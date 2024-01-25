Is NASA’s ‘Temperatures Are Rising’ graph evidence of global warming or evidence of widespread fraud?

“It is difficult to get a man to understand something when his salary depends on his not understanding it.” – Upton Sinclair

This statement holds particularly true in the field of climate science, says Tony Heller.

On NASA’s website is a tab labelled “Facts.” Clicking on “Facts” displays various menu options alongside a quote from the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (“IPPC”): “Scientific evidence for warming of the climate system is unequivocal.”

The term “climate system” is vague and subject to the occasional reinterpretation as required. But on another webpage, NASA is more specific. ‘Scientific Consensus: Earth’s Climate is Warming’ is the title of the webpage listing selected quotes from selected institutions, including two from the IPPC

On another webpage, NASA shows a graph titled ‘A World of Agreement: Temperatures Are Rising’. The graph depicts the latest annual temperatures from 5 different research groups, working independently.

“Collectively, the past five years are the warmest years in the modern record,” NASA states.

In a short video titled ‘‘Imaginary Heat Record’, Heller discusses the graph above.

“The [lines] show five different [research] groups which have generated nearly identical graphs from 1880 to the present,” he said.

Showing NASA’s map of the world where temperature data is collected from, Heller said: “NASA uses this map to convince people that they have very good global coverage of the temperature record but unfortunately this is propaganda, not reality.”

For temperatures in 1880, there are temperature records from only a few areas and so there is very little coverage of the Earth, Heller explained. “Almost none in Africa and very little in Asia,” he said.

Data for 1880 from the UK’s Climatic Research Unit doesn’t fare any better. “They have none from the southern hemisphere,” he said.

“This coverage [of 1880 data] is grossly inadequate to calculate a global temperature,” Heller said.

“The only plausible explanation for the close agreement in these graph [lines] is that these different [research] groups are not independent at all, [the researchers are] actually colluding to produce the same graph,” he said.

“[The] graph [above] is not evidence of global warming. Rather, it’s evidence of widespread fraud.”

Heller then turned to recent temperature records. He explained how the urban heat island effect corrupts the entire temperature record using the example of Kinshasa, the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s (“DRC’s”) capital and one of the largest cities in the world. “[The] urban heat island at Kinshasa corrupts the entire DRC temperature record,” he said.

“These five [lines on the] graph are fake at both ends. Most academic climate science assumes the accuracy of this graph. Billions of taxpayer dollars are diverted into climate academia to produce meaningless reports based on fake data.”

Tony Heller: Imaginary Record Heat, 24 January 2024 (5 mins)

If the video above is removed from YouTube, you can watch it on Odysee HERE.

Tony Heller is an American lifelong environmentalist. He has degrees in geology and electrical engineering and has worked on design teams for many of the world’s most complex designs, including some which likely power your personal computer. He has also worked as a contract software developer on climate and weather models for the US government. He publishes articles on the website Real Climate Science and uploads videos on his YouTube channel HERE.