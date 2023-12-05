[…] Expert Testimony at UK Parliament on the 4th December 2023. […]

Yesterday, the 4th of December, MP Andrew Bridgen hosted a historic hearing in the UK Parliament where he was joined by Dr David E. Martin, Dr Robert Malone, Dr Ryan Cole, Dr Pierre Kory, Professor Angus Dalgleish & Steve Kirsch who all gave expert testimony on the Pandemic & its consequences. Unfortunately, there were strict instructions that there would be no recordings allowed at the event, nevertheless, there was someone in Parliament who broke the rules, (that makes a change, doesn’t it!?) and there are just a few videos that have been posted on the X platform that I have published below and when more appear I will update this piece.

The Video below recorded before the event summarises the UK parliament testimony.

They Work For You

Before watching the individual videos, I will first get on my soapbox, as I feel it is important to note that, Members of Parliament (MPs), who contrary to what they themselves seem to think, work for us, had been lobbied by their constituents for weeks before the hearing asking them to attend this important, historic, and informative event.

You may be surprised to learn, but probably not, that out of 650 MPs a total of sixteen turned up to listen to the experts who had traveled hundreds of miles to be there. Sixteen, that’s one, six, who thought it was worth listening to expert speeches on a topic that affects us all detrimentally, a piddly 2.47 percent of all MPs!

According to the Parliament website:

“The UK public elects Members of Parliament (MPs) to represent their interests and concerns in the House of Commons .

Members of Parliament (MPs) . MPs consider and can propose new laws as well as raising issues that matter to you in the House.

in the House. This includes asking government ministers questions about current issues including those which affect local constituents.

What do MPs do in Parliament?

When Parliament is sitting (meeting), MPs generally spend their time working in the House of Commons. This can include raising issues affecting their constituents , attending debates, and voting on new laws.

, and voting on new laws. This can either be by asking a question of a government minister on your behalf or supporting and highlighting particular campaigns which local people feel strongly about.

Most MPs are also members of committees, which look at issues in detail, from government policy and new laws, to wider topics like human rights.

MPs also attend functions, visit schools and businesses, and generally try to meet as many people as possible.

This gives MPs further insight and context into issues they may discuss when they return to Westminster.

The fact that the vast majority of MPs failed to attend Andrew Bridgen’s hearings concerning the adverse effects and deaths of constituents due to covid vaccines, they have failed in their role as an MP.

The fundamental concept of a democracy is that we vote our representatives in, and they are supposed to work on our behalf. We allowed them their cushy little jobs, their overpriced homes, the ability to employ their relatives, and their expenses to dine out and travel where they like, all on taxpayers’ money. Yet, they have shown that when there are issues that absolutely need to be fought against on behalf of their constituents, they do not give a monkey’s. Please remember this when it is time for elections.

A list of MPs and Lords who did attend the hearing:

Andrew Bridgen

Ian Paisley

Sammy Wilson

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson

Paul Girvan

Carla Lockhart

David Davis

Sir Desmond Swayne

Jonathan Lord

Heather Wheeler

David Jones

Philip Hollobone

Neale Hanvey

Duncan Baker

Sir Christopher Chope

Sir George Howarth

Sir John Redwood

Ben Lake

Sir Robert Syms

Dean Russell

Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown

Karl McCartney

The “Real Experts” at Portcullis House, Parliament UK

Steve Kirsch’s photo from outside the Wilson Room

Steve Kirsch

So far there is only an audio of a small part of Steve Kirsh’s testimony – “A message to all the world’s governments.. release the covid shot Record Level Data now.. why are you keeping this information secret?”

Westminster: @stkirsch @drcole12 @RWMaloneMD @PierreKory Dr Angus Dalgleish & Dr David Martin hosted by @ABridgen



"A message to all the world's governments.. release the covid shot Record Level Data now.. why are you keeping this information secret?"

Dr Robert Malone

Dr Malone, said “The expert testimony at the invitation of MP Andrew Bridgen in the UK parliament yesterday was important. The room was overflowing with people. Many members of Parliament and Lords showed up to listen. The testimony given by myself as well as other scientists and physicians was science-based, truthful, and accurate.”

The expert testimony at the invitation of MP Andrew Bridgen in the UK parliament yesterday was important.

The room was overflowing with people. Many members of Parliament and Lords showed up to listen. The testimony given by myself as well as other scientists and physicians was science-based, truthful, and accurate.

Dr David Martin

Dr David Martin informed 16 members of the UK Parliament that Covid was a 56-year plan in the making which started in the UK when the Welcome Trust decided to use the corona virus as the ‘preferred form of human manipulation’.

The coronavirus as bioweapon project leading to Covid started 56 years ago in the UK when the Wellcome Trust decided to use coronavirus as the 'preferred form of human manipulation'. Dr Martin bioweapons inspector:

Dr Mike Yeadon

Our own, wonderful Dr Mike Yeadon recorded a video link to the event where he says, “There’s been no pandemic, no medical emergency.” “A novel technology “vaccine” was rushed at the public and was malign. All the “countermeasures” also had malign intentions. The alleged vaccines were toxic by design, not accidental. Intentionally harmful. Dr Yeadon also outlined the obvious endgame.

Thank you to the fabulous doctors, experts and Andrew Bridgen for hosting this event. We are sorry that our MPs would prefer to remain ignorant, not only for you but for the whole of Britain.

We will, however, continue to spread your expert testimonies in the hope that one day soon your words will be accepted as the evident to the whole nation.