WEF Are at It Again, Dreaming Up a Dystopian Society to Benefit the Very Few – “Them”

In February, the World Economic Forum (“WEF”) psychopaths published another of their wish lists describing their vision for the world. This publication documents their hopes for “advancing digital agency.” As usual, the theme is to rid the world of free human beings and replace them with something of their creation and under their surveillance and control. On their website, the WEF boldly states:

“In this Insight Report, the World Economic Forum’s Taskforce on Data Intermediaries explores the potential to outsource human decision points to an agent acting on an individual’s behalf, in the form of a data intermediary.

“Levers of action for both the public and private sectors are suggested to ensure a future-proof digital policy environment that allows for the seamless and trusted movement of data between people and the technology that serves them.”

WEF’s boldness in declaring its intent should be of concern to everyone. And, we should be asking who is their technology serving and in what way?

World Economic Forum: Advancing Digital Agency: The Power of Data Intermediaries, retrieved 16 May 2022

Until the judgement is handed out it’s difficult to know whether WEF proponents will be deemed as sane to suffer the full force of the law, or whether they will be let off lightly and declared mentality incapacitated and sentenced to retirement in a high-security asylum under 24/7 surveillance – possibly by the very mechanisms and technologies they are dreaming up hoping to control all of us.

Either way, they will not escape judgement in one form or another. If the law of the land – common law, for example – does not prosecute them, natural law will. And natural law’s judgement stands for eternity. Those who belong to WEF’s little club of criminal psychopaths have a better chance of a more lenient sentence under the prevailing law, which they are corrupting to suit themselves, and wisdom would advise they hand themselves over before it’s too late. However, wisdom is not one of WEF’s guiding principles.

WEF’s document: ‘Advancing towards Digital Agency: Insight Report’, published in February 2022 has a web address aptly beginning “www3”, only one letter away from WW3:

https://www3.weforum.org/docs/WEF_Advancing_towards_Digital_Agency_2022.pdf

The longest subsections of their “insight report” have 4 pages dedicated to a particular aspect. There are two. One is the subsection titled ‘The role of digital identity in supporting human agency’ which falls under the section headed ‘Moving towards trusted digital agency’. The other is subsection ‘For governments: Future-proof regulatory support’ which falls under the section ‘Levers of action’.

Note the deliberate use of the dehumanising term “human agency” instead of referring to “human beings” or “people.”

In the preface regarding the topic ‘towards trusted digital agency’, the authors state: “And we look to the future, to the artificially intelligent agent that allows for autonomous third-party decision-making on our behalf.”

The authors are Anne Josephine Flanagan, WEF’s Data Policy and Governance Lead, and Sheila Warren, WEF’s Deputy Head of the Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution Network. The preface continues:

“If mistrust in the data ecosystem acts as a point of failure leading to suboptimal outcomes for us all, what can be done? What if there was a better way whereby data could be more easily traced, more easily permissioned, more easily controlled by data rights holders (including people) across the data ecosystem?”

We doubt Flanagan and Warren still have sufficient common sense to realise that the plan is not for them to be in control of the system they are promoting but instead, just as WEF’s “vision” is for us, they will be its slaves.

To serve as an alert to us all we have copied pages 22 and 23, which fall within the subsection describing “digital identity in supporting human agency,” and placed them below. WEF’s words speak for themselves and require no further comment.

Advancing Digital Agency: The Power of Data Intermediaries – Insight Report, WEF, pg. 22, retrieved 16 May 2022

Extract from WEF Advancing Digital Agency Insight Report

Authentication: Processes that determine if authenticators used (e.g. fingerprints, passwords) to claim an identity are valid. Sometimes digital identity goes beyond authentication. Authentication is a security process that compares attributes to confirm a claim. In principle, there is no need to know who the person is. In digital identity, there may be a need to link the person to their identity and that may require identity verification technologies.

Profile: May include inherent data attributes (such as biometrics) or assigned attributes (such as names or national identifier numbers).

History: Credit or medical histories, online purchasing behaviours.

Inferences: Judgements or decisions made based on authentication processes, profiles and histories (e.g. a bank decides the attractiveness of an individual for a loan).

TABLE 1 Evolutions in digital identity solutions and how they can help [highlights are our own]

Now Evolution Future Digital ID Consent

Traditional intermediaries and user consent (e.g. web browsers, apps, mobile devices) Shift control to user

Personal data stores, on-device data storage and more advanced data intermediaries (e.g. smart devices, agents) Agency

Next level of data intermediaries (embedded in body, devices, homes, cities, etc.) Characteristics – Focus on Verified Attributes (address, age, health status)



– Governance: centralized, distributed, federated



– Looser data stores (e.g. profile built by larger tech companies, by browsers)



– Self-declared attributes (e.g. social media login) – More collaborative digital ID approaches (within sectors, e.g. health, banking; at national levels, e.g. across borders; or at regional levels, e.g. travel corridors, trust):



– Personal data stores (e.g. Digi.Me) focusing on consumer to business (C2B) and user control, reducing need for business-to-business (B2B) interactions



– User-driven web (e.g. Solid project) and embedding digital ID into the web experience



– Query-based ID (e.g. Demos UK), avoiding data exchange, just answer queries “are you over 18?”, “are you vaccinated”, etc.? – A fundamental level of ID proofing and verified attributes remains (I am really who I say I am)



– Focus shifts from only verified attributes and credentials to profiles and inferences about a person



– Fluid boundaries between data stores, agents and data managed on individual’s behalf



– Evolving definition of control/agency



– Needs scalable user agency concepts Policy considerations – Data protection and privacy



– Security requirements



– Data minimization



– Certification of issuers, verifiers Credential interoperability (technical, legal levels)



– Legal acceptance of digital ID



– Trust frameworks linked to attributes, exchange of credentials



– Recourse and liability Create definitions and thresholds of ownership, delegation, liability



Prescribe transparency, auditability, predictability



Allow for scalable (rule-based vs granular per data items) approaches to scope of data agency



Create sandboxes for experimentation

As circumstances change, which will not be to their benefit, WEF may attempt to amend, hide or delete this document. So, to keep a record we have downloaded their ‘Advancing Digital Agency: The Power of Data Intermediaries – Insight Report’ and attached it below.