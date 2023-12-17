Australian government is trying to sneak through Digital Identity Bill over Christmas

Stephen Andrew, Member of Parliament for Mirani, Queensland, Australia, has alerted the public to sneaky tactics being employed by the Australian Government to push through digital ID laws over the Christmas period.

“Labor’s Digital Identity Bill 2023 was introduced to the Senate last week, without any fanfare, by the Minister for Finance, Katy Gallagher,” he said in a Facebook post on 13 December 2023.

“The Digital ID Bill 2023 and the Digital ID (Transitional and Consequential Provisions) Bill 2023 was immediately referred to the Senate’s Economics Legislation Committee, for inquiry and report by 28 February 2024.

“Once passed, the scheme will be up and running by July 2024.”

The government has invited the public to submit their objections to the bill, the closing date is 19 January 2024, when families are focused on Christmas and the New Year.

“Apart from the introduction of a digital currency, I can think of no other issue more crucial when it comes to human freedom than the worldwide push for a Digital Identity system,” Mr. Andrew said.

“It is crucial that the Committee receives a tidal wave of submissions and feedback opposing the introduction of these bills, otherwise their passage through parliament will become a fait accompli.”

Urging the public to make a submission, Mr. Andrew said: “I know it’s Christmas and everyone is burnt out politically for the year, but this issue is vitally important … [But] don’t let them succeed! … Tell the Senate Standing Committee on Economics to reject the Digital ID Bill 2023.”

As well as a submission to the Senate Standing Committees on Economics which can be made HERE, Mr Andrew shared the link to a petition.

“The Albanese Labor Government has just lobbed a dystopian grenade in our laps – the Digital ID Bill 2023. And nobody asked for it,” the petition on Citizen Go states. “This is not about meeting public demand; it’s about bowing to globalist pressures.”

“Since 2015, Canberra, at the behest of the United Nations (UN), the World Economic Forum (WEF), and other globalist elite institutions, has been crafting a digital identity system. Now, the Senate — via its Standing Committee on Economics — is holding an inquiry into this Digital ID Bill, and they want to hear from YOU.

“We must take this opportunity to tell the Senate to reject the bill!”

The petition lists “just 10 reasons” why the bill needs to be rejected including the incorporation of facial recognition and biometrics into digital IDs, paving the way for a social credit system which controls access to services based on behaviour and the bills don’t give an option to get out of the digital ID system – once you’re in, you’re locked into this digital prison for life.

You can read and, if you are an Australian, sign the petition HERE.