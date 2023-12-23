DEADLY SECRETS EXPOSED: Unvaccinated accounted for just 5% of COVID-19 Deaths between Jan & May 2023 & over 90% of Deaths were among the 3x & 4x Vaccinated

A report quietly published by the UK Government confirms the COVID-19 injections are far from effective because the unvaccinated population has accounted for just 5% of COVID-19 deaths in England since the beginning of 2023, while the 3 and 4 times vaccinated population has accounted for 95% of COVID-19 deaths among the vaccinated, with the vast majority of those deaths being recorded among the 4x vaccinated.

Following our vigorous reporting of the horrific truth, the UK Government tried to hide the number of Covid-19 deaths by vaccination status from the public by excluding the data from the UK Health Agency’s (UKHSA) weekly Vaccine Surveillance Reports in April 2022 under the guise of the data no longer being needed because the UK Government was stopping free universal Covid-19 testing.

But the real reason for trying to hide the data was that the vaccinated accounted for the majority of COVID-19 deaths ever since July 2021 and the figures revealed the COVID-19 vaccines had a negative effectiveness.

The following chart shows the COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness among the triple vaccinated population in England in the Week 3, Week 7 and Week 13 Vaccine Surveillance reports of 2022 –

This is nowhere near the claimed 95% effectiveness by Pfizer, is it?

But the UK Government didn’t count on the fact that the data could be found in the future in reports published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS). Even if they did make it a painstaking process to collate and calculate.

The most recent dataset can be found on the ONS website here, or downloaded here.

The dataset includes deaths by vaccination status between 1st April 2021 and 31st May 2023.

But because we have extensively looked at deaths up to the end of 2022 in previously published datasets we decided to take a look at Covid-19 deaths by vaccination status from the beginning of 2023.

What we found is truly horrifying.

Click to Enlarge

Source

The unvaccinated accounted for the least amount of COVID-19 deaths in every single month up to May 2023, barely even getting into triple figures in most months.

Whereas the vaccinated population accounted for the majority of Covid-19 deaths every single month, hitting four figures in every month except for May.

But what’s curious about the figures is that it’s not the one-dose, or double-vaccinated population who accounted for the majority of COVID-19 deaths since the beginning of 2023.

It’s instead the triple and quadruple-vaccinated population that have accounted for the majority of COVID-19 deaths.

With the most deaths occurring among the quadruple-vaccinated by a significant margin.

The following chart shows the total number of COVID-19 deaths by vaccinated status throughout the entire year and reveals the true extent of the shocking statistics –

Click to Enlarge

Source

The unvaccinated didn’t even reach four figures, with just 436 deaths between January and May 2023.

But the vaccinated population almost hit five figures with 8,330 COVID-19 deaths, 1,032 of which were among the triple vaccinated, and 6,902 of which were shockingly among the quadruple vaccinated.

This means, as is shown in the following chart, that the vaccinated population as a whole accounted for 95% of all COVID-19 deaths between January and May 2023, while the unvaccinated population accounted for just 5%.

Click to Enlarge

Source

But it’s the fact that these deaths aren’t among the one-dose and two-dose vaccinated population that is truly horrifying. The vast majority are among the 4x vaccinated, with this population accounting for 80% of all COVID-19 deaths, and 83% of all COVID-19 deaths among the vaccinated.

However, when coupled with the triple vaccinated we find the 3 and 4x vaccinated account for 91% of all COVID-19 deaths and 95% of COVID-19 deaths among the vaccinated.

These aren’t the kind of figures you would expect to see if the COVID-19 injections really are up to 95% effective at preventing death, are they?

How can the Government carry on with its COVID vaccination campaign when figures like this are being recorded? If the injection were safe and effective we should be seeing 95% of COVID-19 deaths among the unvaccinated population, not the vaccinated population.

And that’s precisely why they should discontinue their use just as Iceland has.