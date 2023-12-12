“Leave the World Behind” – Has Obama Shown us What the Apocalypse Looks Like?

“A conspiracy theory about a shadowy group of people running the world is far too lazy of an explanation.. Especially when the truth is far scarier. No one is in control. No one is pulling the strings… When events like this happen, the best, even the most powerful people can hope for is a heads up..” This is a quote from a new Netflix apocalyptic movie “Leave the World Behind“ about life after cyber attacks and a “global communications breakdown” by Sam Esmail, based on Rumaan Alam’s 2020 novel of the same name,

The film has made a quite a stir in the last few days, with reviews appearing all over social media with comments on how realistic the apocalyptic, end times theme has been portrayed, which is a little scary due to the fact Barrack and Michelle Obama are executive producers, which means they control the narrative.

The official story is that since concluding his presidency in 2017, Barack Obama has taken up a few hobbies. He’s written a bestselling memoir, signed a deal with Netflix to produce films and television series, and created Higher Ground, a production company co-led by his wife, Michelle.

Barack Obama even provided notes for Leave the World Behind, and according to Esmail, Obama thought the script was fairly close to how a crisis would actually pan out in the real world. In an interview with Vanity Fair, the director reflected on what it was like to receive that feedback. “I am writing what I think is fiction, for the most part, I’m trying to keep it as true to life as possible, but I’m exaggerating and dramatizing,” he said. “And to hear an ex-president say you’re off by a few details…I thought I was off by a lot! The fact that he said that scared the fuck out of me.”

The film follows the Sanford family, who take an impromptu trip from Brooklyn to Long Island and a small town named Point Comfort. Their air bnb, rental is beautiful, the kids are happy, and there’s even a pool. Later that night, two strangers, George (Mahershala Ali) and his daughter Ruth (Myha’la), knock on the door late at night and claim they own the property. They’ve traveled from the city and say there’s been a blackout. George reveals that he has a source who told him of a political coup d’état that is afoot, which is why the people in positions of power are letting a civil war take root by through a cyber attack, disrupting technology and feeding misinformation.

Notably, the family had an odd experience on the beach the first day, when a huge boat can be seen coming towards them and does not stop and the boat named White lion, eventually runs ashore. This is relevant to end time prophecy in the scriptures, according to one man commenting in the video below, where others point out that not only are there prophecy, but also end times satanic references in the film.

Satanic and Prophetic References.

Aside from the all seeing eye in the credits, when the movie starts, there is a song playing by Joey Baddass called the Revenge. One of the lyrics is “Made it to the top, ain’t no way that they can stop me now, They gonna say I joined the Illuminati, I got demons all around me, Tell me what they know about me.” Interesting lyrics for a movie executive produced by the Obamas.

How the Story Goes

As the world around them unravels, both families are forced to rely on each other for survival.

If you are interested Esquire tells the rest of the story here – “By the time we’ve reached the end of the film, both families have done the one thing you’re not supposed to do in a horror movie: Split up! To be fair, one of their children’s teeth started to fall out—and another child was on the run—so I suppose it made sense to divide and conquer. Nevertheless, this is where things go awry for the Leave the World Behind crew.

The two fathers, George and Clay Sanford (Ethan Hawke), team up to find medicine for the latter’s son, Archie. This leads them to the abode of George’s contractor, Danny (Kevin Bacon). George points his gun back at Danny—they nearly shoot each other—before brokering a deal. Clay offers Danny a thousand dollars in cash for a bottle of antibiotics, and they leave unscathed—but not before Danny mentions a nearby “doomsday bunker” that one of his clients, the Thorne family, built in secret. When they return to the car, George reflects on Danny’s irrational behavior, finally understanding that the apocalypse will turn everyone into ruthless monsters. He makes a pact with Clay: they need to look out for each other, and they need to seek shelter in the Thornes’ doomsday bunker. They drive home to find their respective families.

When Rose disappears the next day, Amanda figures she’s looking for a solution to their problems. This leads Amanda and Ruth to search for Rose in the woods—until a giant flock of deer corners Ruth. Right when you think Ruth is about to be trampled, Amanda jumps in front of her and screams at the top of her lungs to scare them off. Just when Amanda and Ruth think they’re in the clear, the bombings begin. From their spot in the forest, they see Manhattan go up in smoke as explosives land all over the city.

And Rose? Well, she can hear her mother calling for her—but instead of finding her way back, she goes inside an abandoned house in the woods. The pristine-looking home is entirely untouched. As she wanders around the property, Rose finds a doomsday bunker in the basement. Yes, that doomsday bunker—Rose has wandered into the Thornes’ home. It’s equipped with food, water, electricity, and even a wall of DVDs. Throughout the entire movie, Rose has been trying to watch the finale of Friends—and when she approaches the DVD collection, she finds it. Naturally, Rose grabs the disc, pops it into the DVD player, and presses play. Just as the theme song begins, you see her face illuminated by the television. Then? The film cuts to black. The end. Source

What Esquire doesn’t say is that as Rose (Farrah Mackenzie) presses play on the final episode of Friends, the credits roll and the famous theme song kicks in: “So no one told you life was gonna be this way…” but have they warned us?

Have We Been Warned About This?

The World Economic Forum posted a warning about a cyber attack which was likely to occur before 2025.

This subject has been used in predictive programming for a long time and now it is on Netflix which is owned by the Bernays, family of Edward Louis Bernays, who was an American pioneer in the field of public relations and propaganda.

There have been many things happening that have first been aired on Netflix to desensitise us to the idea. Are we about to see a cyberattack? If not, what do you think Obama is up to?

Below is a picture of the scene where the young girl Rose sees deer and strangely a video was recorded, or posted, just today of deer congregating around the US presidents

There are so many things being picked up from various individuals, from symbolism and prophecy to warnings from the World Economic Forum and no doubt there are lots more that may have been missed by the majority. Have you picked up something from the film, if so, please post it in the comments, it would be interesting to read.