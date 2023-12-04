The Doctor That Sacrificed His Career, His Reputation and Ultimately His Life.

What we have done to each other with vaccines has produced the most profound damage to humankind by humankind in the history of humanity,” argued Canadian physician Dr. Andrew Moulden a doctor, who provided clear scientific evidence to prove that every dose of vaccine given to a child or an adult produces harm. Dr Moulden PhD MD, was not afraid to speak the truth about medical corruption and the flawed healthcare system that does “more to harm health than it does to cure disease”

Dr Moulden had stated “We’re in a catch-22, because admitting there’s a problem means that you’re basically going to hold accountable one of the most powerful industries on this planet next to the petroleum industry and that’s the pharmaceutical industry. There’s no malice here. There’s no ill will. There’s no vendetta. Ladies and gentlemen, the fact is we’ve done something very wrong here, and until we wake up and recognize it and admit we have to find some equitable means of moving forward that it won’t stop.”

Dr Moulden was a powerful advocate for ending all vaccine use, and although his words have been echoed by many other doctors recently, the above comments were said over a decade ago as he sadly died unexpectedly back in November of 2013 at age 49.

Dr Moulden’s death was also unexplained according to Brasscheck “Heart attack? Suicide?” they ask, “The news media and police didn’t even bother to clarify the cause of death. However, the usual suspects performed their usual “clean up crew” activities, creating websites and “articles” slandering him and his work in every way possible.”

As we have grown to expect, the truth that was uncovered by Dr Moulden was rejected by the conventional medical system and the pharmaceutical industry. Now on the tenth anniversary of his death, the work of a doctor who would have been an immensely valuable voice to have had on side during the last few years deserves recognition.

A Doctor’s Tribute

In a tribute to Dr. Andrew Moulden, Dr. Leonard G. Horowitz wrote: “Doctor Andrew Moulden MD, PhD Is Dead (Murdered Probably) at age 50 “The death of Andrew Moulden is shrouded in mystery. Some sources say he had a heart attack and others say he committed suicide. A colleague of Dr. Moulden who wishes to remain anonymous reported to Health Impact News that he/she had contact with him two weeks before he died in 2013. Dr. Moulden told trusted colleagues in October of 2013 that he was about to break his silence and would be releasing new information that would be a major challenge to the vaccine business of big pharma. He was ready to come back. Even though he had been silent, he had never stopped his research. Two weeks later, Dr. Moulden suddenly died. “

“Dr. Moulden was about to release a body of research and treatments, which could have destroyed the vaccine model of disease management, destroyed a major source of funding for the pharmaceutical industry, and at the same time seriously damaged the foundation of the germ theory of disease.” (Source)

According to Horowitz, Dr Moulden’s research was a “most reasonable and empirically-corroborated theory was that infants who were vaccinated were often neurologically injured.” […] “Gross (arguably criminal) negligence is what seriously angered Dr. Moulden. You will get a clear sense of Andrew’s righteous indignation when you read his writings, or review his media productions.” writes Horowitz (Source).

Who Was Doctor Andrew Moulden?

The video below was recorded just before Dr Moulden Died.

It is important to understand that this “righteous indignation” came from a place of extensive knowledge due to the immense conviction of the man.

Dr. Moulden did not stop there, he then went on to residency training in psychiatry and neuropsychiatry and did most of his clerkship and residency training electives in neurology.

The Whole Mechanism of Injury Emerged

Despite the already extensive knowledge that he acquired, the additional training seemed to be what was required,

Dr. Moulden explained that with that knowledge, he also began to recognise that he was seeing these damages that were not there before an individual was vaccinated, and showing up shortly thereafter. He could see that individuals and children were having various problems with losing their language and becoming withdrawn and exhibiting stereotypical behaviors and “basically receiving a diagnosis of autism down the road.” (source).

When Dr Moulden first came out of medical school, he revisited his medical literature to try and make sense of what he was seeing in terms of the facial structure and the facial asymmetries in the patients he was seeing, that, he said “can only be accounted for by stroke in the medical histories” He had a few schizophrenia patients, several autistic children and a few children who had these neurological damages, he said he saw in the facial structures becoming asymmetrical that they could only be accounted for by strokes.

Due to concern for public safety, he then submitted a manuscript that he had written back in 2001 called “The Microvascular Hypoxia Low Oxygen Account for Neurodevelopmental Disorders and Psychosis” to the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario as what he was seeing meant that “we may not be doing things completely right at this pointing history.” he said, but “Fresh out of medical school, unfortunately, they weren’t very receptive of it.”

Dr. Horowitz says “In the year 2000 when Doctor Moulden presented his evidence to the head of his medical association he was told to throw it away as it could upset the very profitable applecart. Do you want me to turn my back on society? “Doctor Moulden you either have to play ball or you lose the ball or they take you out and you will never become a licensed physician in Canada.”

Nevertheless, according to Dr Moulden’s brother, after that first little bit of research, he found discrepancies and couldn’t just walk away knowing that people (especially children) were being hurt by vaccines.”

“So my brother made the right decision, the only decision and even though at that early stage he knew he was In for a rocky road, he stood his ground and was determined to find the truth which he did after years of being knocked down by so many others,”

“Andrew’s only goal was to find the truth and help improve people’s health. He created relationships with the families of the children affected by vaccines, ate in their homes, cried with them, and promised he wouldn’t give up on them.”

Blood Flow

Dr Moulden continued to research and found that “all the different disorders of all the different organs in the body, all these different times occur after vaccination due to Blood flow and zeta potential.”

These are microvessel blockages of blood supply and a lack of oxygen to tissue, which according to Dr Moulden are “equivalent to strokes to the brain and to the bowel and to the liver and the kidneys. And we cannot see it. “

The truth is frightening, disheartening, alarming, and now self-evident, says Moulden, “In essence, we are creating disease and chronic illness by an over-zealous activation of a natural set of healing mechanisms in human physiology – a component phase of the MASS physiological response.”

M.A.S.S. Ischemia.

From Dr Moulden’s article, Vaccinations are Causing Impaired Blood Flow (Ischemia), Chronic Illness, Disease and Death for Us All. (Not verbatim).

“M.A.S.S. is an acronym for many chronic illnesses and diseases that impair blood flow “Moulden Anoxia Spectrum Syndromes.” One-size-fits-all global vaccination schemes have created M.A.S.S. disorders on MASS scales. MASS disorders, from infectious diseases to vaccinations, have a common sequence of injuries which includes impaired blood flow, oxygenation, blood carrying capacity, and non-specific immune hyper-stimulation.”

“Silent MASS ischemic strokes is how the body caused paralysis and respiratory failure from wild polio virus exposure.”

“This is how death occurred from Smallpox. This is how the swine flu vaccine caused paralysis and Guillain-Barre syndrome. This is how thalidomide caused infants to be born with no arms and legs.”

“When M.A.S.S. happens to the descending motor tracts in the brain, we call this Paralysis, Guillain-Barre Syndrome, Infantile paralysis, Seizures, Encephalopathy.”

“When M.A.S.S. happens to internal organs or connective tissue we call it: Colitis, Irritable bowel, Fibromyalgia, Chronic fatigue, Post-concussion syndrome, a psychiatric disorder.”

“When M.A.S.S. happens in infants and children, we call it: Autism-spectrum disorders, Specific learning disabilities, Attention deficit disorders, Asperger’s Syndrome, Global developmental delay, and some childhood cancers. Sometimes M.A.S.S. causes or compounds cerebral palsy resulting from impaired oxygenation and blood flow to the brain.”

“Sometimes we call M.A.S.S. Kawasaki syndrome, Moyamoya, Aseptic meningitis, Encephalopathy, Meningitis Hypsarrythmia, Infantile spasms, West syndrome, Febrile seizures.”

“When MASS happens in teen girls after Gardasil vaccination, it creates death, disease, illness, clouded thinking, and paralysis. Remarkably, the Gardasil shots are simply completing the silent ischemic vascular damages, to the body and brain that were caused from each childhood vaccination the girl received.”

“When MASS happens in military and armed services personnel, this causes “Gulf War Syndrome.”

“Sudden death is due to loss of central drive for respiration in the same manner that vaccinations are causing many cases of sudden infant death. When the blood-sludging MASS process happens to brainstem areas controlling automatic respiration, the central drive for respiration is lost. We call this sudden infant death or sudden death.”

In fact “Every time you “vaccinate” you cause mini-ischemic-whole-body-“strokes”. according to Dr Moulden. “ALL vaccines are causing immediate and delayed, acute and chronic, waxing and waning, impairments to blood flow, throughout the brain and body.” “This IS causing us all to become chronically ill, and sick, and causing brain damage along a continuum of clinically silent to death. This is causing ischemic “strokes”.

“It is all simply M.A.S.S. ischemia.” “Vaccines have been inadvertently concocted to induce MASS” and “the ischemic brain damages, after vaccination, from infants to adults, cut across all symptom-based medical diagnostic endpoints” according to Dr Andrew Moulden MD, PhD

Mandated Vaccines and Lawsuits

When the US federal government established goals for improving vaccination rates during the 1970s and 1980s they implemented nationwide vaccine initiatives, which included offering federal grants to states and encouraging strict enforcement (state mandates for forced vaccination), in order to achieve high vaccination rates (97%).

The number of mandated vaccines increased from 8 in 1980 to 22 in 2000 as vaccination became a requirement for a much younger population (the majority of all 30 childhood vaccines are administered before the age of 18 months).” There were over 30 vaccines by the year 2000.

Similarly, there was also a “steady incline in the rate and incidences of illnesses and chronic disorders like asthma (1 child in 9), like autism (1 child in 150 – more like 1 child in 87), like attention deficit disorders which is 15% of the childhood population, sudden infant death – 1 to 2% of children.” and only after these developments did autism cross class lines. Today autism is widespread in all socioeconomic groups.”

From 1970 to 1997 the number of cases that were brought for civil suits against the vaccine manufacturers was increasing yearly, but getting sued in civil litigation for all kinds of adverse effects from vaccines was not profitable for big pharma. This concerned public health departments who believed that without vaccines, there would be outbreaks of diseases. Their response was to bring in legislation to protect the vaccine manufacturers from claims that loved ones had been harmed by their vaccinations.

In the United States, Public Health Law 66990 was passed, this is the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act.

This was a turning point in history, profiteering overtook rational sound medical decision-making.

These laws established a “safety escape clause,” stating that adverse events occurring more than three days after vaccination are not causally related, thus, providing immunity to vaccine manufacturers and doctors from civil action. Dr. Moulden argued that this lack of accountability removes the incentive for thorough safety testing before bringing vaccines to market, without due diligence.

Since the implementation of these laws, the number of vaccines administered to children has significantly increased, exposing them to over thirty vaccines by the age of five, and introducing over a hundred and fifty foreign antigens in the first five years of life.

“We are so far into this that we can’t get out of it,” said Dr Moulden, this is “because of the numbers of vaccines that have come on the market, because of the amount of monies involved in sales around the world that they’re mandated, the pharmaceutical industry, much like the medical industry, and much like you as parents and consumers of these products, we’re all in a catch-22.

They Cannot See What is Right Before Their Eyes

“These things are causally related to these vaccinations and someone would have to be held accountable for that. And the only people who should be held accountable is the people who have profited off of it.” “We’ve made a mistake”. – Dr Moulden.

But, doctors, pathologists, and coroners cannot see what is right before their very eyes. “The cause of sudden infant death, and dementia, in life, is impaired microscopic blood flow. In death, there is no blood flow. Medical science cannot find the cause of death and disease, in life, by looking at dead tissue, when the dead tissue exhibits the same cause of death during life – no microscopic end vascular blood flow. When there is impaired blood flow there is impaired oxygen delivery to tissue.

Vaccines cause impaired blood flow in an immediate, delayed, waxing and waning pattern. This impairs oxygen delivery throughout the 60,000 miles of microscopic end blood vessel networks in the brain and body. Microscopic brain tissue regions can only survive 4 minutes in an absolute oxygen-deprivation state. Source

For Moulden his evidence represented “the beginning of the end of a flawed medical model and system that has caused the greatest harm, by man-kind to man-kind, in the history of recorded history.”

To read more see Vaccinations are causing impaired blood flow (Ischemia), Chronic Illness, Disease and Death for us all.

“What You Will See Will Break Your Heart”- Dr Andrew Moulden

Vaccines are NEVER Needed!

We are to this day still being told that vaccines are so safe, that a child could receive 10,000 vaccines and not have an adverse reaction, even though the pharmaceutical industry has never done twenty-year longitudinal studies to even measure what happens to children who receive 69 or more doses of vaccine during the first 18 years of life.

Yet, pharmaceutical companies have never even compared the health history of vaccinated children with the estimated one million unvaccinated children in the US who have not received any vaccinations, which according to Andrew Moulden, would have been easy to do. “But,” he says “if this was done, the results would prove that vaccines do in fact cause illness, disability, and death.”

“They have not done it and they will not do it, because they know that vaccine damage would be revealed.” (Source).

Vaccines are being sold to us for great profit as are the pharmaceutical products to treat the damages and disorders the vaccines have caused. “It is no longer a simple matter of “Are vaccines safe?” The repercussions with my “MASS” discoveries is that the entire medical model collapses, the germs are NOT the cause of disease, in and of themselves, this was never the truth, it was just theory” (Source)

He warned:

“It is all a deadly scam folks. Please don’t inflict it on your babies.“

Dr Andrew Moulden said that it “takes awareness of society as a whole, to change the system that we are all stuck in and awareness can only maintain a foothold and grounding in your conviction to what you say and what you believe as if you can see it yourself, understand it yourself, and come to your own conclusions. By telling other people, and sharing it with them, “eventually we’ll reach a critical mass.” “

But between now and then” he said “the damages will keep occurring, on atrocious numbers globally and there will be no resources put out there to help because no one thinks there’s a problem to be helped at this point.” I wonder if Dr Andrew Moulden could have ever imagined just how “atrocious” the numbers of global damages would get. He would have been immensely helpful to us all over the last few years, I’m sure.

Dr Horwitz says “Doctor Moulden has strangely died at age 50; NO official information concerning his death seems to be available. We should KNOW why this good, kind man was murdered. Big Pharma INC. cannot stand to lose in court. IMO we can best honor this good man by realizing what he has accomplished in his too-short life. Doctor Andrew Moulden has given us the understanding and tools to banish the genocidal practice of “vaccination”. What a wonderful gift.”

He sacrificed his career, his reputation, and his life, but for what? Did anyone heed the warnings? Will we ever reach that “critical mass”?

