Epstein Client List – Prince Andrew Has Been Reported to the Police and Calls Reignite for Him to lose Scottish Title.

Prince Andrew has been reported to the police by a campaign group in response to the “Epstein Client list” a trove of documents released on Wednesday the 3rd of January. Additionally, a petition originally started in April 2023 has been circulating again and reigniting the calls for Andrew Windsor to lose his “Earl of Inverness” title.

The Campaigning group Republic said, “The question many people will be asking is simple: if the accused were anyone else, do we believe they wouldn’t have been investigated and prosecuted?”

The Petition

The petition was started by Xander Elliards who states that “In 2022, Prince Andrew, the late Queen Elizabeth’s second son, paid a reported £12 million to avoid going to court over allegations he sexually assaulted a minor.” and

“Amid the row around the royal’s links to billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, Andrew was stripped of titles and positions including being called “His Royal Highness”, an air commodore of RAF Lossiemouth, and a patron of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. Yet, he remains the Earl of Inverness.”

The petition calls for Andrew – who maintains he is innocent of any wrongdoing – to lose his title over the Scottish city, with locals claiming he has brought their hometown into “disrepute”.

Sexual Abuse Accusations

The National, a Scottish newspaper reported yesterday that “The Earl of Inverness” is among those named in court documents relating to Ghislaine Maxwell, her relationship with late disgraced millionaire Jeffrey Epstein and alleged victims of sexual abuse. The documents include accusations that Andrew sexually assaulted a minor – referred to as Jane Doe #3 – while in London.

The filing – which is believed to be about Virginia Giuffre – alleges Epstein instructed her to “give the prince whatever he demanded and required Jane Doe #3 to report back to him on the details of the sexual abuse”. The accusations add that Maxwell “facilitated Prince Andrew’s acts of sexual abuse.”.

The Campaign Group Republic

CEO for the Campaign group Republic, Graham Smith is demanding answers from the palace, police and politicians, saying the whole affair suggests the royals are “beyond the law” and said: “I have reported Andrew to the police, well aware that the Met claims to have looked into this before.”

“To date, there appears to have been no serious criminal investigation, no interview of the accused or other witnesses and no clear justification for taking no action.

“I am calling on the Met Police to re-open this case, I am calling on MPs to debate this affair in parliament and I am calling on Charles to make a public statement – in front of the press and taking questions – to respond to these allegations and what they say about the monarchy.

“How can we not expect a response from the Government and head of state? At the time of the alleged offences, Andrew was a government trade ambassador and an active member of the royal family. They fudged and obfuscated for 11 years before taking any definitive action.

“The Government, police and palace all have questions to answer. Now is the time to start answering them.”

The Police Report

According to Republic The police report says: A woman referred to in the US case regarding Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffery Epstein as Jane Doe #3 is reported to have been sexually abused and raped by Prince Andrew (Duke of York). This happened in a number of locations, including London.

It is believed, although uncertain, that this refers to Virginia Guiffre. It is reported that “Epstein kept Jane Doe #3 as his sex slave from about 1999 through 2002” And that “Epstein also sexually trafficked the then-minor Jane Doe, making her available for sex to politically-connected and financially powerful people”

And that “one such powerful individual Epstein forced Jane Doe #3 to have sexual relations with was a member of the British Royal Family, Prince Andrew (a/k/a Duke of York). Jane Doe #3 was forced to have sexual relations with this Prince when she was a minor in three separate geographical locations: in London (at Ghislaine Maxwell’s apartment)”

And that “Epstein instructed Jane Doe #3 that she was to give the Prince whatever he demanded and required Jane Doe #3 to report back to him on the details of the sexual abuse. Maxwell

facilitated Prince Andrew’s acts of sexual abuse by acting as a “madame”

Graham Smith says “I’m aware that the Met police has investigated historic sexual offences going back thirty of forty years, and so it should be possible to pursue this matter to the courts. I’m also aware that the Met claims to have looked at related allegations before. However, as far as I am aware there has been no formal criminal investigation in which Andrew or other witnesses have been questioned.”

Given the seriousness of the incidents, the conviction of Ghislaine Maxwell, Andrew’s payment of an estimated £12m to Guiffre and the related accusations from other victims it seems there must be grounds for a full criminal investigation into these events and those involved.

Titles He Lost

It was reported in January 2022 that Andrew had lost a few of his titles.Source

Anti-Monarchy Our Republic.

Scottish anti-monarchy group Our Republic said on Twitter/X: “This man still clings to the title of Earl of Inverness, staining the city by association.”

Back in January 2023 Our Republic reported that a new poll had revealed at that time 72% of Scots thought Andrew Windsor should be stripped of his Scottish title as the Earl of Inverness, they said “There aren’t many things that you can get everyone to agree on, but Prince Andrew has managed to nail down one.”

“After being gifted Inverness as a wedding present from his mum he has united the people of Inverness against him as he stained the reputation of the city by association. After all he has done it is probably too much to expect him to do the right thing and abandon his titles.” Source

Epstein – who killed himself in prison as he awaited trial for sex trafficking charges in 2019 – was accused of luring underage girls to his homes under the guise of giving him massages, and then sexually abusing them. His case has spawned countless conspiracy theories about the possible involvement of rich and powerful people in sex trafficking.

The documents being unsealed are part of a 2015 US defamation case by Giuffre against Maxwell, the British socialite who supplied Epstein with underage girls. They include 40 pieces of evidence from Johanna Sjoberg who claimed Prince Andrew touched her breast while sitting on a sofa in Epstein’s apartment in 2001.

Buckingham Palace previously said the allegations are “categorically untrue”.Source

Republic’s police report says: “Given the seriousness of the incidents, the conviction of Ghislaine Maxwell, Andrew’s payment of an estimated £12m to Giuffre and the related accusations from other victims, it seems there must be grounds for a full criminal investigation into these events and those involved. Source

Exacerbating an Already Serious Issue

“Surely there is a wider issue of the impact on victims of allowing powerful men to act with impunity, and specifically there is surely evidence that there was a prolonged series of offences committed in London involving Maxwell and Epstein and numerous victims,” said Republic.

“Inaction would exacerbate an already serious issue of victims of male violence being unwilling to report offences to the Metropolitan Police, and would embolden offenders knowing the police will not take action against powerful individuals.”Source

He Is Not Above the Law

Can we dare to hope that the release of the Epstein documents relating to the Giuffre vs Maxwell case will finally hold certain alleged perpetrators accountable?

As the campaign group Republic said “if the accused were anyone else, do we believe they wouldn’t have been investigated and prosecuted?“ No one is, or should be above the law.

