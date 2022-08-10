Official Government Reports confirm we are witnessing Depopulation by COVID Vaccination

Official statistics show that hundreds of thousands more people are dying every single week all over the world than expected.

The reason?

Official Government data strongly suggests it’s all because of the Covid-19 injections. We are witnessing depopulation by Covid-19 vaccination.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) publishes weekly figures on deaths registered in England and Wales. The most recent data shows deaths up to 22nd July 2022.

The following chart, created by the ONS, shows the number of deaths per week compared to the five-year average –

As you can see from the above, from around May 2021 onwards, England and Wales recorded a huge amount of excess deaths that were not attributed to Covid-19 compared to the five-year average. It then appears that excess deaths dropped at the start of 2022.

But appearances can be deceiving, and the only reason they dropped is that the ONS decided to include the 2021 data in the 5-year-average. This makes it all the more concerning that excess deaths have been recorded every week since the end of April 2022 compared to the five-year average (2016 to 2019 + 2021).

The most recent week shows that there were 10,978 deaths in England and Wales, equating to 1,680 excess deaths against the five-year average. Only 745 of those deaths were attributed to Covid-19.

We also see a similar pattern occurring in Scotland.

The following chart is taken from Public Health Scotland’s ‘Covid-19 wider impacts dashboard’ found here, and it shows the percentage change in deaths compared with the 2015-2019 five-year average for the corresponding time –

Scotland has recorded excess deaths among all age groups since the beginning of 2021. But what’s notable here is the same pattern we’ve seen in England and Wales. In January 2021, a lot of deaths were attributed to Covid-19. But then by around May 2021 excess deaths began to pick up again, however, this time they could not all be attributed to Covid-19.

There has then been a slight fall at the beginning of 2022 before they again picked up around May 2022, just like in England and Wales.

The question is why.

One could argue that perhaps the population of the United Kingdom is extremely unhealthy compared to the rest of the world and therefore more people are dying. But this unfortunately isn’t a situation that is just isolated to the UK.

Most of Europe is still recording a significant amount of excess deaths, as can be seen in the following official chart compiled by Eurostat showing excess mortality across Europe in May 2022 –

As you can see, the world is experiencing an extremely serious issue where tens to hundreds of thousands more people are dying than what is expected every single week, and further evidence suggests it’s because of the Covid-19 injections.

According to a report published on 6th July 2022, by the UK’s Office for National Statistics, just hours before Boris Johnson announced he was resigning as Prime Minister of the UK, the mortality rates per 100,000 are the lowest among the unvaccinated population in all age groups.

The report is titled ‘Deaths by Vaccination Status, England, 1 January 2021 to 31 May 2022‘, and it can be accessed on the ONS site here, and downloaded here.

Table 2 of the report contains the monthly age-standardised mortality rates by vaccination status by age group for deaths per 100,000 person-years in England up to May 2022.

Here’s how the ONS present the data for 18 to 39-year-olds in May 2022 –

We took the figures and produced charts for every single age group in a recently published article that can be read here. But here are a few examples to prove the severity of the problem.

The following chart shows the monthly age-standardised mortality rates by vaccination status among 18 to 39-year-olds for Non-Covid-19 deaths in England between January and May 2022 –

In every single month since the beginning of 2022, partly vaccinated and double vaccinated 18-39-year-olds have been more likely to die than unvaccinated 18 to 39-year-olds. Triple vaccinated 18 to 39-year-olds however have had a mortality rate that has worsened by the month following the mass Booster campaign that occurred in the UK in December 2021.

In January, triple vaccinated 18 to 39-year-olds were ever so slightly less likely to die than unvaccinated 18 to 39-year-olds, with a mortality rate of 29.8 per 100,000 among the unvaccinated and 28.1 per 100,000 among the triple vaccinated.

But this all changed from February onwards. In February, triple vaccinated 18 to 39-year-olds were 27% more likely to die than unvaccinated 18 to 39-year-olds, with a mortality rate of 26.7 per 100k among the triple vaccinated and 21 per 100k among the unvaccinated.

Things have unfortunately got even worse for the triple vaccinated by May 2022 though. The data shows that triple vaccinated 18 to 39-year-olds were 52% more likely to die than unvaccinated 18 to 39-year-olds in May, with a mortality rate of 21.4 per 100k among the triple vaccinated and 14.1 among the unvaccinated.

The worst figures so far though are among the partly vaccinated, with May seeing partly vaccinated 18 to 39-year-olds 202% more likely to die than unvaccinated 18 to 39-year-olds.

The following chart shows the monthly age-standardised mortality rates by vaccination status among 60 to 69-year-olds for Non-Covid-19 deaths in England between January and May 2022 –

The 60 to 69-year-olds show exactly the same pattern as 18 to 39-year-olds. The double and partly vaccinated have been more likely to die than the unvaccinated since the turn of the year, and the triple vaccinated have been more likely to die than the unvaccinated since February.

In January, partly vaccinated 60-69-year-olds were a shocking 256% more likely to die than unvaccinated 60-69-year-olds. Whilst in the same month, double vaccinated 60-69-year-olds were 223% more likely to die than unvaccinated 60-69-year-olds.

By May, triple vaccinated 60-69-year-olds were a troubling 117% more likely to die than unvaccinated 60-69-year-olds, with a mortality rate of 1801.3 per 100k among the triple vaccinated and a mortality rate of just 831.1 among the unvaccinated.

The following chart shows the monthly age-standardised mortality rates by vaccination status among 80 to 89-year-olds for Non-Covid-19 deaths in England between January and May 2022 –

The unvaccinated have been the least likely to die every month since the turn of the year.

In April, double vaccinated 80-89-year-olds were 213% more likely to die than unvaccinated 80-89-year-olds, with a mortality rate of 7598.9 per 100k among the unvaccinated and a mortality rate of a troubling 23,781.8 per 100k among the double vaccinated.

But in the same month, partly vaccinated 80-89-year-olds were a terrifying 672% more likely to die than unvaccinated 80-89-year-olds, with a shocking mortality rate of 58,668.9 per 100k among the partly vaccinated.

By May 2022, triple vaccinated 80-89-year-olds were 142% more likely to die than unvaccinated 80-89-year-olds, with a mortality rate of 14,002.3 among the triple vaccinated and a mortality rate of 5,789.1 among the unvaccinated.

The following chart shows the monthly age-standardised mortality rates by vaccination status for non-Covid-19 deaths in England between January and May 2022 for all age groups –

Click to enlarge

The official figures quietly published by the UK Government provide indisputable evidence that the Covid-19 vaccines are deadly and are killing people in the thousands.

How else do you explain significant excess deaths and the fact that the vaccinated are significantly more likely to die than the unvaccinated in every single age group?