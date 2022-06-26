Huge Issues in NHS Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Emergency Care Services

Increased action is needed to tackle health and social care staffing shortages in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, which have left the region’s urgent and emergency care services struggling to cope and patients at risk of avoidable harm, the Care Quality Commission (“CQC”) said on Friday.

The findings show the region’s urgent and emergency services are under significant pressure; with overcrowding and excessive waiting times in urgent and emergency care departments, delayed ambulance handovers, poor discharge processes, and an increase in delayed discharges among the key issues identified.

This latest review is part of a series of CQC reviews into urgent and emergency care, which considers how services work together in a geographic area to ensure people receive the right care in the right place at the right time.

Earlier this month, the Royal College of Emergency Medicine (“RCEM”) described as “staggering” survey findings showing more than 1,000 patients waiting longer than 12 hours in emergency departments in England every day. It said the findings in its report, Tip of the iceberg: 12-hour stays in the Emergency Department, demonstrated the “deep crisis” facing the NHS and the urgent and emergency care system.

Mandy Williams, CQC’s director of integrated care, inequalities and improvement, said:

“Despite this pressure, staff went above and beyond for patients in many of the services we inspected in the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Integrated Care System. “However, people didn’t always receive timely care and treatment in the most appropriate service for their needs. “This led to overcrowding in urgent and emergency care departments, which created avoidable pressure for staff who were trying to ensure patient safety, and it also delayed ambulance handovers. “We found staff shortages in adult social care meant people remained in hospital when they should have been discharged to respite services. This reduced the number of available beds elsewhere in hospitals where patients in emergency departments could be referred.”

Responding to the CQC’s findings, Jan Thomas, chief executive of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough ICS, said: “We have already taken forward a range of service changes to improve urgent and emergency care from projects to reduce ambulance waiting times and investment in GP telephony systems to virtual waiting rooms so people can wait at home rather than in hospital and investment in discharge capacity.”

