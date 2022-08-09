1 in every 246 Vaccinated People has died within 60 days of Covid-19 Vaccination in England according to UK Government

The UK Government has revealed that 1 in every 246 people vaccinated against Covid-19 in England has died within 60 days of receiving a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

To justify Draconian restrictions in the name of Covid-19, the UK Government with the help of the bought and paid for mainstream media, publicised the number of alleged deaths within 28 days and 60 days of testing “positive” for Covid-19.

This questionable method of counting Covid-19 deaths led to dozens of Freedom of Information requests being made to various Government institutions requesting to know the number of people who had died within 28 days of Covid-19 vaccination.

However, for months on end, Government institutions have insisted that they do not hold this information. Each and every single time a FOI request was made, the response received was as follows –

But all of the Government institutions have been lying to you, because one Government institution known as the Office for National Statistics does hold that information, and they have finally published it, and it makes for grim reading.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) is the UK’s largest independent producer of official statistics and the recognised national statistical institute of the UK. It is responsible for collecting and publishing statistics related to the economy, population and society at national, regional and local levels.

On the 6th July 2022, just hours before Boris Johnson announced he was resigning as Prime Minister of the UK, the ONS published its latest dataset on deaths in England by vaccination status, which can be found here, and it contains a whole host of horrifying data.

For instance, it reveals that over the past year, 9 in every 10 Covid-19 deaths were among the vaccinated population (See here). It also shows that in April and May 2022, 94% of Covid-19 deaths were among the vaccinated population; 90% of which were among the triple vaccinated (See here).

But the most horrifying statistics of all to be found in the data are that mortality rates per 100,000 are the lowest among the unvaccinated in each and every single age group in England (See here).

This may go some way as to explaining why the figures also reveal that 1 in every 246 people vaccinated against Covid-19 in England has sadly died within 60 days of receiving a dose of the Covid-19 injection.

Table 9 of the dataset contains figures on ‘Whole period counts of all registered deaths grouped by how many weeks after vaccination the deaths occurred; for deaths involving COVID-19 and deaths not involving COVID-19, deaths occurring between 1 January 2021 and 31 May 2022, England’.

Here’s a snapshot of how the ONS presents the data –

As you can see, the ONS still don’t make it easy for us by revealing the overall number of deaths, but with some patience and simple maths we can easily find this out ourselves.

The following chart shows the overall number of deaths within 28 days of Covid-19 vaccination in England between 1st Jan 2021 and 31st May 2022 –

According to the Office for National Statistics between 1st Jan 21 and 31st March 22, a total of 7,965 people died with Covid-19 within 28 days of vaccination, and a total of 62,177 people died of any other cause within 28 days of vaccination. This means that in all, 70,142 people died within 28 days of Covid-19 vaccination between January 2021 and May 2022.

The following chart shows the deaths within 28 days of vaccination broken down by age group –

A lot of people will probably argue that this is to be expected with so many people being vaccinated. But these same people won’t bother actually backing their argument up with any evidence. Because if it’s to be expected, how exactly do they explain the fact mortality rates per 100,000 are lowest among the unvaccinated in every single age group?

The following chart shows the monthly age-standardised mortality rates by vaccination status among 18 to 39-year-olds for Non-Covid-19 deaths in England between January and May 2022, the figures can be found in table 2 of the ONS dataset –

In every single month since the beginning of 2022, partly vaccinated and double vaccinated 18-39-year-olds have been more likely to die than unvaccinated 18 to 39-year-olds. Triple vaccinated 18 to 39-year-olds however have had a mortality rate that has worsened by the month following the mass Booster campaign that occurred in the UK in December 2021.

The following chart shows the monthly age-standardised mortality rates by vaccination status among 60 to 69-year-olds for Non-Covid-19 deaths in England between January and May 2022 –

The 60 to 69-year-olds show exactly the same pattern as 18 to 39-year-olds. The double and partly vaccinated have been more likely to die than the unvaccinated since the turn of the year, and the triple vaccinated have been more likely to die than the unvaccinated since February.

Every single other age group shows a similar pattern and you can read and see it for yourself here.

The argument that 70,142 deaths within 28 days of vaccination are to be expected because so many people are vaccinated has all of a sudden collapsed, hasn’t it?

But that’s not the worst of it. The UK Health Security Agency counts Covid-19 deaths as those that have occurred within 60 days of a positive test for SARS-CoV-2, so it’s only fair we also work out how many people have died within 60 days of Covid-19 vaccination.

Here’s the table taken from the UKHSA Week 13 Vaccine Surveillance Report showing Covid-19 deaths within 60 days of a positive test –

Yes, the above does equate to 92% of all Covid-19 deaths in England during March 2022 being among the vaccinated population.

Here’s a chart showing the number of deaths within 60 days of Covid-19 vaccination in England between 1st Jan 2021 and 31st March 2022, according to the Office for National Statistics dataset –

According to the Office for National Statistics between 1st Jan 21 and 31st May 2022, a total of 14,103 people died with Covid-19 within 60 days of vaccination, and a total of 166,556 people died of any other cause within 60 days of vaccination. This means that in all, 180,659 people died within 60 days of Covid-19 vaccination between January 2021 and May 2022 in England.

Based on the number of people who have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 injection in England, this equates to 1 in every 246 vaccinated people sadly losing their lives within 60 days of Covid-19 vaccination.

The UK Health Security Agency has been quietly publishing a weekly report titled ‘Weekly national Influenza and COVID-19 surveillance report’ that contains mountains of monotonous data. However, hidden deep within that report are the figures for Covid-19 vaccination uptake in England by dose.

The following table is taken from page 65 of the week 27 report, and shows vaccine uptake in England by age –

We’ve created the following chart based on the figures provided by UKHSA above, showing the total vaccination uptake vs the total vaccination refusal in England per dose –

According to the UKHA, 44.48 million people have had a single dose, 41.8 million people have had two doses, and 32.9 million people have had three doses as of July 3rd 2022.

Therefore, using simple maths, we find that 1 in every 246 vaccinated people has died within 60 days of Covid-19 Vaccination in England.

44,480,115 (People vaccinated) / 180,659 (deaths) = 246 = 1 death for every 246 people vaccinated

But the above figures also reveal another lie.

According to the UKHSA’s own figures, 63.4 million people were eligible for vaccination at this point. Therefore, 18.9 million people have refused the Covid-19 vaccine in England and remain completely unvaccinated. But on top of this, a further 2.6 million have refused a second dose, meaning 21.5 million people are not double vaccinated, and 8.9 million people have refused a third dose, meaning 30.4 million people are not triple vaccinated.

If you rewind to December 2021, you may remember an infamous headline published by Andrew Neil for the Daily Mail that read – ‘It’s time to punish Britain’s five million vaccine refuseniks: They put us all at risk of more restrictions’.

This headline is a beautiful example of how you have been lied to since the very beginning of the alleged Covid-19 pandemic.