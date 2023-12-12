Professor Stefan Homburg schools German Bundestag on government failures and human rights abuses in response to covid

On the first day of the Covid Symposium held in the German Bundestag, Professor Dr. Stefan Homburg gave the covid facts.

In Germany in 2020, hospital occupancy fell to an all-time low, there was no more severe respiratory disease than normal, age-standardised death in 2020 was at usual levels, the average age of death with or from covid was 83 years old and mask-free, lockdown-free Sweden fared better than Germany.

The second Corona Symposium took place in the Bundestag, the German Parliament over the weekend of 11/12 November. Experts who gave presentations were Prof. Dr. Stefan Hockerz, Dr. Michael Yeadon, Prof. Dr. Michael Meyen, Prof. Dr. Stefan Homburg, Prof. Dr. Paul Cullen, Tom Lausen, Philipp Kruse, Dr. Walter Weber, Dr. Gunter Frank, Dr. Ronald Weikl, Prof. Dr. Walter Lang, Werner Möller, Prof. Dr. Andreas Sönnichsen, Prof. Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi, Uwe Kranz and Prof. Dr. Christian Schubert. Katharina Koenig, who became seriously ill as a result of a covid injection, also testified.

On 11 November, in under 10 minutes, Prof. Homburg gave a good overview of the failed policies of the German government in response to covid. Dr. Stefan Homburg is a professor of economics. Until 2021, he was the director of the Institute of Public Finance at the University of Hannover, Lower Saxony, Germany.

He began his speech by listing five covid facts:

First, hospital occupancy fell to an all-time low nationwide in 2020, according to the Federal Ministry of Health.

Second, there were no more severe respiratory illnesses than usual in 2020 and 2021. Covid came, influenza disappeared, data from Germany’s public health institute, the Robert Koch Institute (“RKI”), says.

Thirdly, age-standardised death was not higher in 2020 than usual. Mortality has only increased since 2021, figures from the Federal Statistical Office say.

Fourthly, people who died with or from coronavirus were on average 83 years old. The other people who died were 82 years old, according to the RKI and the Federal Statistical Office.

Fifth, Sweden which was free of masks and lockdowns fared better than Germany, says the World Health Organisation (“WHO”). So, the normal illnesses and deaths were not due to the covid measures or non-pharmaceutical interventions.

“All in all, the five claims are so unbelievable that you will find a reprint from me in [today’s brief]. It’s called ‘Official Corona Facts’ where you can find an official link to each of these claims,” Prof. Homburg said.

You can find a transcript of Prof. Homburg’s speech in HERE. It is in German but an online tool will translate it into English. This webpage provided a link to the original PDF copy of the text of Prof. Homburg’s speech, also in German, at the end of which is an appendix which shows the “official links” to each of the five claims Prof. Hamburg made.

The five covid facts were a gentle warm-up to Prof. Homburg’s description of the appalling abuses of people’s rights and freedoms and the failings of the German government during the covid era.

In the video below, Ivor Cummins gives an introduction to Prof. Homburg’s speech. He mentions Prof. Homburg’s paper debunking the June 2020 paper by Flaxman et al which claimed that non-pharmaceutical interventions, such as lockdowns, imposed by eleven European countries, saved millions of lives. You can read Prof. Homburg’s paper HERE.