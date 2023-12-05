NZ Vaccine Data Whistleblower Could Face up to 7 Years in Prison.

The Expose reported last week that an administrator who had been overseeing New Zealand’s Covid vaccine database had come forward as a whistleblower. The whistleblower, Barry Young had disclosed that data had shown a concerning proportion of individuals had died shortly after receiving a Covid vaccine. Days following this disclosure, journalist Liz Gunn reported that Young had been raided by the police on Sunday, and now, according to James Freeman on radio station TNT, he could face up to 7 years in prison.

The Disclosure.

Barry Young worked as a data administrator on a project at the Te Whatu Ora, public health agency established by the New Zealand government to implement a vaccine payment system to provider.

Young exposed just how many individuals had been found to have died following covid vaccinations, as we reported on the 2nd December, a breakdown of the data based on vaccine batches was provided by Young.

He claimed that in the first batch, consisting of 711 vaccinated individuals, 152, or 21 percent, died soon after.

Further analysis by Young extended to those administering the shots and the recipients, revealing alarming figures. One vaccinator administered shots to 621 individuals, and of those, 104, or 17 percent, died. Source

Notably, the majority of the vaccine batches were Pfizer doses. .

Expressing deep concern, Barry Young said “This should never happen, the percentage who die from what would be a normal vaccination administration would be 0.75 percent.”

Barry had helped to build the system he had been working on and therefore had access to vaccine-related data. After being shocked to learn that a lot of people were dying a week after being vaccinated, he decided to download and share that data with the world.

“Whistleblower,” Barry Young exposes the data.

Swarming With Police

On Sunday the 3rd of December, journalist Liz Gunn who had previously interviewed Barry Young, put out an emergency call to say that Young’s home had been surrounded by police for hours as had an individual who had corroborated his findings.

She calls for a global effort to make this story known.

Liz Gunn calls for “global effort” to get the story known.

Dishonest Purposes

The Te Whatu Ora ministry of health has been granted an injunction that “prevents any publication of the data” by the Employment Relations Authority has alleged Barry Young has had all of his access to the projects system removed.

Barry Young, was charged with accessing a computer system for “dishonest purposes”, which carries a maximum penalty of seven years’ prison.

The police said they would be opposing his release on bail, because of the risk he could continue to spread “misinformation!”

TNT Radio Chat’s James Freeman, reported that the reason he needs “protecting” is because of the significance of the data set that Young leaked, which, says the reporter contains the health records of the the New Zealand population, jabs and outcomes etc. as James Freeman says “it is not the linked anonymised data published by statistics offices from around the world. Which cannot be trusted.”