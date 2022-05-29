Letter to the Editor: Atmospheric Spraying and 5GHz Wi-Fi Disrupting Oxygen

A reader has written to us describing how he overcame lethargy which he believes was caused by particulates from atmospheric spraying in combination with 5GHz Wi-Fi. If any reader has experienced or can further explain what is described below, please feel free to let us know in the comments section.

I’m contacting you because I think I’ve made an important discovery which I’d like to share. It’s not quite on topic for your website but certainly part of the same anti-human conspiracy. That is of possible interaction happening between some chemicals used in atmospheric aerosol spraying and 5GHz Wi-Fi radiation.

Ever since a major geoengineering aerosol spraying (with clear weather/climate effects) over my town of residence, I’ve been feeling very lethargic, apathetic and powerless. It’s been like the air got harder to breathe and I’ve had to open several windows or else it’s felt like I was going to choke.

I did figure it was due to the spraying but now I’ve figured out that there’s more to the story. You see, I got the idea that perhaps Wi-Fi is unhealthy and to test I turned off the higher frequency, 5GHz, signal. Almost right away I began feeling more alert, energised and motivated. It started feeling easier to breathe as well. I told someone else about it as well and was allowed to turn off her 5GHz Wi-Fi signal to test. She then experienced the same as I did, that it got easier to breathe. Before shutting it off it was stuffy even with the balcony door open, after it became airy even with it closed.

So, what I figure is that something in the aerosol spray must be interacting with 5GHz radio signals and distorting or in some other way harming the oxygen.

I’m sure it’s not a placebo effect as these two days since shutting off 5GHz I’ve gotten more done than I did in over a month before. It’s like a night and day difference. As well, as I wrote above, another person experienced it the same.

Thanks for all your hard work in informing and raising awareness. It’s thanks to people like you that we might still stand a chance. Anyway, I hope you find this interesting and useful. To me, it seems like a truly vital piece of info to share. Also, it may be a good way to jolt people awake, since the results are evident even to those not awake. Anyone living in an area that’s subjected to aerosol sprayings and experiencing the symptoms I described should notice almost instant relief after shutting off 5GHz and benefit immensely from it.

I’m also thinking that possibly some of the increased illness can be attributed to this, in addition to the vax, as oxygen deprivation weakens the immune system. I’m sure it causes lots of other health problems as well, though I don’t know specifics. I certainly was feeling weaker than I ever had and had terrible headaches as well.

No More Lethargy, Sweden

