New Study & Pfizer Documents prove Covid-19 Vaccination is going to cause mass Depopulation through Infertility & Death

A mountain of evidence found in the confidential Pfizer documents that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration has been forced to publish by court order proves that Covid-19 vaccination is going to lead to depopulation through its effect on fertility in women, its contribution to pregnancy loss, and the harm it causes to newborn babies, sadly leading to premature death.

But now a new study, conducted by respected doctors and scientists in Israel, reveals Covid-19 vaccination is also going to lead to depopulation due to the adverse effect it has on the fertility of men because the respected doctors and scientists have discovered that Covid-19 vaccination decimates sperm count.

Let’s start with the evidence contained in the new study.

A recent Israeli study in the journal Andrology found that there was a reduction in sperm count equating to an average of 22% among samples from donors three months after participants had received a second dose of the experimental Pfizer mRNA Covid-19 injection.

The following table taken from the study displays the results –

The above chart shows that “total motile count” – the number of sperm in the ejaculated semen – plunged 22%, three to five months after the second shot (T2) and barely recovered during the final count (T3) when it was still 19 per cent below the pre-shot level.

Unfortunately, no observations were carried out after this period so we have no idea if things improve or worsen.

Dr. Ranjith Ramasamy, director of male reproductive medicine and surgery at the University of Miami’s health system, said the study adds extremely “interesting” information to the field of ongoing research into the effects of this experimental injection.

Dr Ramasamy said it “would be among the first to demonstrate that COVID-19 vaccines could lead to a decrease in sperm parameters”.

With official figures estimating over 500 million men may have been given an mRNA Covid-19 injection, it’s quite easy to see how this study alone proves Covid-19 vaccination is going to lead to mass depopulation through infertility.

But this isn’t going to be the only contributing factor in regard to Covid-19 vaccination.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) attempted to delay the release of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine safety data for 75 years despite approving the injection after only 108 days of safety review on December 11th, 2020.

But in early January 2022, Federal Judge Mark Pittman ordered them to release 55,000 pages per month. They released 12,000 pages by the end of January.

Since then, PHMPT has posted all of the documents on its website. The latest drop happened on 1st June 2022.

One of the studies, found in the long list of confidential Pfizer documents reveals that the contents of the Pfizer vaccine accumulate in the ovaries.

The study was carried out on Wistar Han rats, 21 of which were female and 21 of which were male.

Each rat received a single intramuscular dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 injection and then the content and concentration of total radioactivity in blood, plasma and tissues were determined at pre-defined points following administration.

In other words, the scientists conducting the study measured how much of the Covid-19 injection has spread to other parts of the body such as the skin, liver, spleen, heart etc.

But one of the most concerning findings from the study is the fact that the Pfizer injection accumulates in the ovaries over time.

An ‘ovary’ is one of a pair of female glands in which the eggs form and the female hormones oestrogen and progesterone are made.

In the first 15 minutes following injection of the Pfizer jab, researchers found that the total lipid concentration in the ovaries measured 0.104ml. This then increased to 1.34ml after 1 hour, 2.34ml after 4 hours, and then 12.3ml after 48 hours.

The scientists, however, did not conduct any further research on the accumulation after a period of 48 hours, so we simply don’t know whether that concerning accumulation continued.

We are however witnessing the consequences of this action. Official UK figures published by Public Health Scotland, which can be found here, show that the number of women suffering ovarian cancer in 2021 was significantly higher than in 2020 and the 2017-2019 average.

Ovarian Cancer – Source

The above chart shows up to June 2021, but the charts found on Public Health Scotland’s dashboard now show figures all the way up to December 2021 and unfortunately reveal that the gap has widened even further with the number of women suffering Ovarian cancer increasing significantly.

Click to enlarge

The same Public Health Scotland ‘Covid-19 Wider Impacts’ dashboard also reveals that the rate of neonatal deaths increased to 4.6 per 1000 live births in March 2022, a 119% increase on the expected rate of deaths. This means the neonatal mortality rate breached an upper warning threshold known as the ‘control limit’ for the second time in the last 7 months.

The last time it breached was in September 2021, when neonatal deaths per 1000 live births climbed to 5.1. Although the rate fluctuates month to month, the figure for both September 2021 and March 2022 is on a par with levels that were last typically seen in the late 1980s.

Click to enlarge

Source

Public Health Scotland (PHS) did not formally announce they had launched an investigation, but this is what they are supposed to do when the upper warning threshold is reached, and they did so back in 2021.

At the time, PHS said the fact that the upper control limit has been exceeded “indicates there is a higher likelihood that there are factors beyond random variation that may have contributed to the number of deaths that occurred”.

Further evidence found in the confidential Pfizer documents suggests that factor is most likely Covid-19 vaccination.

The document in question is ‘reissue_5.3.6 postmarketing experience.pdf’. Page 12 contains data on the use of the Pfizer Covid-19 injection in pregnancy and lactation.

Fifty-eight per cent of the mothers who reported suffering adverse reactions suffered a serious adverse event ranging from uterine contraction to foetal death.

And a total of 4 serious foetus/baby cases were reported due to exposure to the Pfizer injection.

Here are the known outcomes of the pregnancies –

There were 34 outcomes altogether at the time of the report, but 5 of them were still pending. Pfizer noted that only 1 of the 29 known outcomes were normal, whilst 28 of the 29 outcomes resulted in the loss/death of the baby. This equates to 97% of all known outcomes of Covid-19 vaccination during pregnancy resulting in the loss of the child.

When we include the 5 cases where the outcome was still pending it equates to 82% of all outcomes of Covid-19 vaccination during pregnancy resulting in the loss of the child. This equates to an average of around 90% between the 82% and 97% figures.

As of June/July 2022, the official documented guidance on administering the Covid-19 injection during pregnancy is as follows –

This leads to several questions requiring urgent answers when we consider since early 2021 pregnant women have been told Covid-19 vaccination is perfectly safe.

The limited animal study talked about in the official guidance actually uncovered the risk of significant harm to the developing foetus, but medicine regulators in the USA, UK and Australia actively chose to remove this information from public documents.

The actual study can be viewed in full here and is titled ‘Lack of effects on female fertility and prenatal and postnatal offspring development in rats with BNT162b2, a mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine‘.

The study was performed on 42 female Wistar Han rats. Twenty-one were given the Pfizer Covid-19 injection, and 21 were not.

Here are the results of the study –

The results of the number of foetuses observed to have supernumerary lumbar ribs in the control group were 3/3 (2.1). But the results of the number of foetuses to have supernumerary lumbar ribs in the vaccinated group was 6/12 (8.3). Therefore on average, the rate of occurrence was 295% higher in the vaccinated group.

Supernumerary ribs also called accessory ribs are an uncommon variant of extra ribs arising most commonly from the cervical or lumbar vertebrae.

So what this study found is evidence of abnormal foetal formation and birth defects caused by the Pfizer Covid-19 injection.

But the abnormal findings of the study don’t end there. The ‘pre-implantation loss’ rate in the vaccinated group of rats was double that of the control group.

Pre-implantation loss refers to fertilised ova that fail to implant. Therefore, this study suggests that the Pfizer Covid-19 injection reduces the chances of a woman being able to get pregnant. So, therefore, increases the risk of infertility.

So with this being the case, how on earth have medicine regulators around the world managed to state in their official guidance that “Animal studies do not indicate direct or indirect harmful effects with respect to pregnancy”? And how have they managed to state “It is unknown whether the Pfizer vaccine has an impact on fertility“?

The truth of the matter is that medicine regulators simply cannot be trusted. They are bought and paid for by the very pharmaceutical companies whose products they review for approval to be offered and administered to the general public.

Covid-19 vaccination is going to lead to mass depopulation, and it’s going to do this by reducing the fertility of men through lowered sperm counts, affecting the fertility of women by attacking the ovaries, causing women to suffer spontaneous abortions during the first trimester of pregnancy, and increasing the number of newborn deaths.

And with 4.78 billion people allegedly fully vaccinated throughout the entire world, it looks like we’re much further down the road to mass depopulation than anyone could possibly imagine.