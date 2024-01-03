“COVID Was a Government DEEPSTATE PCR-Manufactured Fraud” – Says Dr Paul Alexander.

“I Agree with Yeadon, I agree With Rancourt,” says Dr Alexander, “There NEVER Was a Pandemic. never, & not even an emergency! COVID was a government DEEPSTATE PCR-manufactured fraud of a 0.05% IFR rate event, from lockdown to the fraud ineffective and deadly mRNA technology gene based mRNA vaccine (Weissman, Bourla et al.), all of it designed to instill fear, to strip freedoms, to destroy the world, topple POTUS” Source

Who Is Paul Alexander?

According to his Substack, Dr Paul Alexander is “a COVID-19 Consultant Researcher in EBM, Research Methodology, and Clinical Epidemiology and I informally provide support to some members of the US Congress and Senate.” Source

But, who is he really? Dr Paul Alexander is one of the good guys, we can tell this from the first sentence in a Substack post he published in March 2022.

“Pfizer offered me $1 million & $50,000 month wage; was this to stop writing & hammering them/Bourla?; I have had limited patchy broken income due to being cancelled, smeared; I said NO!“

He continues below:

“I joined McCullough, Malone, Vanden Bossche, Oskoui, Rische, Tenenbaum, Trozzi, Wolf, Urso et al. willingly, to wage battle for society & our children as doctors & scientists & governs failed, evil

Yes, this happened. I write my view and opinion, and interpret any discussions in my way. But I want no job from these people for what they did with the vaccine is horrendous. No doubt the inference is that I would not call out Bourla again. Of course. Of course no one would put this in writing but of course this ask about a job was to limit me.

Of course if I worked for Pfizer I would be muted complete from that moment on. Its how it works in any organization, you work for them, you advance their narrative and vision and mandate. Not yours. We all know this. In this case, this is how people like me can be muted and its done all the time, put you on pay role. Bottom line is I am a contrarian, skeptic etc. and will continue to question all the wrongs done since the start of this pandemic.

Every single step by governments, their Task Forces, have failed. The vaccine has failed, its ineffective with negative efficacy, and its not properly safe. Its harmful. IMO, what we know indicates this vaccine must be stopped.

To me, the battle is so huge, so transformational, that a POTUS could be so mislead that decisions were made Feb/March 2020 that shaped the next 2 years in the US and world and negatively so. Of course I cannot be part of that nor would ever consider it. I am in the fight for my peoples, my family, my children and the world I will leave behind one day. I have lost enough that I cannot go back now. As they say “balls to the wall”!

And I will say again, Bourla and Bancel and all at FDA, all at NIH, Fauci et al., all who have acted in this COVID fraud, must be allowed to defend their decisions and policies as we live in good governance etc. and we function with laws (though many argue the judicial system is corrupted) but if we show in proper legal inquiring and public inquiries that their actions costed lives, that their decisions killed people, that people and children died as a result, then they must be held to account with jail time! Financial penalties and jail time.

People must always have the right to explain and defend actions, but if we ever show these policies and decisions caused lives to be lost, then we impose harsh penalties. The harshest allowable by law.

I am hurt financially, personally, as are a core 12-15 of us globally who have stood up, but the fight we are in is beyond money. Those of us who have been cancelled have been hurt, name wise, career, slandered etc.

But for each person there is a time in life that we chose to stand up or not…we rise or shrink away, and most scientists, universities, doctors, public health officials, technocrats, governments, COVID Task Forces etc, chose to sell the people out for money, their grants, their salary was more important, so their silence was bought…so yes, we are hurt as our careers and income were hurt, I being one of them and I was stunned at what I was told on the phone twice in the call with the ask on a trip to TO…would have changed my life, but I said no, shove it, and so be it…money can come again and we will survive. Money is not the key in life.

There is something called a line of integrity that must not shift based on money etc.

I joined with the Canadian trucker and now the US trucker to help stop the unscientific mandates and emergency powers, and I will remain fighting…its that critical.

These vaccines by Pfizer, Moderna et al are criminal, for because they were non-sterilizing, and they knew it like how Pfizer knew there were 1,223 deaths that they and FDA hid from the public (see recent tranche of released documents, and 1290 special adverse effects etc., all hidden and they hoped for 55 or 75 years) it would have only driven infectious variants and more likely more virulent, more lethal ones.

This is happening now. We are at this point where not only is the sub-optimal non-neutralizing Abs driving increased infectiousness of the virus via new variants, but it is driving increased virulence.”

Dr Alexander Agrees with Mike Yeadon and Denis Rancourt.

Today Dr Alexander said “I share Yeadon’s recent post as it is over the target and well written”

The post that he shared was also shared by us in the Expose article “let-a-scientist-speak-presentation-goes-viral-because-its-true.” which highlights a video of Denis Rancourt’s presentation that he made at the Christine Anderson and Eva Vlaardingerbroek “Make It Your Business” event in Ottawa on November 29, 2023 which has now gone viral on the internet.

It is well worth reading it again!.

“Perpetuating the scary virus narrative in the face of this much evidence is inadvertently aiding the perpetrators.” Mike Yeadon

The Unseen Hand.

Today Dr Alexander also posted “Governments, the ‘unseen hand’, deepstate cabal & malfeasants with medical doctors & health officials committed murder with the fraud false-positive PCR-manufactured COVID 0.05% IFR (corrected 0.04%)” Source. He continues below, (my emphasis and sub titles)

“NON-pandemic & the Freedom Fighter anti-COVID lockdown, anti-COVID vaccine movement failed because they did not fight as a unified front running after money & fame.

Had the Freedom Fighter movement unified and remained so, governmetns would have been toppled, and had medical doctors & scientists done the right thing and not sold us out for incentives and protection of their own jobs and research grants etc., we would have brought governments to their knees with this fraud of a non-pandemic.

It Was All A Lie.

It was all a lie, 100% of COVID, start to finish was a complete fraud and lie, all the way to the fraud deadly mRNA technology gene-based mRNA vaccines, yet the last Pretorian guards we had, being the Freedom Movement, bailed, they went AWOL, whoring after money. Too much ego, quest for fame, money, prizes.

All the while the poor man and woman, the man and woman in the street, trusting, hoping, waiting. Yet as of today, got nothing. Destroyed by governments and the complete fraud of a pandemic that stole 4 years, and the Freedom Movement, maybe on its last gasp because of its own greed. I still do see some good people involved, trying and doing the right thing, but outnumbered by sycophants and liars and money whores.

In the end, the public, the people lose, lost everything. Now left to piece it together. Source

Sources used from Dr Paul Alexander’s Substack.

https://substack.com/@drpaulalexander

https://palexander.substack.com/p/governments-the-unseen-hand-deepstate

https://palexander.substack.com/p/i-agree-with-yeadon-i-agree-with

https://palexander.substack.com/p/pfizer-offered-me-1-million-and-50000