Texas Attorney General sues Pfizer for misrepresenting the effectiveness of the company’s covid injections

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing Pfizer for spreading grossly misleading and inaccurate information regarding the efficacy of its covid “vaccine” in preventing infection and transmission.

According to a press release from the Texas Attorney General at the end of last month, “Pfizer engaged in false, deceptive, and misleading acts and practices by making unsupported claims regarding the company’s covid-19 vaccine in violation of the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act.”

The pharmaceutical corporation misled the public by claiming that its vaccination had a 95% efficiency rate against illness. The efficacy rate was calculated using the so-called “relative risk reduction” for vaccinated participants in Pfizer’s initial, two-month clinical trial results.

FDA publications indicate “relative risk reduction” is a misleading statistic that “unduly influence[s]” consumer choice.

Pfizer was also put on notice at that time that vaccine protection could not accurately be predicted beyond two months, the press release states. Nevertheless, Pfizer fostered a misleading impression that vaccine protection was durable and withheld from the public information that undermined its claims about the duration of protection.

Despite its clinical trial failing to measure whether the vaccine protects against transmission, Pfizer embarked on a campaign to intimidate the public into getting the vaccine as a necessary measure to protect their loved ones.

On the contrary, covid cases increased after widespread vaccination, and some areas saw a greater percentage of covid deaths among the vaccinated population than the unvaccinated.

When the failure of its product became apparent, Pfizer then pivoted to silencing truth-tellers. The lawsuit notes: “How did Pfizer respond when it became apparent that its vaccine was failing and the viability of its cash cow was threatened? By intimidating those spreading the truth and conspiring to censor its critics. Pfizer labelled as ‘criminals’ those who spread facts about the vaccine. It accused them of spreading ‘misinformation.’ And it coerced social media platforms to silence prominent truth-tellers.”

“We are pursuing justice for the people of Texas, many of whom were coerced by tyrannical vaccine mandates to take a defective product sold by lies,” said Attorney General Paxton.

“The facts are clear. Pfizer did not tell the truth about their coivd-19 vaccines. Whereas the Biden Administration weaponised the pandemic to force illegal public health decrees on the public and enrich pharmaceutical companies, I will use every tool I have to protect our citizens who were misled and harmed by Pfizer’s actions.”

The lawsuit follows Attorney General Paxton’s investigation into Pfizer and other vaccine manufacturers announced earlier this year.

You can read the request for a court order from the Texas Attorney General HERE.

