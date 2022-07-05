‘Spartacus’: The Weaponization of Biotech Part 3

“The unregulated advancement of biotech is creating a new arms race and threatening our personal autonomy.” – Spartacus

“After our previous article on this topic, I was asked by someone off-site to cite specific examples of biotechnology that could be misused for nefarious purposes, or could have utility as clandestine military or intelligence tools. It was a fair criticism. I listed off a number of technologies that could have such uses, but did not cite any specific articles to make my case. This article will address that deficiency.”

DREADDs

DREADD is an acronym which stands for Designer Receptors Exclusively Activated by Designer Drugs. They are an improvement on the concept of RASSLs (receptors activated solely by synthetic ligands), in that they do not readily respond to endogenous ligands.

Since the invention of the first designer receptors exclusively activated by designer drugs (DREADDs), these engineered G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) have been widely applied in investigations of biological processes and behaviors. DREADD technology has emerged as a powerful tool with great potential for drug discovery and development. DREADDs can facilitate the identification of druggable targets and enable researchers to explore the activities of novel drugs against both known and orphan GPCRs. Here, we discuss how DREADDs can be used as novel tools for drug discovery and development.

Basically all human cells have various types of receptors on their surfaces which perform various functions, particularly receiving signals from other cells in the form of receptor-ligand interactions. A DREADD is a synthetic receptor (that is, a membrane-bound protein) that responds only to a synthetic ligand. That is, it is not activated by anything produced in the body, but exclusively by substances introduced into the body.

Let’s say you wanted to manipulate someone’s brain using DREADDs. Well, that’s as simple as transfecting their brain cells with genetic material that coaxes the ribosomes in their neurons into translating the protein, or introducing modified neurons into the brain with the gene for the protein already incorporated into their genome.

Then, activating them is as simple as drugging the subject with the specific substance that binds to the DREADDs. You could add it to the water supply, or the subject’s food, without anyone realizing it unless they were lab-testing samples and specifically looking for that compound.

This technique is also referred to, more generally, as chemogenetics.

Chemogenetics refers to the engineering of protein receptors to respond to previously unrecognized small molecules. Chemogenetic tools are actuators for specific cellular pathways targeted to specific cell populations (most often neurons) that can be turned on or off by the application of a small molecule ligand. The ideal chemogenetic tools are unresponsive to native ligands and are engineered to respond to small molecules that do not affect endogenous signalling, therefore allowing precise control over the cell population they are targeted to.

If you could control the distribution of the DREADDs in the brain tissue of the subject, you could use a chemical that binds to those DREADDs to activate specific brain regions over others, such as brain regions that govern specific emotions, like the amygdala for anxiety, or the reward centers for euphoria. One may even be capable of manipulating the subject’s memory.

In other words, the subject will become the unwitting thrall of whoever administers the drug.