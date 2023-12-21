Australian Senator for Queensland says Drain the Swamp

Australian Senator for Queensland, Gerard Rennick, joined Club Grubbery to discuss the state of the Liberal National Party and politics in general in Australia.

“We need to clean out the bureaucrats … drain the swamp,” he said.

He was referring to the bureaucrats in Australian healthcare, education and environment, to name a few, that are the reason that the Australian government is not saying “no” to foreign influence – whether it be on digital identities (“IDs”), digital currency or targeting “misinformation.”

One example of foreign influence is the World Health Organisation. Australians are unaccountable to WHO, Rennick said. “Government should be accountable to the people and if they’re not … then get rid of them.”

The Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice, also known as The Indigenous Voice to Parliament, The First Nations Voice or simply The Voice, culminated in a referendum held in October. The referendum was to decide whether the Australian Constitution should be changed to establish a body called the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice.

60% of Australians voted “NO.” The NO vote is not indicative of a racist or stupid nation, Frank Brennan, a Jesuit priest and Rector of Newman College at the University of Melbourne, said. He suggested that the 60% NO vote was a decision once again to treat everyone the same, declining to set up a new constitutional entity available only to one group of citizens, namely the First Australians.

To some extent, Bronwyn Kelly agreed and wrote that in effect, Australians were put to a test in the Voice referendum which should not have occurred. “[It] was wrong from the beginning. It was an invidious choice to force on them, one that many Australians obviously came to resent.”

Speaking on Australian independent media outlet Club Grubbery, Gerard Rennick, Liberal National Party (“LNP”) Senator for Queensland, said The Voice was not only a distraction from most things that people are concerned about but a deliberate division of the Australian people based on race, which is abhorrent.

Sen. Gerard has been highlighting the high excess deaths in Australia, covid injection harms and the cover-up for some time. For example, see our previous articles HERE, HERE, HERE and HERE.

In the last two years we’ve made no progress, Sen. Rennick said. “Trying to use logic or morality or ethics as a way to win the argument is not going to work in politics. Politics is purely a numbers game,” he said.

Sen. Rennick has recently lost his senate pre-selection and is in the process of appealing the decision. Pre-selection is the process by which a political party chooses a person to become a candidate endorsed by the party for a particular election. One of the reasons Sen. Rennick has lost his pre-selection is because several people have left the LNP leaving a disproportionate number of left-wing members in the party who don’t stand up for the rights of the individual.

It’s important to note that the use of “liberal” has different meanings in different countries, and so indicates varying economics or values.

In North America, “liberal” is a term frequently used to describe those on the political left.

In the UK, the word “liberal” essentially means “free,” as in the term liberal democracy. Politically, although there has been no central ideology, “liberal” attitudes have been characterised by trust in rationality, faith in the idea of progress, attachment to individualism, emphasis on human rights and an eagerness to emancipate underprivileged groups.

In Australia, the word “liberal” is used to describe politics on the right of the political spectrum, which is often referred to as “conservative” or people who have conservative values.

Although strictly speaking, the left-right political spectrum defines economics, populations conflate this left-right spectrum with social positions or values. Frequently, egged on by corporate media and critical social justice activists, populations incorrectly use the word “liberal” to describe a set of values as well as economics. Political parties generally use the word “liberal” in their name to imply the commonly understood meaning of the word within their respective countries.

For the first half of the interview, Sen. Rennick spoke about the state of the LNP and how to turn things around.

One of the problems that Sen. Rennick raised is corporate media in Australia is too centralised which makes it difficult to publicise a different point of view. Since 2019, many local newspapers have closed or been consumed by larger media, for example, the Murdoch empire, he said. He advocates for bringing back and saving regional newspapers because diversity of opinions is critical.

Beginning at timestamp 25:11, the discussion moved onto “misinformation and disinformation.”

In Australia, the “misinformation/disinformation” bill has been delayed for six months.

The public doesn’t want either the Communications Legislation Amendment (Combating Misinformation and Disinformation) Bill and the Digital ID Bill, Sen. Rennick said.

“I think the public is pretty cynical, especially with that misinformation/disinformation Bill, because the government, the media and universities are exempt from it,” he said. “It’s probably fair to say those are the three biggest spreaders of misinformation … certainly the government and the media put out the most [mis/disinformation]. So, to think the biggest boys in town are exempt from this bill is ludicrous.”

That public sentiment is against these bills may explain why the Australian government is attempting to use sneaky tactics to push through the Digital ID Bill over the Christmas period, as Member of Parliament for Queensland Stephen Andrew alerted a few days ago.

Sen. Rennick explained that the mis/disinformation legislation seems to have the aim of controlling what individuals say but not what the worst offenders say. “It’s actually the big end of town – the media, the government, the bureaucrats and the universities – that need rules and regulations around them to protect the individual from them, not the other way around.”

It’s the same with the Digital ID Bill, Sen. Rennick said. “We’re already halfway down the track with this one,” he said. Anyone who has a Google or iPhone is already being tracked. Another example he gave of tracking and monitoring people that is already happening was digital banking transactions. Sen. Rennick feels it is going to be hard to stop the march of the Digital ID because a lot of Australians, for the sake of convenience, will ultimately just “roll over” and accept it.

Just as there is the “vaccine,” which is a medical procedure, linked to a surveillance procedure, the vaccine passport, so “currency is a means of exchange [and] digital ID will eventually become a surveillance/social contract tool,” Sen. Rennick said.

Just 13 per cent of consumer transactions are now done in cash, down from 70 per cent in 2007. Recently the Governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia issued a warning that the decline of cash could see consumers struggle to find an ATM and one day be charged for the privilege of using banknotes.

“We really need to push back on the abuse of that digital ID and especially digital currency which, I just know the guys are going to try and abuse their powers because they always do.”

Sen. Rennick was asked about his thoughts on the World Health Organisation’s looming power grab. “I don’t care,” he said. “All of covid happened without any World Health Organisation treaty … What makes a difference is having people here in Australia who are representing us, who will say ‘no’ to the bureaucrats … We’re a sovereign country … We’re unaccountable to [WHO]. Government should be accountable to the people and if they’re not … then get rid of them … If you want to stop [WHO] you need to get good people into government.”

It’s not just in healthcare, but also education, environment and waterways that “we need to clean out the bureaucrats … drain the swamp,” he said.

He rattled off examples of the lies and cover-ups relating to excess deaths that began in 2021; the origins of covid; the number of people participating in protests; the disappearance of Australia’s gold bars stored by the Bank of England; the manipulation of temperature data, the manipulation of inflation data; the unethical actions and concealing of information relating to the purchase of land in the Leppington Triangle; and, the weaponisation of Brittany Higgins’ rape allegations for political gain.

You can watch the interview with Sen. Rennick below, beginning at the timestamp 25:11 when he began discussing misinformation and disinformation.