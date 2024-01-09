Attorney discovers “smoking gun evidence” that covid injections are pre-meditated murder

American Attorney Thomas Renz reviewed the US Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) ‘Guidance for Industry’ documents and discovered what he believes is “smoking gun evidence” of pre-meditated murder.

“There’s no other conclusion that I can draw … This is the smoking gun evidence that proves they knew that the gene therapy products they masqueraded as ‘vaccines’ had the ability to shed, cause cancer and kill,” he said.

Thomas “Tom” Renz became well known early on during the covid era for leading federal lawsuits in six US states that challenged shutdowns, mask mandates and the safety of vaccines. He works through the law firm ‘Renz Law’ and regularly publishes articles on his Substack page titled ‘Tom Renz’s Newsletter’.

In an article yesterday, Renz began by explaining that the covid vaccines are not vaccines. “It’s critical that people understand that the covid-19 injections are gene therapy,” he wrote.

He then led his readers through proof that US authorities knew that recipients of covid injections might shed onto others, including those who did not consent to being vaccinated.

Renz then demonstrated how they knew that these injections would cause cancer in 2006, as confirmed by a 2023 study on people with so-called “long covid.”

As if their criminality was not enough, Renz highlighted a science paper that showed their proposed solution to the problem they had created – the cancer caused by covid injections – is another gene therapy product whose recipients also have the potential to shed causing illness in others.

“This shows conspiracy,” Renz concluded.

You can read Renz’s article, which we have paraphrased below, on Substack HERE.

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

Covid Injections are Gene Therapy

Moreso, Moderna and Pfizer’s own SEC filings admit that covid injections are gene therapy products, Renz pointed out. Below is an extract from one of Moderna’s quarterly Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings that says exactly this:

No mRNA drug has been approved in this new potential class of medicines and may never be approved as a result of efforts by others or us. mRNA drug development has substantial clinical development and regulatory risk due to the novel and unprecedented nature of this new class of medicines. As a potential new class of medicines, no mRNA medicines have been approved to date by the FDA or other regulatory agency… currently mRNA is considered a gene therapy product by the FDA. [Emphasis added] Moderna, United States Securities and Exchange Commission, Item 1A. Risk Factors , For the quarterly period ended 30 June 2020, pg. 69 and 70

In March 2015, the US Department of Health and Human Services (“HHS”), the FDA and the Centre for Biologics Evaluation and Research (“CBER”) published a “Guide for Industry.” The Guide defines gene therapies as:

Gene therapies are defined in the FDA guidance document entitled, “Gene Therapy Clinical Trials – Observing Subjects for Delayed Adverse Events” dated November 2006 as “[p]roducts that mediate their effects by transcription and/or translation of transferred genetic material and/or by integrating into the host genome and that are administered as nucleic acids, viruses, or genetically engineered microorganisms. The products may be used to modify cells in vivo or transferred to cells ex vivo prior to administration to the recipient.” For purposes of this guidance, a vectored vaccine is one that uses a virus or microbe (typically a bacterium), or a DNA plasmid to introduce DNA/RNA encoding for antigens to cells of the body. “Vector” refers to the virus, microbe, or DNA plasmid used as the carrier. Guide for Industry: Determining the Need for and Content of Environmental Assessments for Gene Therapies, Vectored Vaccines, and Related Recombinant Viral or Microbial Products , FDA, March 2015, Note 5 and 6, pg. 3

So, what does all this mean in plain English? “It means the covid vaccines are gene products,” Renz wrote.

They Knew Shedding was Possible Years Ago

Renz then talked readers through how they knew “shedding” was a possibility while vilifying those who warned of this happening as “conspiracy theorists.”

Vaccine shedding is where a vaccinated person releases the components of a vaccine. It is a form of viral shedding which can occur following a viral infection caused by live-attenuated vaccines which contain a weakened form of a pathogen. In other words, a vaccinated person transmits an illness to others. While it is known to occur, the “official narrative” denies that it is happening with covid “vaccines.”

“We were called ‘conspiracy theorists’ and gaslit and censored when we warned about shedding and questioned why unvaccinated females were bleeding abnormally after being exposed to the jabbed,” Renz wrote.

To prove they knew recipients of covid injections could shed and harm those who never consented to gene therapy he shared an excerpt from another “Guidance to Industry” also published by the HHS, FDA and CBER in 2015:

The Centre for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER)/Office of Cellular, Tissue, and Gene Therapies (OCTGT) is issuing this guidance to provide you, sponsors of virus or bacteria-based gene therapy products (VBGT products) and oncolytic viruses or bacteria (oncolytic products) with recommendations on how to conduct shedding studies during preclinical and clinical development. For purposes of this guidance, the term “shedding” means release of VBGT or oncolytic [cancer] products from the patient through one or all of the following ways: excreta (faeces); secreta (urine, saliva, nasopharyngeal fluids etc.); or through the skin (pustules, sores, wounds). Shedding raises the possibility of transmission of VBGT or oncolytic products from treated to untreated individuals (e.g., close contacts and health care professionals). The possibility that the shed VBGT or oncolytic product may be infectious raises safety concerns related to the risk of transmission to untreated individuals. [Emphasis added] Guidance to Industry: Design and Analysis of Shedding Studies for Virus or Bacteria-Based Gene Therapy and Oncolytic Products, Introduction , FDA, August 2015, pg. 1 and 3

“They knew about the potential for this to transfer (shed) from those injected with the covid-19 gene therapy product to those who did not consent. They identified multiple vectors in which a non-consenting person could be affected and harmed through the body fluid or excretions of a treated person. This is an open admission and a clear violation of the Nuremberg Code’s first principle of voluntary consent,” Renz said.

Cancer and Delayed Adverse Effects

They knew these gene therapy products could cause cancer, even years after the injection, Renz wrote.

A document published, again, by the FDA, HHS and CBER in 2006 showed that gene therapy products carry the risk of adverse effects on normal cell function, which could be delayed for months or years, and integration of genetic material into recipients’ genomes:

Study subjects exposed to gene transfer technology may be at risk of delayed adverse events … persistent biological activity could have adverse effects upon normal cell function, placing subjects at risk for development of adverse events, some of which may be delayed by months or years. Factors likely to increase the risk of delayed adverse events following exposure to gene transfer technology include persistence of the viral vector, integration of genetic material into the host genome, prolonged expression of the transgene, and altered expression of the host’s genes … Integration of genetic material from a viral vector into the host cell genomic DNA raises the risk of malignant transformation. Prolonged expression of the transgene may also be associated with long-term risks resulting from unregulated cell growth and malignant transformation, autoimmune-like reaction to self-antigens, and unpredictable adverse events. Altered expression of the host genes could also result in unpredictable and undesirable biologic events. [Emphasis added] Guidance for Industry: Gene Therapy Clinical Trials – Observing Subjects for Delayed Adverse Events , November 2006, pg. 2 and 3

“Malignant transformation” is the process by which cells acquire the properties of cancer. In other words, when cells are converted into cancer cells.

The fact-checkers will tell you until they’re blue in the face that the injections do not affect or change your DNA, Renz wrote. “Clearly, that is false.”

In addition to the above, Renz pointed to a 2023 study which analysed the cellular DNA of people suffering from “long covid.” The authors found genes uniquely specific to the Pfizer covid BNT162b2 “vaccine” in participants’ blood cells. “Their findings prove that mRNA covid vaccines permanently integrate into the DNA of some covid-vaccinated people,” he said. He continued:

“Simply put, the regulatory agencies knew that these products could integrate into the host genome, cause cancer (malignant transformation), autoimmune disorders and adverse events years after the fact. Also, consider that even when these products do not integrate into the genome, the continual exposure due to the shedding (discussed above) may increase the risk of cancer.”

The Covid Injections are Designed to Kill

These injections are designed as killing machines and were distributed knowing that they would shed and kill people, Renz wrote. “They created a gene therapy product, marketed it as a ‘vaccine’ then schemed, coerced, bribed and lied to get it into as many arms as possible.”

“They knew it could cause cancer – years after injection – and now that there is an epidemic of cancer, amazingly they have a ‘solution’ ready to go,” he added. And “their solution is another gene therapy product that sheds!”

As proof, he highlighted a paper published in the journal Nature Cancer Gene Therapy in 2015 which stated:

The rapidly changing field of gene therapy promises a number of innovative treatments for cancer patients. Advances in genetic modification of cancer and immune cells and the use of oncolytic viruses and bacteria have led to numerous clinical trials for cancer therapy, with several progressing to late-stage product development. This article discusses the different types of CGT [Cancer gene therapy] cancer products that OCTGT [Office of Cellular, Tissue and Gene Therapies] regulates … CGT products present the possibility of viral or bacterial shedding, that is, excretion/secretion of viral particles or bacteria that could be transmitted to other individuals. Although product-based viruses and bacteria may not be as infectious or as virulent as the parent strain of a virus or bacterium, the possibility of transmission raises safety concerns. An analysis of data collected from patients in clinical gene therapy trials demonstrated that shedding of viral vectors occurs in practice, and is mainly determined by the type of vector and the route of vector administration. A qualitative model presented in the study can help to determine the risk of shedding occurring via the different excretion routes. Husain, S., Han, J., Au, P. et al. Gene therapy for cancer: regulatory considerations for approval. Cancer Gene Ther 22, 554–563 (2015). https://doi.org/10.1038/cgt.2015.58

This is beyond lack of informed consent, Renz wrote. “This shows a conspiracy.”

You can read Thomas Renz’s original article HERE.