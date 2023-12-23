Trust the Evidence wraps up their year and wishes everyone a Merry Christmas

“In 2023, we published over 350 articles. Apologies: we have much to say, and we’re only just getting warmed up,” Professor Carl Heneghan and Dr. Tom Jefferson said.

The two researchers are the authors of the Trust the Evidence (“TTE”) Substack page. In the following article they wrap up the year they’ve had and give their Christmas message.

By Prof. Carl Heneghan and Dr. Tom Jefferson

As well as publishing 350 articles, TTE also had over 2.5 million views in 2023. However, that does not include the millions who have read us through sending emails on, and the syndication of our articles to Daily Sceptic and the US’s Brownstone Institute, amongst others. We’ve written a few things in The Spectator, The Telegraph, Spiked, the Express and the Daily Mail on the way

We’ve made various media appearances (not least speaking to Julia Hartley-Brewer) to keep up the evidence-based message. Recently, this has seen Carl reappear on the BBC – maybe things are a changing.

We’ve also published a few research articles: Tom posted an update on “physical interventions to interrupt or reduce the spread of respiratory viruses,” which proved highly controversial.

Carl went to the inquiry and learned a few things about attempted character assassinations and that “we needed a Covid inquiry – but this isn’t it.”

We’ve pushed the boat out on ministerial questions: Our most popular article was ‘Breaking News: His Majesty’s Government is not going to investigate excess deaths’.

We also showed how the UK Health Security Agency’s (“UKHSA’s”) approach to assessing the evidence was profoundly flawed. Indeed, it’s so bad we asked whether we should start a collection for the UKHSA.

But most of all, we’ve enjoyed interacting with our readers, reading and responding to the comments. Our latest article, ‘Did Italians under 40 need Covid vaccination’, drew 35 comments.

We currently have 59 publications recommending us; we are read across 50 US states and 134 countries, and we have picked up followers from far and wide – not least, we have a Lord of the Rings supporter.

All of this is too bad since only four of us are in the office: Carl, Tom, Tom, and Carl.

We look forward to working with you in 2024, when we’ll be back for more mischief-making.

All the best, and have a Merry Christmas,

Tom and Carl, or is that Carl and Tom?

About the Authors

Carl Heneghan is a professor of Evidence-based Medicine at the University of Oxford, Director of the Centre for Evidence-Based Medicine (“CEBM”) and NHS Urgent Care general practitioner (“GP”) who regularly appears in the media. Tom Jefferson is a clinical epidemiologist and a Senior Associate Tutor at the University of Oxford. Together they write articles on a Substack page titled ‘Trust the Evidence’.