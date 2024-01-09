Some of the studies published last year linking heart conditions in young people to covid injections

A growing body of worldwide evidence has found an increased risk of heart problems in young people following covid vaccination.

The following is a list of studies published last year linking heart conditions to mRNA covid injections. We have extracted this list from information gathered by the Canadian independent media outlet Western Standard in its article ‘Australian researchers find lingering issues in those with myocarditis after covid vax’. You can read the full article HERE.

In December, researchers in Australia reported that most people (54.8%) who suffered myocarditis and myopericarditis after vaccination still suffered persistent symptoms six months later.

A Centres for Disease Control study published in the Lancet on 21 September 2022 showed that 81% of such patients were deemed to have recovered within 90 days after being diagnosed. Yet, that may not mean all damage has been healed.

A July 25 study from Denmark examined more than 2.2 million adults aged 50 years and above who received three covid-19 vaccine doses. After a fourth dose, researchers observed nine myocarditis and 22 cases of pericarditis within 28 days of vaccination.

An August study in Acta Paediatrica looked at 52,720 US paediatric reports of adverse events after covid-19 vaccination. It found 567 cases of myocarditis from Pfizer vaccine recipients.

A German study published on 27 November looked at 25 people who died “unexpectedly” at their homes within 20 days of receiving a covid-19 vaccine. Five had died with myocarditis, each of them having taken a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine within seven days of their deaths. Three of the cases identified the vaccine as the likely cause of death, whereas the other two found the vaccine a possible cause.

In September, the Florida Department of Health warned residents of “safety and efficacy concerns” in its guidance on covid-19 boosters.

A peer-reviewed Japanese study published in the Cureus journal on December 7 found that 70% of people who died in Japan after receiving a Pfizer covid-19 vaccine did so within the first ten days following the jab, usually of heart issues.

By contrast, a recently released study by Spanish researchers found no signs of heart inflammation among vaccinated children. However, only 23 children in their study had received a covid-19 vaccine.