“Fall of the Cabal” Author, Janet Ossebaard is Missing.

Stop World Control has reported – “Janet Ossebaard is missing and possibly committed suicide.” they continue,”It is with deep sadness that we must inform you that our good friend Janet Ossebaard has been missing for several weeks. I share this with the approval of Cyntha Koeter, (her partner) with whom we are in close contact. For quite some time Janet was not doing well, and she left a few weeks ago with the message that she was going to take her own life.“

The announcement from Stop World Control continues below:

In our opinion, Janet Ossebaard and Cyntha Koeter have made one of the greatest contributions to the Great Awakening, with the production of their groundbreaking docuseries THE FALL OF THE CABAL. In this series of highly revealing documentaries they expose the satanic elites, who pull the strings of all governments and major corporations behind the scenes. They do this with a clarity, accuracy and depth previously unheard of.

They were inspired in 2017 by the military operation called Q, which called people worldwide to investigate and expose the extreme crimes of these elites. See the short video below that summarizes what Q stands for:

Janet and Cyntha took the instruction to expose the elites and wake up humanity very seriously and produced dozes of short documentaries. Janet is an award-winning journalist and linguist and Cyntha a former police detective. So they had a lot of experience with in-depth investigations.



The powerful documentary series The Fall of the Cabal explains how everything in our world is deception, and how we are all being lied to by an extremely wealthy and very satanic group of people who are subtly manipulating humanity. This was always dismissed as a conspiracy theory, but these two ladies presented thousands of proofs – irrefutable, verifiable, and extremely carefully documented.



Their purpose was to awaken humanity so that there would be an unprecedented unmasking of this evil, and humanity would join hands to build a better world together, without these evil elites.



Emotional exhaustion

Their documentaries were watched by many millions worldwide on YouTube, until they were censored. They moved to Bitchute and Telegram where they continued their mission. Few people have done humanity as great a service as Janet and Cyntha, as their documentaries have activated millions of other researchers to do the same.



Unfortunately Janet had been suffering from emotional exhaustion, and in recent months everything became too much for her. Especially after yet another forced move, she went into a downwards spiral.

Two weeks ago she left, without money, without any possessions, without her dog, saying she was going to end her life. Nobody has heard from her since.



We are trying to support Cyntha Koeter as best we can. If Janet is still alive, we pray that she finds peace and hope and knows that there are millions of fellow warriors worldwide who love her and are ready to support her. If she has left earth, we know she is in the joyful embrace of Jesus and the angels, where she may enjoy the reward of her efforts.



We ask your prayers for both Janet and Cyntha. If you can make a financial contribution to help Cyntha during this difficult time, please do so generously. They have always been struggling financially, since being censored, which added to the ongoing pressure. It would be nice if we could grant Cyntha a major blessing. Please click on the button below.

Please also keep spreading the historic and groundbreaking documentaries of the Fall of the Cabal everywhere you can. We will continue the fight Janet fought and know that victory is certain. Cyntha Koeter also continues bravely. Make sure to follow her on Telegram.



⚠️ ATTENTION: There is a rumor circulating that Janet Ossebaard was killed by the Cabal, which is false. Also, there is a rumor that she was taken into safety by Q, which is also untrue. Thirdly, as of today her body has not been found, so it is not clear if she has passed away or not. Please refrain from spreading false rumors. We simply ask for prayers and support, and hope that she might still return alive. Thank you.

Source – Stop World Control

