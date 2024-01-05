“It’s literally Immoral to be Offering These Products.” says Florida Surgeon General.

IIf the risks of DNA integration have not been assessed for mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, these vaccines are not appropriate for use in human beings,” says Florida Surgeon General Dr. Ladapo who is prepared to ban mRNA COVID-19 vaccines in Florida. “It’s literally immoral to be offering these products.” he asserts.

Originally reported by Vigilant News yesterday:

The Pfizer COVID-19 “vaccine” injected into billions of arms was not the same one used in Pfizer’s clinical trials. There was a “bait-and-switch.” The public received vials contaminated with plasmid DNA.

A study by Kevin McKernan and colleagues found “the presence of billions to hundreds of billions of DNA molecules per dose in these vaccines. Using fluorometry, all vaccines exceed the guidelines for residual DNA set by FDA and WHO of 10 ng/dose by 188 to 509-fold.”

Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo raised this issue with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). However, the agency provided no reassurance, in Dr. Ladapo’s mind, that DNA integration assessments were conducted to address the safety concerns outlined by the FDA itself in 2007.

As such, Dr. Joseph Ladapo called for a halt to the use of all COVID-19 mRNA injections on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. Here’s a short excerpt:

“DNA integration poses a unique and elevated risk to human health and to the integrity of the human genome, including the risk that DNA integrated into sperm or egg gametes could be passed onto offspring of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine recipients. If the risks of DNA integration have not been assessed for mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, these vaccines are not appropriate for use in human beings.”

The entire bulletin from the Florida Department of Health is available to read here.

Dr. Ladapo is now prepared to make moves to ban the mRNA COVID-19 shots in Florida altogether.

On Steve Bannon’s War Room, the political show host asked, “Are you going to stop and ban the use of these vaccines? Are you going to tell state-run facilities [and] schools, which has been so controversial, what technically happens with your proclamation?”

NEW: Dr. Ladapo Prepared to BAN mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines in Florida



The Pfizer COVID-19 “vaccine” injected into billions of arms was not the same one used in Pfizer’s clinical trials. There was a “bait-and-switch.” The public received vials contaminated with plasmid DNA.



As such,… pic.twitter.com/jMlBfDcTKA — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) January 4, 2024

“Yeah, we’re working on that,” answered Dr. Ladapo. “We’re going to do everything that we possibly can, and certainly, with our county health departments, we should not be offering them.”

Dr. Ladapo continued. “It’s literally immoral to be offering these products, and we’re going to explore what else we can do because, frankly, it’s so wrong for people to be, whether it’s CVS or Walgreens or some other drug store or hospital, it’s very wrong for people to be putting this in human beings when the proper testing hasn’t been done to confirm that there’s no integration of the DNA and the lipid nanoparticles into the human genome. My kids can probably understand this, and my oldest is ten. It’s W-R-O-N-G wrong.”

Dr. Ladapo’s full appearance on Steve Bannon’s War Room is available in the video below:

Source Vigilant News https://vigilantnews.com/post/dr-ladapo-prepared-to-ban-mrna-covid-19-vaccines-in-florida/