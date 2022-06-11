SHOCKING – At least 77K Dead & 7.3 Million injured due to COVID Vaccination across USA, Europe, UK & Australia

The latest reports released by medicine regulators around the world reveal that there have been at least 7.3 million injuries reported as adverse reactions to the Covid-19 injections up to late May and early June 2022, including 77,068 deaths.

However, these horrific figures do not illustrate the true nature of the consequences of Covid-19 vaccination because it is estimated by medicine regulators that just 1 to 10% of adverse events are actually reported.

And further study shows that this is far from expected with data from the USA revealing Covid-19 vaccination is proving to be at least 49x deadlier than Flu vaccination per number of doses administered.

Let’s start by looking at the official figures for the UK. The UK’s medicine regulator is the Medicine and Healthcare product Regulatory Agency (MHRA), and since early 2021 they have publishing weekly updates on adverse events reported against the Covid-19 injections.

The latest reports can be found within the ‘Annex 1 Vaccine Analysis Print’ section on this page here. The MHRA notes that they have delayed the publication of their weekly report due to the Jubilee bank holiday period. So their latest reports cover adverse events received up to 25th May 2022.

According to the MHRA, 492657 injuries have been reported in the UK due to the Pfizer Covid-19 injection and these include 778 deaths.

869,324 injuries have been reported as adverse reactions to the AstraZeneca Covid-19 injection and these include 1,277 deaths.

129,406 injuries have been reported due to the Moderna Covid-19 injection and these include 59 deaths.

And finally, 5,295 injuries have been reported where the brand of vaccine has not been specified, and these include 47 deaths.

This means, that as of 25th May 2022, the MHRA has received 1,496,742 injury reports due to Covid-19 injection, and these sadly include 2,161 deaths.

Next up we come to the data published in the USA by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

The CDC hosts a Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) that is updated weekly and can be found here. The latest data contains VAERS reports processed (not received) as of 3rd June 2022.

According to the CDC, 1,285,329 injuries have been reported due to Covid-19 vaccination.

Sadly, these include 28,714 deaths.

Next up we have Australia. Australia’s medicine regulator is known as the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA). The TGA hosts an online ‘Database of Adverse Event Notifications’ which can be found here.

The most recent figures cover up to 27th May 2022, and they reveal that the TGA has received 129,923 reports of adverse events against the Covid-19 injections, and the TGA considers 127,282 of these to be a direct cause of Covid-19 vaccination.

Sadly, the TGA has also received 877 reports of death due to Covid-19 vaccination.

Finally, we have Europe. The European Union’s medicine regulator is known as the European Medicines Agency (EMA). They host an online database of adverse events known as Eudravigilance which can be found here.

Unfortunately, Eudravigilance is probably the slowest and most difficult system to navigate, so finding the total number of adverse events and deaths is extremely tedious.

However, thanks to the work of ‘Health Impact News‘, we’re able to reveal that the EMA has received reports containing 4,416,778 injuries due to Covid-19 vaccination as of June 4th 2022, and sadly these include 45,316 deaths.

The injuries have been reported against the following Covid-19 injections –

And unfortunately, 1,992,940 of those injuries are considered extremely serious.

21,333 deaths and 2,244,030 injuries have been reported against the Pfizer jab, 12,010 deaths and 732,849 injuries have been reported against the Moderna jab, 9,033 deaths and 1,280,160 injuries have been reported against the AstraZeneca jab, 2,940 deaths and 156,991 injuries have been reported against the Janssen jab, and 2,748 injuries have been reported against the Novavax jab.

This means that throughout Europe, the USA, the UK and Australia, medicine regulators have received reports of 7,338,772 injuries and 77,068 deaths due to Covid-19 vaccination.

Many people may believe this is to be expected due to so many people being vaccinated, but we can assure you it is not, and we can prove it.

Because a study of official US Government data comparing the number of doses administered to the number of adverse events officially reported has found that the Covid-19 injections are at least 49x / 4,800% deadlier than the Influenza vaccines.

The following chart shows the total number of flu vaccine doses administered in 13 full flu seasons all the way from the 2008/2009 flu season to the 2019-2020 flu season. The data has been extracted from the CDC info found here.

In all between the 08/09 flu season and the 19/20 flu season there were a total of 1,720,400,000 (1.7204 billion) doses of the flu jab administered in the USA.

Whereas from the start of the Covid-19 vaccination campaign up to 28th Jan 22 there were a total of 549,915,298 (549.9 million) doses of the Covid-19 vaccine administered in the USA.

The following chart shows the number of adverse event reports made to the CDC’s VAERS database against the Covid-19 vaccines that resulted in death up to 28th Jan 22 in the USA, and the number of adverse event reports made to VAERS against the flu vaccines that resulted in death between 2008 and 2020 in the USA –

The raw numbers alone show that in the space of 14 months there were 15.7 times as many adverse event reports made against the Covid-19 vaccines that resulted in death than what was made against the Flu vaccines in 13 years.

But when we actually work out the rate of deaths per number of doses administered, we find that the Covid-19 vaccines have proven to be even deadlier than they first appear.

The following chart shows the number of doses of vaccine administered per reported death in the USA for both the flu vaccines and the Covid-19 vaccines –

Between 2008 and 2020, the rate of adverse event reports to the flu vaccine resulting in death equates to 1 death per 2,594,871.79 doses administered.

But the rate of adverse event reports to the Covid-19 vaccines resulting in death equates to 1 death per 52,759.79 doses administered.

Therefore, the Covid-19 injections are proving to be at least 49.18 times deadlier than the flu vaccines, and that’s without taking into account the fact the Flu jabs are mainly administered to the elderly who are more likely to die, whereas the Covid-19 injections have been administered to all age groups.