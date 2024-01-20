99.97% of US sailors infected with covid did not die; this was known in April 2020

On Sunday, Dr. Paul Alexander published a Substack article in which he stated that the so-called covid pandemic “was a PCR-manufactured, 95% false-positive, 0.05% IFR fraud fake, ‘no asymptomatic spread’ lie of a pandemic; nothing else. All of this pandemic was a lie.”

He used the example of the luxury cruise ship the Diamond Princess and the Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier as proof that whatever was circulating was not a new virus. “Something” was always circulating in my opinion, he said.

Referring to the Diamond Princess, he wrote: “The fact that on a ship of 3,700 [passengers], only 19% [of passengers] got infected; an isolated ship, quarantined, no one on or off, initial legacy Wuhan strain, infectious, so-called lethal, with a median or so age of about 70 … that only about 7 died, where elderly couples quarantined to rooms had one person hot covid and died, yet the other had no infection? Elderly? How? Unless their immune systems had ‘seen’ it prior and they had some level of protection.”

You can read Dr. Alexander’s full article HERE.

American freelance journalist Bill Rice Jr., author of the Substack page ‘Bill Rice Jr.’s Newsletter’, commented on Dr. Alexander’s article. Below we have reproduced Rice’s comment which for those who believe covid is “deadly” gives food for thought.

Thanks for mentioning the USS Theodore Roosevelt “case study.” You are right that the PCR tests given to crew members showed about 19 per cent had been infected. But what really floored me was the later antibody study of a sample of crew members that was done in late April 2020.

Those antibody results showed that 60 per cent of the crew had been “previously infected” … based on their positive antibody results. A similar antibody study found a similar percentage of crew members on the Charles de Gaulle French aircraft carrier had been previously infected.

There was also an antibody study of crew members on the smaller USS Kidd destroyer that suggested at least 41 per cent of crew members had been previously infected.

In total, more than 7,000 sailors served on those three naval vessels. From extrapolations of the antibody tests administered to a sample of crew members, I count about 4,200 who tested positive for antibodies or had been “previously infected.” And there was only one reported death among these crew members. This man was 41 and I’m not 100 per cent sure he really died “from” covid, but maybe he really did.

Still, that would give us an Infection Fatality Rate (“IFR”) of approximately 1 in 4,200 on these three ships, which all had major “outbreaks” in the worst-possible “spread” environments.

That gives us an IFR of around 0.03 per cent. In other words, 99.97 per cent of crew members infected by this alleged “deadly” virus … did NOT die.

My takeaway: This virus was NOT “deadly” in the early months of covid … (I actually think it shouldn’t be deadly today because I don’t know why the IFR would later, suddenly, change.)

Did the virus suddenly become more lethal? If so, how?

Of course, I think the vast majority of “covid deaths” (or “all-cause” deaths) were from the iatrogenic protocols and collateral damage from the lockdowns … and the V-word.

The article below might be one of my more “contrarian” articles. I use a thought experiment – estimates on real “early” cases and “early deaths” – to show that this virus wasn’t “deadly” between November 2019 and, say, the first week of March 2020.

This “novel virus” suddenly became dangerous in the spring of 2020 (after the “cold and flu season” and after millions of people had become “sick” with influenza-like illness/covid symptoms.)

Read more: Covid didn’t suddenly become ‘deadly’ in April 2020, Bill Rice Jr.’s Newsletter, 12 January 2024

I’ve identified other curious elements of the USS Roosevelt Antibody Study. For example …

The navy and CDC only tested 382 (of more than 4,000 Roosevelt crew members) with an antibody test. At one point naval officials said they were going to test far more crew members. Why didn’t they do this? They should have actually ordered every crew member to get this test – for “science.”

I suspect if they had given more antibody tests to Roosevelt crew members, investigators would have found even more examples of likely “early cases.”

The antibody study also showed as many as 12 of the AB-positive sailors already had experienced covid symptoms before the ship’s first port-of-call in Vietnam in early March 2020. Sailors self-reported symptoms in a questionnaire they filled out before they gave blood for their antibody tests. Two sailors who tested positive for antibodies self-reported symptoms before the ship left San Diego on 17 January 2020. This suggests these sailors had Covid before the first “confirmed” Covid case in America!

Also, the navy and CDC didn’t even interview the sailors who tested positive. In such interviews, virus investigators could have asked these AB-positive crew members more questions about their symptoms and when they experienced these symptoms. I think this is yet another example of my maxim that public health officials do not investigate that which they do not want to “confirm.”

Also, the “watchdog” press had no curiosity about these eye-opening findings and the conclusions that flow from same.