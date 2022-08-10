Children In Denmark will No Longer be Subjected to Covid “Vaccines”

From 1 July Danish children are longer being subjected to medical experiments by injecting them with covid “vaccines.”

Due to the seasonality of covid, as with influenza, the mass covid injection program was temporarily halted in Denmark until autumn. When the Covid injection program restarts on 1 October, as well as no more Covid injections for children, booster injections will only be offered to those who are over 50 years old and to the remainder of the population only if they are considered “high risk” of serious illness. An assessment is still to be made if it is safe to give pregnant women booster doses.

Firstly, a brief background to the Danish vaccination programme chiefly using information published by the Danish Health Authority.

Denmark began their mass covid injection campaign on 27 December 2020. Denmark was the first country in Europe to stop experimenting with AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson injections. It also was the first country to halt its vaccination program.

On 14 April 2021, the Danish Health Authority removed AstraZeneca’s “vaccine” from the Danish vaccination programme – due to vaccine injuries.

In June 2021, Johnson & Johnson’s “vaccine” was pulled from the Danish vaccination programme – due to vaccine injuries.

As a result the remaining “vaccines” being given to Danes were Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.

By 8 October 2021, around 1,200 under-18s had received the Moderna vaccine – also known as Spikevax – in Denmark.

In October 2021, the Danish Health Authority claimed that once people are “vaccinated” they will have “excellent” protection against covid.

However, three months later, by 25 January 2022, the protection was no longer “excellent” and whatever limited protection the injections might offer decreased over time.

The vaccines against covid-19 are effective. But while they provide some level of protection against becoming infected, a high level of protection against becoming severely ill or hospitalised with covid-19, it is also evident that the efficacy of the vaccines decreases over time. Booster vaccination against covid-19, Danish Health Authority, 25 January 2022

As of 25 January, according to Our World in Data, 81% of Denmark’s population had been injected with two doses and excess deaths were rising sharply. In 2020, the year of the pandemic, there were no excess deaths as total deaths were below those expected in an average year.

Our World in Data, Denmark

Our World in Data, Denmark

In May 2022, Kristoffer Torbjørn Bæk revealed that those who had been “vaccinated” against covid accounted for more cases, hospitalisations and deaths than those who had not been and had done since the beginning of 2022.

By June 2022 the Danish Health Authority was likening covid to seasonal flu and from 1 July would no longer offer covid “vaccines” to children.

The Danish Health Authority phased out the vaccination program against covid-19 on May 15. We plan to resume the program during fall and winter 2022/2023 and offer vaccination to certain groups. The Danish Health Authority expects the vaccination program to return in the fall because, based on previous experience, we expect covid-19 to be a seasonal disease. This means that the disease most likely flares up in fall and winter, just as we know it from, for example, influenza. Therefore, a new vaccination program against covid-19 may be necessary at a later stage. Children and adolescents only very rarely have a serious course of illness due to covid-19 with the omicron variant, which is why the offer of primary vaccination [doses 1 and 2] for children between 5 and 17 years will not be a general offer, but can be given after a specific medical assessment, cf. the Danish Health Authority’s guidelines. [emphasis our own] Vaccination against covid-19: Do you still recommend taking the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd dose against covid-19 if you are unvaccinated? Danish Health Authority, 23 June 2022

The day before publishing the above, the Danish Health Authority published a page which is not visible on the English version of their website. It gives a few more details than what English readers can easily access. To read this page, follow the link to the Danish version HERE and translate it into English using Google or another web-based translator, as we have done for the snippet below.

Vaccination against covid-19, Danish Health Authority, 22 June 2022

At the same time, the Danish Health Authority advised that only people under 50 years old with a “higher risk” of serious illness may be offered a booster injection when the vaccination program resumes on 1 October. And, an assessment will be conducted to determine whether it’s safe for pregnant women to be “vaccinated.”

We expect to offer covid-19 vaccination to anyone 50 years of age or older. People younger than 50 years with a higher risk of serious courses of illness due to covid-19, for example people with weakened immune systems, may be offered booster vaccination against covid-19 after a specific assessment by a general practitioner or hospital doctor. The Danish Health Authority will later assess whether all pregnant women, or only selected pregnant women, should be offered vaccination after a specific medical assessment. [emphasis our own] Vaccination fall/winter 2022-2023, Who will be offered vaccination this fall? Danish Health Authority, 23 June 2022

The Danish Health Authority may finally be applying some common sense but is it too little too late?