Dutch Farmers Spray Manure on Town Hall in Protest of Climate Plans

In their infinite wisdom, the government of the Netherlands wants to impose new climate goals of reducing nitrogen output by 2030, which will force farmers out of business.

The Netherlands had even appointed a new Minister for Nature and Nitrogen! The minister, Christianne van der Wal has practically said that some farmers will have to give up their farms.

The target is designed to comply with EU rules on reducing nitrogen pollution. In order to meet the goals, farmers will have to downsize their businesses or shut down.

And the farmers are not happy about it.

By Peter Imanuelsen

Last week some 40 000 farmers took to a mass protest. Did you hear about any of this on the news? I bet you probably did not…

Farmers have taken to the highways, setting up blockades.

On 30 June Radio Genova tweeted: “Very angry Dutch farmers block border between Holland and Germany. Harsh protests in many Dutch cities after politicians’ decision to close dozens of farms and cattle ranches to reduce nitrogen by 30% – 70% to comply with EU regulations on nitrogen pollution” and attached the video below.

Farmers also sprayed manure at the local town hall in Lochem.

On 27 June Kees71 tweeted: “Meanwhile at the town hall in Lochem: farmers spread manure in front of town hall!” and attached the video below.

So let me get this straight. We are already looking at a worldwide food crisis as a result of skyrocketing fertilizer prices and the war in Ukraine (as Russia and Ukraine are major grain exporters, and that is now coming to a standstill).

The protests have of course been condemned by the politicians, but according to a poll, it seems like many people support the farmers.

The political party Farmer-Citizen Movement is ranking high in the polls. In fact, they are now the second-largest party in the Netherlands!

On 26 June Maurice de Hond tweeted: “Interesting similarities between the advance of BBB now and that of FVD exactly four years ago, which led to a result at #PS2019 in which the FVD became larger than the VVD” and attached the image below.

The pre-shocks of an earthquake: BBB only 3 seats behind VVD, MDH, 26 June 2022

In Norway on 1 July 2022, several large food producers implemented massive price increases on food. For example, the price of Pepsi Max went up by over 30%. With inflation and skyrocketing fuel prices, things are not looking better for next year.

We will likely see even more expensive food next year, and unfortunately probably famines in some parts of the world.

So, what do the genius politicians in Europe do? They want to shut down farms because of climate change of course! That will surely help!

The cows are farting too much! That’s not a joke by the way. In New Zealand, they want to implement a tax on cow farts and burps!

I really don’t get this. We are facing a food crisis and they want to shut down farms in the name of climate change?

I guess they really want you to eat the bugs and be happy. They are working on making meat so expensive that the common people won’t be able to afford it.

Are you enjoying The Great Reset?

