as Lord” and noted that he “has chafed at the exclusiveness of Christianity and only recently committed himself to Anglicanism.” Observing Charles III, Ashenden believes he gravitates to spirituality, both Islam and Greek Orthodoxy. Anglican website editor Adrian Hilton said he senses Charles has inherited a “deep respect for Orthodoxy and also the cosmology of Universalism.”

As for “tipping points,” climate change alarmists have been pontificating about tipping points for decades. Since 2001, at least seven different climate conferences have been touted as the “last chance” to stop global warming. All of them have been proved wrong.

Philip Stott is a professor emeritus of biogeography at the School of Oriental and African Studies, University of London, and a former editor of the Journal of Biogeography. He publishes a blog site called ‘EnviroSpin Watch’ to monitor UK media coverage of environmental issues and science. In 2011, Stott summarised the tipping point phenomenon: “In essence, the Earth has been given a 10-year survival warning regularly for the last fifty or so years. We have been serially doomed. Our post-modern period of climate change angst can probably be traced back to the late-1960s, if not earlier.”

“I’ve spent a large proportion of my life trying to warn of the existential threats facing us over global warming over climate change and biodiversity … All these decades later and despite all the attention there is 30% more carbon dioxide in the atmosphere now than there was back then and almost 40% more,” Charles III said.

Carbon dioxide (“CO 2 ”) is the building block of all life on Earth. CO 2 , also known as “nature’s fertilizer,” has steadily been enriching Earth’s atmosphere, from 320 parts per million in 1970 to 365 parts in 2000, to more than 412 parts today. CO 2 is an elixir of life, supporting plants since the world began and making virtually all life on Earth possible. We should be celebrating it, not demonising it.

In 2015, Dr. Patrick Moore gave a lecture during which he said: “Our children and our publics are taught that CO 2 is a toxic pollutant that will destroy life and bring civilization to its knees. Tonight, I hope to turn this dangerous human-caused propaganda on its head. Tonight, I will demonstrate that human emissions of CO 2 have already saved life on our planet from a very untimely end.”

Charles III then describes as many catastrophic effects of “climate change” as time allowed.

“The dangers are no longer distant risks I have seen across the Commonwealth and beyond,” he claimed shamelessly listing the catastrophes “caused by climate change.” His list included lives and livelihoods laid waste, repeated cyclones, unprecedented floods, droughts, severe wildfires, and the northern hemisphere having the “warmest average global temperatures on record.”

Charles III is talking a load of balderdash. In addition to the revelations of leaked emails that became known as the Climategate scandal, over the last century tropical cyclones have decreased and not increased, wildfires are a part of the natural ecosystem and were more extensive in the past, several fires in recent years were a consequence of arson, and claims that UK’s temperature in June, for example, was “the hottest since records began” was a lie as was the claim that last summer the UK experienced the hottest day in 125,000 years. In short, global warming isn’t happening, climate change is a fraud and the world has woken up to the climate scam.

“We are taking the natural world outside balanced norms and limits and into dangerous uncharted territory,” Charles III said. “We are carrying out a vast frightening experiment of changing every ecological condition all at once at a pace that far outstrips nature’s ability to cope,” he added trying to instil fear into anyone who bothered to listen. Much to his relief, he did have one in the front row of the audience who appeared to be listening – Al Gore, whose 2006 documentary An Inconvenient Truth was shamed by the sound science and interviews with real climate scientists in the documentary ‘The Great Global Warming Swindle’.

After trying to frighten everyone into action Charles III revealed his solution.

His plan involves bringing together “public-private philanthropic and NGOs so that they all play their part in delivering climate action,” because “public finance alone will never be sufficient.” The world needs an “international financial system combined with the innovative use of risk reduction tools like first loss risk guarantees,” he said.

By doing so, Charles III said, “we could mobilise the trillions of dollars we need – in the order of four and a half to five trillion a year – to drive the transformation we need.”

To begin to understand why Charles III is demanding such extraordinary amounts of money to fight a fabricated climate change crisis, please read our previous articles as listed below. It will become clear that the “transformation,” the “sustainable future” Charles III speaks of is one where we own nothing and they own and control everything.