Sunak Faces Pressure Over Shocking ‘War Crime’ Video

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been questioned over an ITV News video which shows a civilian being shot dead while waving a white flag in Gaza. The shocking images have sparked war crime accusations, and Sunak was challenged to give his reaction on Wednesday. ITV News at ten.

A children’s clothes seller Ramzi Abu Sahloul, from Gaza, standing unarmed among a group of Palestinian men holding a white flag, was shot dead minutes after speaking to an ITV cameraman. A report aired by the British public service broadcaster showed the events unfolding as the group of five Palestinian men tried to reach family members stranded in a house inside an active combat zone. Source

The Israeli army had instructed the group to evacuate Khan Younis, which has been encircled by IDF forces, but Sahloul’s mother and brother were unable to get out from a house nearby. According to John Irvine, the foreign correspondent for ITV news who presented Tuesday evening’s report, the five men were “doing their utmost to appear non-threatening” to Israeli soldiers nearby. They were “trying to proceed with care”.

Minutes before being shot dead, the middle-aged, English-speaking Palestinian man told ITV: “Nowhere is safe in Gaza. Everywhere you find the Israeli Army. They shoot at us at home, in any building, and in the street. “The Israelis came to us and told us to evacuate but they didn’t let my brother out. We want to go and try to get them, God willing.”

As smoke billowed and gunfire echoed in the background, signaling nearby combat, the ITV cameraman concluded the interview and walked away. ITV said the cameraman “turned to get one last picture of the group” when gunfire rang out again. The broadcaster aired footage which showed the group ducking for cover and moving away as the shots ring out. The footage then shows the group huddled around a member who had fallen to the ground.

“The interviewee had been shot and fatally wounded,” Irvine says. “As they tried to carry him to safety, there was the sound of more gunfire and the whoosh of a bullet passing nearby,” his voiceover adds, “suggesting the group was still being targeted”.

The IDF claimed ignorance of the specific incident, stating that the video was “clearly edited”. Source

The ITV News at Ten Report on the Murder.

“No place safe in Gaza everywhere you are going you will find the Israelian army they shoot us at home, any building in the street, everywhere you are they will give you a chance sometimes just for 5 minutes sometimes do not give you a chance to take your clothes to take your children to take your family and to get out of the building this is our life in Gaza”

The video below taken the previous day by Mohammed Abu Safia, an ITV News cameraman, showed a group of civilians in the enclave holding a white flag.

The Israel Defense Forces dismissed the video in a statement to ITV News, calling it a “despicable accusation” that “can only be deemed as an extension of Hamas’ propaganda effort to defame the IDF.”

Waving a White Flag.

However, the Independent also reported in December 2023, that an Israeli hostage was waving a makeshift white flag and another called for help in Hebrew when they were shot dead by Israeli soldiers in Gaza who “mistook them for militants”, a military official has said.

According to a preliminary investigation, three male hostages, all shirtless, appeared in Shejaiya in northern Gaza, holding a long stick with white fabric attached to it. Yet, still, a soldier nearby opened fire, the military said, hitting two hostages while the third, who was wounded, managed to escape to a nearby building where other troops heard him crying for help in Hebrew. He was killed by a second soldier before a commander, concerned by the incident, issued a ceasefire order.

The Israeli military officials said that they believed that the hostages – who were named by the military as Samer Fuad El-Talalka, Yotam Haim and Alon Shamriz – had either been let go or had escaped.

Israeli rights group B’tselem wrote on X that International Humanitarian Law prohibits the shooting of people who have surrendered and are carrying a white flag, “regardless [of] whether they’re combatants or not, regardless of their nationality and religion”.Source

The international Humanitarian Law has definitelly been ignored.

The Act Constitutes a War Crime

During Wednesday’s prime minister’s questions, Scottish National Party MP Stephen Flynn challenged Sunak over the incident, asking him if “such an act constitutes a war crime?”

In response, Sunak said “international humanitarian law should be respected, and civilians should be protected.” But Flynn pushed him further, saying: “I don’t think it’s unreasonable to ask the prime minister of the United Kingdom to rise to that dispatch box and tell the people of these isles and elsewhere, that shooting an unarmed man walking under a white flag is a war crime.” Source

"Shooting an unarmed man under a white flag is a war crime"#British MP Stephen Flynn says he will continue to push for a ceasefire in #Gaza.

"Last night… the public was sat at home watching John Irvine, of ITV news, report on footage from Gaza of an unarmed Palestinian man, walking under a white flag, being shot and killed by the IDF. Prime Minister, such an act constitutes a war crime, does it not?!"

🇵🇸🇮🇱🚨‼️ INHUMANE: ITV interviews a man in a group waving a white flag at Israeli forces in Gaza.



However, once the interview is finished, an Israeli sniper shoots him.



I can’t believe that … pic.twitter.com/7Mg5YmjrG6 — Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) January 23, 2024

Labour MP Tahir Ali also bitterly criticized the prime minister over the Israel-Gaza conflict, saying he had “the blood of thousands of innocent people on his hands,” and asking him if it was time to commit “to demanding an immediate ceasefire and an ending of the UK’s arms trade with Israel.” Source

In December, Human Rights Watch said selling weapons to Israel could make the UK complicit in war crimes. Since 2015, Britain has licensed at least £474 million ($600 million) worth of military exports to the Jewish state, including components for combat aircraft, tanks, missiles, and ammunition.

The UK provides approximately 15% of the components for the F-35 stealth fighter currently being used in Gaza, according to the organization, which argues that open licenses lack transparency and allow for unlimited quantities of weapons exports.

More than 25,000 people – mostly civilians – have been killed in the Palestinian enclave since the war began, according to Gaza health officials. Source

Sunak cannot ignore the mass slaughter of innocent people and the blatant war crimes that have been consistently carried out, he cannot be seen to be complicit now that the British publc has now been shown the evidence of these war crimes on mainstream TV.

There can be no denying the atrocities, and the deliberate killing of innocent civilians, there MUST be a ceasefire now!