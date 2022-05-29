Panic in Trudeau’s Canada as official Government figures suggest the Triple Vaccinated are developing Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome

Reports published by the Government of Canada strongly suggest both the triple vaccinated and double vaccinated populations across Canada are developing full blow COVID-19 vaccine-induced Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (VAIDS).

This is because the official figures confirm the immune systems of triple vaccinated Canadians have degraded by around 67% compared to the natural immune systems of the unvaccinated.

The Government of Canada produces the Canadian Covid-19 figures (see here).

Their latest data is available as a downloadable pdf here.

Page 20 onwards contains data on Covid-19 cases from the very start of the Covid-19 vaccination campaign in Canada on 14th Dec 20 all the way through to 8th May 2022 –

At first glance it would appear as if Canada is currently experiencing a pandemic of the unvaccinated, with the fully vaccinated not far behind. But this appearance is a fraud.

By looking at a previously published report with figures on cases between 14th Dec 20 and 20th Feb 2021, and then carrying out simple subtraction, we are able to deduce the number of Covid-19 cases by vaccination status between 21st Feb 22 and 8th May 22, and they are astounding.

Here is the table for the number of cases by vaccination status between 14th Dec 20 and 4th Dec 21, thanks to the gift of the ‘WayBackMachine‘ –

The following chart shows the number of cases by vaccination status between 21st Feb and 8th May 2022, once we subtract the 20th Feb figures from the 8th May figures in the above two tables –

As you can clearly see, despite massive discrimination against the unvaccinated by Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Canada has very much experiencing a pandemic of the fully vaccinated, with this demographic recording a shocking 246,596 cases between 21st Feb and 8th May, compared to just 46,047 cases among the not-vaccinated population.

In Canada, according to the 8th May report, 14 million people are triple vaccinated, 22.2 million 24 million people achieved double vaccination status; meaning 10 million are still currently only double jabbed, and 25.1 million people have achieved at least partly vaccinated status.

Therefore, because the population of Canada is 38.01 million, this leaves 12.91 million people in Canada who are not-vaccinated.

The Government of Canada fail to produce the case-rates per 100k which would allow us to work out the real-world vaccine effectiveness, but thankfully we can work out what these case rates are ourselves.

To calculate the unvaccinated case rate per 100k all we have to do is divide the size of the unvaccinated population by 100,000, and then divide the number of cases by the answer to the previous equation.

E.g.

Unvaccinated Population = 12.91 million / 100,000 = 129.1

Unvaccinated Cases = 46,047 /129.1 = 357 cases per 100,000 population

The following chart shows the Covid-19 case rates per 100K population across Canada between 21st Feb and 8th May 2022 –

The Covid-19 case rate per 100K was highest among the triple vaccinated population between 21st Feb and 8th May 2022, with 1,090 cases per 100,000 population. And the double vaccinated weren’t far behind with 941 cases per 100,000 population.

Now that we know those figures, we can use Pfizer’s vaccine effectiveness formula to work out the real-world vaccine effectiveness.

Unvaccinated case rate – Vaccinated case rate / Unvaccinated case rate = Vaccine Effectiveness

The following chart shows the real-world Covid-19 vaccine effectiveness across Canada between 21st Feb and 8th May 2022 –

Vaccine effectiveness among the double vaccinated equated to minus-163.73%, whilst vaccine effectiveness among the triple vaccinated equated to minus-205.46%. This means the vaccinated population were around 3 times more likely to be infected with Covid-19 than the unvaccinated population in Canada between 21st February and 8th May 2022.

But vaccine effectiveness isn’t really a measure of a vaccine, it is a measure of a vaccine recipient’s immune system performance compared to the immune system performance of an unvaccinated person.

The Covid-19 vaccine is supposed to train your immune system to recognise the spike protein of the original strain of the Covid-19 virus. It does this by instructing your cells to produce the spike protein, then your immune system produces antibodies and remembers to use them later if you encounter the spike part of the Covid-19 virus again.

But the vaccine doesn’t hang around after it’s done the initial training, it leaves your immune system to take care of the rest. So when the authorities state that the effectiveness of the vaccines weaken over time, what they really mean is that the performance of your immune system weakens over time.

he problem we’re seeing here is that the immune system isn’t returning to its original and natural state. If it was then the outcomes of infection with Covid-19 would be similar to the outcomes among the not-vaccinated population.

Instead, it continues to decline at a rate that means the not-vaccinated population have a better performing immune system, so this means the Covid-19 injections are decimating the immune systems of the fully vaccinated.

But to work out immune system performance we have to alter the calculation used to work out vaccine effectiveness slightly and divide our answer by either the largest of the vaccinated or unvaccinated case rate.

Unvaccinated case rate – Vaccinated case rate / largest of the unvaccinated / vaccinated case rate = Immune System Performance

The following chart shows the immune system performance by vaccination status in Canada compared to the natural immune system of the not-vaccinated between 21st Feb and 8th May 2022 –

Double vaccinated Canadians currently have a 62.08% lower immune response than the unvaccinated, and the triple vaccinated currently have a 67.26% lower immune response than the unvaccinated.

Therefore, the average double vaccinated Canadian is down to the last 38% of their immune system for fighting certain classes of viruses and certain cancers etc, and the average triple vaccinated Canadian is down to the last 32% of their immune system.

The question is, when will their immune systems be completely decimated?

The official Government of Canada Covid-19 data shows that every vaccinated person will have full blown, vaccine-mediated Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome in a very short amount of time unless something drastically changes.

This will cause a massive burden on the health service of Canada, and massive pain suffering and death. All of which have been inflicted upon us by a corrupted healthcare system. This must be the biggest own goal in medical history.