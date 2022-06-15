Here we go again… W.H.O to convene Emergency Committee over ‘Monkeypox” & declare Public Health Emergency of International Concern

The Emergency Committee of the World Health Organization is set to meet on Thursday 23rd June 2022, to assess whether the alleged monkeypox outbreak represents a public health emergency of international concern.

A Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) is a formal declaration by the World Health Organization (WHO) of “an extraordinary event which is determined to constitute a public health risk to other States through the international spread of disease and to potentially require a coordinated international response”.

It is formulated when a situation arises that is “serious, sudden, unusual, or unexpected”, which “carries implications for public health beyond the affected state’s national border” and “may require immediate international action”.

Under the 2005 International Health Regulations (IHR), states have a legal duty to respond promptly to a PHEIC.

Since 2009, there have been six PHEIC declarations:#

The 2009 H1N1 (or swine flu) pandemic.

The 2014 polio declaration.

The 2014 outbreak of Ebola in Western Africa.

The 2015–16 Zika virus epidemic.

The 2018–20 Kivu Ebola epidemic.

The ongoing alleged COVID-19 pandemic.

