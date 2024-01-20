Video – Elon Musk Is WRONG – 5G & Cell Phone Radiation Will Destroy Humanity As We Know It.

Elon Musk Is WRONG.. 5G & Cell Phone Radiation Will Destroy Humanity As We Know It asserts Jonas Westh who claims that we are in 5th Generation Warfare and says that “day and night we are bombarded by some of the most sophisticated bioweapons ever produced by mankind” these include Chemtrails, 5G, EMF. Fluoride, Pesticides, Glyphosate, Atrazine, Heavy metals…

Westh has spent the last few years researching exactly how we can protect ourselves against these warfare weapons and says that what he has learned has both been shocking and liberating.

Shocking because he has discovered the true extent of how all these toxic aspects impact upon our life, he says, but also liberating because he has discovered the true reason why “they go out of their way to bombard us with this stuff” and that reason is that, our true, unpolluted state is unstoppable. “When we are liberated from these things we reach a point in our body, mind and soul that cannot be controlled and turned into mindless slaves.”says Jonas.

We have high and stable energy levels instead of crashing and being reliant on coffee all throughout the day. We have better cognition and increased intellectual powers, instead of a head filled with brain fog and tiredness. We have a life that is completely disease free, instead of walking around in a half-slumbered stat and being reliant on toxic Pharma products.Source

Through his research Jonas has come to the conclusion that the aim is to keep us weak with low energy and unable to think clearly. They want to bombard you with bioweapons through the food, water, and air, so we never have the chance to truly break free from their system.

Jonas has put his knowledge to good use and has devised a “New World Order Protection Program” where he offers guidance to others who want to break free from from the system and to protect themselves against Parasites, Bacteria & Viruses, dump heavy metals from the body and glands, how to increase brain power and cognition and how to truly protect against 5G and EMF radiation. Source

Jonas Westh seems to have made this his raison d’être and was incensed to respond to a flippant comment from Elon Musk who in an interview denied that there were any danger to individuals from 5G & Cell Phone Radiation.

Jonas said it was the most ignorant and pseudoscientific statements that he had ever heard in his life.

Watch the video created by Jonas Westh below that he posted on the X platform in response to Elon Musk., Why would Musk deny the dangers? hmm let’s have a little think about it……

— Jonas Westh (@jonas_westh) January 18, 2024

It would be great to see a response to this video from Elon Musk!