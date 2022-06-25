Sudden Adult [Vaccine] Death Syndrome: Excess Deaths in Australia are up 18% since the start of 2022 but only 6% of all deaths have been attributed to COVID-19

The Australian Bureau of Statistics has revealed that Australia has been suffering a huge amount of excess deaths compared to the historical average since around October 2021, with figures revealing the number of Australians who have lost their lives in 2022 is 18% higher than the historical average.

However, the unusual rise in deaths cannot be attributed to Covid-19 because just 6% of all deaths in 2022 have been attributed to the alleged disease.

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

Follow The Exposé’s Official Channel on Telegram here

Join the conversation in our Telegram Discussion Group here

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS), 44,331 deaths occurred by the 27th of March 2022, which is 6,609 more deaths than the historical average, equating to an 18% rise in deaths.

However, of the 44,331 deaths to have occurred by 27th March, just 2,903 deaths were associated with Covid-19, equating to just 6% of all deaths.

The following chart provided by the ABS shows all deaths by week of occurrence in Australia from 29th March 2021 to 27th March 2022 compared to the historical average.

As you can see from the above, excess deaths began to occur across the country from around October 2021, but have risen exponentially since the beginning of 2022.

The following chart provided by the ABS shows the number of Covid-19 infections and Covid-19 deaths across Australia between 29th March 2021 and 27th March 2022.

As you can see from the above, Covid-19 deaths began to rise at the beginning of August 2021, before peaking in October, and then rising exponentially from the middle of January 2022. The significant rise does not however explain the 18% increase in excess deaths since the beginning of 2022.

It should also be noted from the above how Covid-19 deaths were virtually non-existent across the country prior to August 2021. Yet despite millions of Australians being vaccinated, they then began to rise. The January peak is extremely worrying due to the fact nearly 80% of Australians were considered fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by this point.

And now despite nearly 90% of Australians being considered fully vaccinated as of June 2022, the country is still riding the largest wave of deaths to have hit Australia since the beginning of the alleged pandemic in March 2020.

It isn’t the unvaccinated who are dying either. The Government of New South Wales has been revealing the number of deaths by vaccination status in a new daily ‘Covid-19 Statistics’ update, the full list of which can be found here.

We went through the 31 reports for March 22 and tallied up the deaths by vaccination status which were as follows –

Between 1st and 31st March 22, the Government of New South Wales claims 195 people sadly lost their lives. This is 8 times as many deaths as what occurred during the first three months of the pandemic in New South Wales Australia back in 2020.

Of the 195 people to sadly lose their lives in March 22, just 31 were considered not-vaccinated, but even this may not be true because the Government of New South Wales still considers a person unvaccinated within 21 days of actually being injected with a Covid-19 jab.

The highest number of Covid-19 deaths was recorded among the double vaccinated population with 92 deaths, but the triple vaccinated population was not far behind with 67 deaths. Even the quadruple vaccinated population have got in on the action with 1 death being recorded.

So if Covid-19 isn’t to blame for the 18% increase in excess deaths across Australia since the turn of the year, then what is?

Could it have something to do with the dramatic rise in Sudden Adult Death Syndrome (SADS), that has doctors both concerned and baffled?

In Australia, people aged under 40 are being urged to have their hearts checked “because they may potentially be at risk of Sudden Adult Death Syndrome”, with Melbourne’s Baker Heart and Diabetes Institute currently developing the country’s first SADS registry.

Doctors say the syndrome, known as SADS, has been fatal for all kinds of people regardless of whether they maintain a fit and healthy lifestyle.

“SADS is an umbrella term to describe unexpected deaths in young people”, said The Royal Australian College of General Practitioners.

But it turns out the term is actually used when a post-mortem cannot find an obvious cause of death, and the reason doctors are struggling to find an obvious cause of death is that we’re now seeing thousands of deaths due to something that was impossible to occur prior to 2021. Covid-19 vaccination.

This becomes obvious once you know where to look. But the problem is doctors are actively discouraged from looking and it is not publicised in the mainstream media.

However, all the answers doctors are looking for to explain what they are dubbing Sudden Adult Death Syndrome, are contained in official Government data.

For starters, data from an ONS dataset on deaths in England by vaccination status which can be found here, show that vaccinated 18 to 39-year-olds are more likely to die than unvaccinated 18 to 39-year-olds.

The following chart shows the average-age standardised mortality rate to have occurred between 1st Jan 21 and 31st Jan 22 by vaccination status for all-cause deaths, per 100,000 person-years among adults aged 18 to 39 in England –

On average the one-dose vaccinated were 51% more likely to die than the unvaccinated between 1st Jan 21 and 31st Jan 22. Whilst the double vaccinated were 91.4% more likely to die than the unvaccinated between 1st Jan 21 and 31st Jan 22. And based on the small amount of data available so far, on average the triple vaccinated are on average 25.3% more likely to die than the unvaccinated.

What these official figures from the UK’s Office for National Statistics strongly suggest is that Covid-19 vaccination kills and increases a person’s risk of death due to any cause. And this increased risk of death isn’t because so many people have been vaccinated, these are figures per 100,000.

So it looks like we may have just found the answer as to why Australia has seen an 18% rise in excess deaths in 2021 so far.

And that answer is ‘Covid-19 vaccination’.