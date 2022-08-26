Technocratic World Economic Forum wants to microchip your Children in order to track them

The World Economic Forum (WEF) has stated in black and white that there are “solid, rational reasons” for implanting a chip inside children so that they can be tracked.

They have also laughably stated in black and white that if the idea of implanting a chip in your body makes you cringe then you should “consider all the pharmaceuticals you take without question”.

The justification comes despite the WEF insisting the entire population of the world should get an experimental Covid-19 injection that fails to prevent infection, fails to prevent transmission and is known to cause serious complications.

In an article published on the 16th of August 2022, on the World Economic Forum website, Dr Kathleen Philips set out an argument for the guiding factors for an age of augmented reality.

Dr Kathleen Philips is the Vice President of Research & Development at IMEC, which is an international research & development organization, active in the fields of nanoelectronics and digital technologies. She, therefore, has a vested interest in humanity adopting augmented reality technology.

Since the article was first published, a note has been added by the World Economic Forum which hilariously reads as follows –

Help us prevent the spread of disinformation

This article has been intentionally misrepresented on sites that spread false information. Please read the piece for yourself before sharing or commenting.

The World Economic Forum is committed to publishing a wide array of opinions. Misrepresenting content diminishes open conversations.

We can only imagine that the WEF felt it necessary to add the preceding note because of some of the sinister comments they decided to drop in the published article and the resulting backlash.

Here are some of the highlights –

“Should you implant a tracking chip in your child? There are solid, rational reasons for it, like safety.”

“Brain implants take us one step further and allow us to tap straight into the body’s “operating system”.

“Are we moving towards a ‘brave new world’? As scary as chip implants may sound, they form part of a natural evolution that wearables once underwent.”

“If the idea of a chip in your body makes you cringe, consider all the pharmaceuticals you take without question.”

You can read the World Economic Forum’s article in full here so that you can make sure it has not “been intentionally misrepresented on a site that spreads false information“.

It hasn’t, and the truth is the WEF has once again exposed itself as the face of an unethical and outrageous technocratic future.