Your Government is trying to cover up Covid Vaccine-Induced AIDS by inventing a Monkeypox Pandemic; here’s the evidence…

The new evolving hysteria surrounding the alleged emergence of ‘monkeypox’ in Western nations is not what it appears to be. We are not witnessing the monkeypox virus run rampant across first world countries for the first time ever.

Instead, we are witnessing the latest attempt to advance Draconian biosecurity policies through a monumental coverup of the devastating damage done to the immune systems of people who have had the Covid-19 vaccine. Damage so severe that it can be likened to Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome.

And we can prove it…

Human monkeypox is a zoonosis thought to usually occur sporadically in the tropical rainforest of western and central Africa. But the exact incidence and geographical distribution are actually unknown because many cases are not recognised. The reason being is that it is commonly mistaken for chickenpox / shingles.

According to a scientific study published in 1988, between 19981-1986, 977 persons with skin eruption not clinically diagnosed as human monkeypox were laboratory tested in Zaire (now known as the Democratic Republic of Congo).

The results were as follows –

‘3.3% of human monkeypox cases were found among 730 patients diagnosed as cases of chickenpox, 7.3% among cases diagnosed as “atypical chickenpox” and 6.1% among cases with skin rash for which clinical diagnosis could not be established. The diagnostic difficulties were mainly based on clinical features characteristic of chickenpox: regional pleomorphism (in 46% of misdiagnosed cases), indefinite body-distribution of skin eruptions (49%), and centripetal distribution of skin lesions (17%). Lymph-node enlargement was observed in 76% of misdiagnosed patients. In the absence of smallpox, the main clinical diagnostic problem is the differentiation of human monkeypox from chickenpox.’

Can you spot any major differences between the following two images?

Chickenpox / Shingles

Monkeypox

Now you can see why it was regularly misdiagnosed.

Human monkeypox was first identified in humans in 1970 in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in a 9-year-old boy. Since then, human cases of monkeypox have been reported in 11 African countries. It wasn’t until 2003 that the first monkeypox outbreak outside of Africa was recorded, and this was in the United States.

The main points to take away from this are that the alleged monkeypox disease is extremely rare, has rarely been seen outside of Africa, and has never been recorded in multiple countries outside of Africa at the same time.

So with that being the case, do you not find it strange that we are suddenly being told that cases of monkeypox are now being recorded in the USA, Canada, the UK, Australia, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Spain, Italy and Germany, all at the same time?

Especially when the World Health Organization has confirmed that there is zero evidence that the monkeypox virus has mutated.

But if you don’t find it strange, then the following map showing the countries where the Pfizer Covid-19 injection has mainly been administered might change your mind –

Because evidence suggests we’re not witnessing an outbreak of monkeypox across first-world countries at all. Instead, we’re witnessing the consequences of the damage that has been caused to immune systems by the Covid-19 injections in the very same first-world countries, and authorities are rushing to cover it up.

Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV) is a common cause of ulcerative skin disease in both immune-compromised and immune-competent individuals. Most individuals infected with HSV have either no symptoms or mild symptoms that go unnoticed.

When symptoms do appear, they initially present with tingling and/or redness, followed by blister-like lesions that rapidly merge into open, weeping sores. The sores are often quite painful and can be accompanied by a fever and swollen lymph glands.

Just like monkeypox.

In immune-compromised people, as in those with Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome, the frequency and symptoms of HSV outbreaks can sometimes be severe, spreading from the mouth or genitals to deeper tissues in the lungs or brain. As such, HSV has been classified as an “AIDS-defining condition” if lasting longer than a month or presenting in the lungs, bronchi or oesophagus.

Did you know herpes is listed as an adverse event of special interest (AESI) by Pfizer in relation to their Covid-19 injection? You could be forgiven for not knowing because it was only recently revealed in the confidential Pfizer documents that the FDA were forced to publish by Court order in 2022.

Confidential Pfizer Documents

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) attempted to delay the release of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine safety data for 75 years despite approving the injection after only 108 days of safety review on December 11th, 2020.

But in early January 2022, Federal Judge Mark Pittman ordered them to release 55,000 pages per month. They released 12,000 pages by the end of January.

Since then, PHMPT has posted all of the documents on their website. The latest drop happened on May 2nd 2022.

One of the documents contained in the data dump is ‘reissue_5.3.6 postmarketing experience.pdf’. Page 21 of the confidential document contains data on adverse events of special interest, with one of these specifically being herpes viral infections.

According to the document by the end of February 2021, just 2 months after the Pfizer vaccine was granted emergency use authorisation in both the USA and UK, Pfizer has received 8,152 reports relating to herpes infection, and 18 of these had already led to multiple organ dysfunction syndrome.

Multiple organ dysfunction syndrome (MODS) is a systemic, dysfunctional inflammatory response that requires long intensive care unit (ICU) stay. It is characterized with a high mortality rate depending on the number of organs involved. It can be caused by herpes infection as this scientific study proved back in 2012 –

It should be noted how according to the study, septic shock alongside multiple organ failure led to the persons death, because we will be moving on to sepsis very shortly.

The confidential Pfizer documents also list another condition that has extreme similarities to monkeypox: autoimmune blistering disease.

The condition is hidden within the 9 pages long list of adverse events of special interest at the end of Pfizer’s reissue_5.3.6 postmarketing experience.pdf document.

Autoimmune blistering disease causes blisters on the skin and mucous membranes throughout the body. It can affect the mouth, nose, throat, eyes, and genitals. It is not fully understood but “experts” believe that it is triggered when a person who has a genetic tendency to get this condition comes into contact with an environmental trigger. This might be a chemical or a medicine. Such as the Pfizer Covid-19 injection?

So now we know that Pfizer listed several conditions with extremely similar symptoms to monkeypox as ‘adverse events of special interest to their Covid-19 injection, it would be very helpful to know if those same conditions have actually occurred regularly in the real-world. Thankfully, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control has a very useful tool that allows us to find out.

Adverse Events Reported in the U.S.A

The Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) hosted by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) contains historical data on adverse reactions reported against every vaccine that has been administered in the United States of America and it can be accessed here.

We ran several searches on the database and have imported the data into charts. But here’s an example of what you will find if you run the search yourselves.

The following is a list of all vaccines related to herpes, smallpox, chickenpox, hepatitis etc.

And the following is the list of search results returned on adverse reactions to the above vaccines in relation to herpes, infection between 2008 and 2020.

The following chart shows adverse events reported to VAERS related to herpes, shingles and multiple organ dysfunction syndrome. It shows the number of adverse events reported against the Flu Vaccines, all vaccines combined (excluding Covid-19 injections) and the HPV/Smallpox vaccines between 2008 and 2020. As well as the number of adverse events reported against the Covid-19 injections up to 13th May 2022.

As you can see the Covid-19 injections have caused the most herpes related infections, and this is within 17 months. When comparing these to the number of flareups reported against the HPV/Smallpox vaccines in 13 years, these numbers are extremely concerning.

Many will argue that this could be completely unrelated and is just down to so many Covid-19 injections being administered. But same people who argue this also won’t provide any evidence to back it up. So we will.

According to ‘Our World in Data’, as of 6th May 2022, a total of 579.9 million Covid-19 injections had been administered across the USA.

But according to figures released by the CDC, a total of 1.72 billion flu vaccines were administered across the USA between 2008 and 2020.

So as you can see, there were over 3 times as many flu jabs administered between 2008 and 2020 alone.

Now that we know these figures we can use them to work out the rate of adverse events related to herpes etc. per 1 million doses administered. We just have to perform the following calculation –

Number of doses administered / 1 million = Y

Number of Adverse Events / Y = Rate of adverse events per 1 million doses

The following chart reveals the answer to that calculation –

The rate of herpes-related infections reported as adverse reactions to the Flu jabs is 0.75 adverse events per 1 million doses administered. But the rate of herpes-related infections reported as adverse reactions to the Covid-19 injections is 31.31 adverse events per 1 million doses administered.

That’s a 4,075% difference, and indicative of a very serious problem. But what mechanism of Covid-19 vaccination is causing this to happen?

The answer lies in the fact that the Covid-19 injections cause recipients to develop Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome.

Vaccine Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (VAIDS)

Governments worldwide have been quietly publishing data for months on end that strongly suggests the Covid-19 injections cause extensive damage to the natural immune system, causing recipients to develop a new form of Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome.

Here’s one example of that data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

The following table has been stitched together from the case-rate tables found in the Week 3, Week 7 and Week 13 UKHSA Vaccine Surveillance Reports and it shows the Covid-19 case rates per 100,000 among the unvaccinated and triple vaccinated population in England –

As you can see from the above, the case-rates per 100k were highest among the triple vaccinated population over these 3 months, except for the 18-29-year-olds in the week 3 report only, and the under 18’s in all 3 months. But it is worth noting the rapid decline in rates among unvaccinated children compared to the small decline in rates among vaccinated children.

With those rates we can calculate the real-world vaccine effectiveness using Pfizer’s efficacy formula –

Unvaccinated Case Rate – Vaccinated Case Rate / Unvaccinated Case Rate x 100

The following chart shows the Covid-19 vaccine effectiveness among the triple vaccinated population in England in the Week 3, Week 7 and Week 13 reports of 2022 –

As you can see from the above, by the beginning of 2022, things were significantly worse than they were in October in terms of effectiveness; and disastrously worse by the end of March.

Data shows that vaccine effectiveness fell month on month, with the lowest effectiveness recorded among 60-69-year-olds at a shocking minus-391%. This age group also experienced the sharpest decline, falling from minus-104.69% in week 3.

But one of the more concerning declines in vaccine effectiveness has been recorded among 18-29-year-olds, falling to minus-231% by Week 12 of 2022 from +10.19% in Week 3.

A negative vaccine effectiveness indicates immune system damage because vaccine effectiveness isn’t really a measure of the effectiveness of a vaccine. It is a measure of a vaccine recipient’s immune system performance compared to the immune system performance of an unvaccinated person.

The Covid-19 vaccine is supposed to train your immune system to recognise the spike protein of the original strain of the Covid-19 virus. It does this by instructing your cells to produce the spike protein, then your immune system produces antibodies and remembers to use them later if you encounter the spike part of the Covid-19 virus again.

But the vaccine doesn’t hang around after it’s done the initial training, it leaves your immune system to take care of the rest. So when the authorities state that the effectiveness of the vaccines weakens over time, what they really mean is that the performance of your immune system weakens over time.

The problem we’re seeing in the official data is that the immune system isn’t returning to its original and natural state, and the following chart shows the immune system performance of the triple vaccinated population in England by age group in four week periods, compared to the natural immune system of the unvaccinated population –

By the end of March 2022, the lowest immune system performance was among 60-69-year-olds at a shocking minus-80%, but all triple vaccinated people aged 30 to 59 were not far behind, with an immune system performance ranging from minus-75% to minus-76%.

Even the 18 to 29-year-olds were within this region at minus-70%, falling from an immune system performance of +11.35% between week 51 and week 2, meaning they had suffered the fastest decline in immune system performance.

This has also translated into deaths.

The following chart shows the Covid-19 death rates per 100,000 by vaccination status across England in March 2022 based on data published by the UKHSA –

Here’s what that meant in terms of real-world vaccine effectiveness against death –

All of this is indicative of Covid-19 vaccine acquired immune deficiency syndrome, which in turn can lead to activating dormant herpes infections, and further data from the Centers for Disease Control’s VAERS system supports this.

The following chart shows the percentage of all of the above AIDS-associated adverse reactions reported to VAERS to all vaccines by year –

Fifty-one-percent of all adverse reactions associated with AIDS reported since the year 2000 were reported in 2021, and a further 16% have been reported in 2022 so far.

The following chart shows the number of acquired immune disorders, including AIDS, that have been reported to VAERS as adverse reactions to all vaccines (including the Covid-19 jabs) by the year reported, and the Covid-19 vaccines only by the year reported –

There was a huge increase in reports in 2021 and in 2022 so far, with the vast majority being attributed to the Covid-19 injections.

The average number of acquired immune disorders being reported as adverse reactions to any vaccine between the years 2000 and 2020 equates to 31.

The total number of acquired immune disorders reported as adverse reactions in 2021 was 386. This represents a 1145% increase.

It is however important to note that not all adverse reactions are reported to VAERS. In fact the CDC has admitted just 1 to 10% of adverse reactions are actually reported to the system. But a brilliant analysis conducted by Jessica Rose Phd accurately estimates the underreporting factor to be at least 41.3. See here.

The following chart shows the number of common cancers usually associated with AIDS that have been reported to VAERS as adverse reactions to all vaccines (including the Covid-19 jabs) by the year reported, and the Covid-19 vaccines only by the year reported –

As you can see there was a huge increase in reports in 2021 and in 2022 so far, with the vast majority being attributed to the Covid-19 injections.

The average number of common cancers associated with AIDS being reported as adverse reactions to any vaccine between the years 2000 and 2020 equates to 21.3.

The total number of common cancers associated with AIDS reported as adverse reactions in 2021 was 430. This represents a 1919% increase.

The following chart shows the number of herpes infections/complications that have been reported to VAERS as adverse reactions to all vaccines (including the Covid-19 jabs) by the year reported, and the Covid-19 vaccines only by the year reported –

We assume you’re beginning to see the pattern here? Another huge increase in 2021 and 2022.

The average number of herpes infections being reported as adverse reactions to any vaccine between the years 2000 and 2020 equates to 926.

The total number of herpes infections reported as adverse reactions in 2021 was 18,336. This represents a 1880% increase.

The following chart shows the number of sepsis cases that have been reported to VAERS as adverse reactions to all vaccines (including the Covid-19 jabs) by the year reported, and the Covid-19 vaccines only by the year reported –

Sepsis is the body’s extreme response to an infection. It is a life-threatening medical emergency. Sepsis happens when an infection you already have triggers a chain reaction throughout your body. Infections that lead to sepsis most often start in the lung, urinary tract, skin, or gastrointestinal tract.

The average number of sepsis cases being reported as adverse reactions to any vaccine between the years 2000 and 2020 equates to 75.

The total number of sepsis cases reported as adverse reactions in 2021 was 1593. This represents a 2024% increase.

This isn’t only limited to the UK and USA. We’re also seeing the same patterns in Canada and New Zealand. The evidence strongly suggests the Covid-19 injections cause recipients to develop acquired immunodeficiency syndrome.

This is in turn leading to flare-ups of herpes infections resulting in conditions such as shingles, auto-immune blistering disease and multiple organ dysfunction syndrome. But the authorities are telling you that monkeypox is to blame in an attempt to cover up the consequences of the damage that has been done to the natural immune system by Covid-19 vaccination.

The confidential Pfizer documents suggest this, the Centres for Disease Control VAERS database suggests this, Government data published around the world suggests this, and this scientific study published in October 2021 suggests this –

The question now is how far the authorities are prepared to take this. The UK Government is already “advising” that identified close contacts of “confirmed” monkeypox cases should isolate for a minimum of three weeks. Is “monkeypox” about to be used as the latest excuse to further advance draconian biosecurity policies and global power grabs?

We’re about to find out.