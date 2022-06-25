Essex Care Home Locked Down After “Fully Vaccinated” Residents Tested Positive for Covid

Public Health England has forced the closure of a care home in Essex for at least two weeks after 10 residents test positive for Covid. It is understood that all the care home’s residents have been injected with four doses of the “safe and effective” Covid “vaccine.”

In its ‘Living with Covid-19’ strategy, from 24 February the UK government, amongst others, removed the legal requirement to self-isolate following a positive test and revoked The Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (England) (No. 3) Regulations – after which local authorities will continue to manage local outbreaks of Covid in high-risk settings as they do with other infectious diseases.

However, it seems some local authorities are addicted to the unscientific, harmful and destructive “Covid pandemic” measures, despite lateral flow or PCR tests being unable to detect whether or not someone is infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Bristol City Council, for example, considers an “outbreak” as “2 or more confirmed cases of coronavirus (Covid-19) among workers or visitors to a workplace within 14 days.” The Council doesn’t only apply their rules to “high-risk” settings but to ALL workplaces. “You may be told about positive coronavirus cases by an employee and/or a customer,” the Council states.

After an outbreak is reported, Bristol Council says, a health protection team will be assigned and will carry out a risk assessment; provide public health advice, including whether you should close your business; and where necessary, establish a multi-agency incident management team to manage the outbreak.

The Essex care home has told staff it is locking down for “at least two weeks” after an eighth of its 87 fully Covid injected residents tested positive for Covid, News Uncut reported yesterday.

It is understood that all residents and staff have received all four injections against Covid, with 10 residents returning a positive test.

Under Public Health England guidance, just TWO cases of Covid are considered an “outbreak”, with emergency measures now put in place.

Staff will still be allowed in but freelance workers such as outside entertainment, hairdressers and chiropodists will be banned – meaning yet another hit to their income and reduction of service and human contact for residents.

One source, who did not want to be named, said: “As far as I can tell, none of the residents are ill, or showing any symptoms. Regular staff are allowed to go in and out but, because I’m not regular, I’m not allowed to and will lose more money. It’s a farce.”

It is not yet confirmed whether family members have been told by the care home that they cannot visit for two weeks.

