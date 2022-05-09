Breaking News

Denmark’s Pandemic of the Vaccinated

By on ( 9 Comments )
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Kristoffer Torbjørn Bæk’s research reveals the vaccinated in Denmark account for more cases, hospitalisations and deaths than the unvaccinated and have done all year.

Now that vaccination statuses are stable enough that the tomfoolery of misclassification no longer meddles with the analysis, we can see a clear picture of the ineffectiveness of the Covid vaccine, Joel Smalley commented.

In this article, Joel Smalley summarised and commented on Danish data collated and made publicly available by Danish molecular biologist Kristoffer Torbjørn Bæk

Bæk has also co-authored a pre-print study published on medRxiv, ‘Estimates of excess mortality for the five Nordic countries during the Covid-19 pandemic 2020-2021’, comparing Nordic all-cause deaths using “other estimates” to a recent study in the Lancet, “which is a clear outlier” and “most likely substantially overestimates excess deaths of Finland and Denmark, and probably Sweden.”

“Other estimates are more consistent and suggest a range of total Nordic excess deaths of approximately half of that in the Lancet study,” the authors of the study wrote.

The Exposé is now censored by Facebook & Twitter. Let’s not lose touch, subscribe today to receive the latest news from The Exposé in your inbox…

Follow The Exposé on Telegram
Join The Exposé’s Telegram Discussion Group

by Joel Smalley

In the last reported week (14, 2022), triple-vaccinated (green below) are more infected on a pro-rata basis than double-vaccinated (blue), who in turn are more infected than unvaccinated (orange), across all age groups.

In fact, it has been this way for the whole of 2022 for the over 20s.

It turns out the data is distorted by the testing rates. Who knew?! When that is taken into account, the positivity rates per vaccination status are pretty much identical across all ages over 20.

It appears like the vaccine is having a positive benefit on hospitalisation in terms of pro-rata data. However, it isn’t clear whether Covid is the reason for the hospitalisation or incidental. Nevertheless, it is evidently the vaccinated that are clogging up the hospitals looking at the absolute numbers. I wonder if Jeremy Vine has an opinion on this?

It’s the same picture for deaths as it was for hospitalisations. The burning question, of course – would it have been worse if it weren’t for the vaccine??

I don’t think so. Covid deaths (orange below) have gotten progressively worse each season since the vaccine was rolled out and yet still have little additional impact over a regular flu. Worse still, it is apparent that all-cause mortality (light blue) is substantially higher (and in excess) since mass vaccination with much of that death not being attributed to Covid itself.

It’s almost like a pattern we’ve seen literally everywhere else in the world… The vaccine has no impact whatsoever on transmission, severe disease or death but all-cause mortality is substantially worse in the post-vax era.

Denmark’s Pandemic of the Vaccinated

We urgently need your support
to keep The Expose online.

We rely solely on your support to help
fund our investigative reports.
If you like what we do then please help us to
keep doing it by supporting us today.

It’s secure, quick, and easy…

Please choose your preferred
method to show your support

Send Bitcoin

The Expose Bitcoin Wallet Address –
3KpsgfuEX6v7w83aVN4b1dfCZTzas7Kt74

Send Monero

Australian Children Are Dying Post-Covid Injection
Alex Berenson Takes His Legal Case Against Twitter to Ireland
BMJ’s Peter Doshi Tells FDA About Serious Concerns Over Pfizer Trial Data and Lack of FDA Oversight
Antibody-Dependent Enhancement: Covid-19 Case/Hospitalisation/Death Rates now highest among Triple Vaccinated in Trudeau’s Canada
Follow Daily Expose on Telegram
Share this page to Telegram

Categories: Breaking News, Latest News, World News

5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
9 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
trackback
Denmark’s Pandemic of the Vaccinated – altnews.org
2 days ago

[…] Go to Source Follow altnews.org on Telegram […]

0
Reply
Kdubya
Kdubya
1 day ago

Well done with this clear and punchy summary of of the state of play in the country with probably the highest quality pandemic-related data in the world.

1
Reply
trackback
Denmark’s Pandemic of the Vaccinated - Europe Reloaded
1 day ago

[…] Source […]

0
Reply
trackback
Escalation – R FOR RESISTANCE
16 hours ago

[…] Denmark’s Pandemic of the Vaccinated […]

0
Reply