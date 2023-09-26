We are surrendering to a cashless society that requires digital passes and digital IDs

The UK proposes closing up to 1,000 railway ticket offices leaving passengers to buy their tickets online and then show a digital pass on either a smartphone or tablet. In other words, cash and physical tickets are being replaced with a digital pass.

At sporting events such as the Rugby World Cup, fans can only buy tickets online and then present them to a turnstile to gain entry to the grounds. In other words, cash and physical tickets have been replaced with a digital pass.

Finnish citizens can now verify their identity at the UK border by showing a digital passport.

We are surrendering to a cashless society that requires digital identities and passes which self-appointed global “elites” will use to control every aspect of our lives.

Digital Passes for Train Travel and Sporting Events

The public consultation on proposals to close up to 1,000 railway ticket offices across England was “rendered useless” by inaccessible documents and inadequate Equality and Impact Assessments, Transport for All campaigners told Member of Parliament during a House of Commons transport select committee in July.

Ticket vending machines (“TVMs”) will make travel almost impossible for blind and visually impaired passengers, for example. Campaigns Manager Katie Pennick told MPs that the Department had still failed to publish its programme-wide assessment of the proposals, having rejected Transport for All’s Freedom of Information request earlier in the month claiming that “Ministers and officials need a safe space away from public scrutiny to formulate and develop the policy.” This assessment, Katie argued, should have been made available to the public to ensure that disabled people would be properly informed while responding to the consultation.

It’s not only disabled people whose access to services is being limited or denied by unmanned turnstiles requiring a digital pass. Two weeks ago, before a rugby match between England and Argentina, thousands of fans were held up and unable to enter the stadium. One has to wonder whether electronic turnstiles were part of the problem as ticket holders resorted to jumping over the turnstile gates.

In fact, organisers recognised the need for more personnel and stated there would now be more service volunteers in place to assist with entry. There are more videos of the chaos at the Rugby World Cup turnstiles in an article published by Daily Mail HERE.

A petition requiring train operators to keep ticket offices and platform staff at train stations has received more than the number of signatures required for the House of Commons to consider a debate on this topic. It seems the debate should include keeping ticket offices and staff everywhere and not just in train stations.

Digital Passes for Air Travel

The following is the article ‘Finland tests digital passports for contactless cross-border travel to and from the UK’ published by NFCW on 29 August 2023. NFCW was founded in 1988 as a resource for those “looking to build next-generation solutions that meet the needs of today’s contactless world.” We are guessing that NFCW is an acronym for Near-Field Communication World.

Near-field communication (“NFC”), is a technology that allows devices like phones and smartwatches to exchange small bits of data with other devices and read NFC-equipped cards over relatively short distances. The technology behind NFC is very similar to radio-frequency identification (RFID)

Citizens of Finland travelling on Finnair flights to and from London, Manchester and Edinburgh in the UK can now verify their identity at border control in Helsinki Airport using a digital passport stored on their Apple or Android smartphone.

To generate a digital version of their passport, citizens wishing to take part in the Digital Travel Credentials (DTC) pilot first download a FIN DTC app that has been developed by Finnish Border Guard. They then visit a police service point to complete registration.

They can then send data from their digital credential to the Finnish Border Guard up to 36 hours before their flight and be identified at the airport border check by having their photograph taken and compared with the one in their DTC.

During the trial, they will also be required to carry their physical passport and confirm their identity by scanning it on a reader when entering or leaving Finland as well as at UK border controls, the Finnish Border Guard says.

Croatia is also partnering with Finland in the DTC pilot and plans to begin testing the digital travel credentials at Zagreb Airport “in autumn this year”.

The Finnish government first revealed plans to test digital passports in August 2022.

Digital Passes for Social Credit Systems

The push to use various forms of digital passes in all aspects of our lives is not for our convenience or our benefit, it is part of a plan that has been many years in the making.

In February 2022, the World Economic Forum (“WEF”) published its proposal for a far-reaching digital ID system that will collect as much data as possible on people and then use this data to determine our level of access to various services. We must always bear in mind that WEF is Klaus Schwab’s non-governmental organisation representing 1,000 of the world’s largest for-profit private corporations and foundations.

In its February 2022 report, WEF proposed collecting data from many aspects of people’s “everyday lives” through our devices, telecommunications networks and third-party service providers. Once WEF’s digital ID has access to this huge, highly personal data set, WEF proposes using it to decide whether users are allowed to own and use devices, open bank accounts, carry out online financial transactions, conduct business transactions, access insurance, treatment, book trips, go through border control between countries or regions, access third-party services that rely on social media logins, file taxes, vote, collect benefits, and more.

You can see how pervasive WEF’s digital identity plans are and how they fit into its overarching dystopian plan by clicking through the interactive map on WEF’s Strategic Intelligence platform HERE.

The video below is over a year old but it shows how fast, even then, we are surrendering to a cashless society which requires digital passes and identities to allow participation in society. It gives specific examples of how the plan was already being implemented across numerous countries. We can all recognise bits of WEF’s plan being implemented around us no matter where we live.

The Globalists’ plan is to drive the world into a state where a few self-appointed “elites” control every aspect of our lives: what we do, where go and what we can buy or sell. We need to neutralise the immediate threat WEF poses to us, and then there is a lot that we need to undo.

Never Loose Truth: Social Credit System Operating in Western Nations, National ID & CBDC Rolling Out Fast,

31 August 2022 (70 mins)

If the video above is removed from YouTube, you can find it on Brighteon HERE.

