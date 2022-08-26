Government data reveals 254 million “Vaccine Refuseniks” across USA & UK as 3 in every 5 people refuse a single or further dose of the Covid-19 Vaccine

The authorities will never admit it, especially when you consider the fact they have donated billions of taxpayers’ money to Big Pharma, but it looks like we have won.

Because official Government data coming out of both the USA and United Kingdom reveals there are now at least 254 million “vaccine refusniks” in both countries, with approximately 3 in every 5 people either refusing a first, second, or third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

As of August 25th, 2022, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) provides the following data on Covid-19 vaccinations in the United States –

Data for Dose 1

Date for Dose 2

Data for Dose 3

Data for Dose 4

We’ve created the following chart based on the figures provided by the CDC above, showing the total vaccination uptake vs the total vaccination refusal in the USA per dose –

According to the CDC, 262 million people have had a single dose, 223.6 million people have had a second dose, and 108 million people have had a third dose as of August 25th, 2022.

This means on top of the 69.7 million people who are unvaccinated, a further 38.7 million people who had the first dose refused the second dose, and a further 115.4 million people who had the second dose refused the third dose.

It also appears many of the over 50’s have now decided enough is enough when it comes to getting a fourth dose of the Covid-19 injection. According to the CDC, of the 118.4 million people over the age of 50 in the USA (source), just 21.4 million have come forward to get a “second booster” dose. This means 96.9 million have so far refused.

Here’s how those figures equate in terms of percentages –

According to the CDC, 21% of the population of the USA have refused the first dose, 33% have refused the second dose, and 68% have refused the third dose. Whilst of those eligible for a fourth dose, 82% have so far refused to come forward and get it.

Based on the numbers for the third dose, this means at least 7 in every 10 Americans are now refusing to partake in the largest experiment ever conducted on humanity.

Meanwhile, in the UK, we’re seeing much of the same.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) replaced Public Health England in the second half of 2021, and is sponsored by the Department for Health and Social Care and headed by Dr Jenny Harries.

The agency has been quietly publishing a weekly report titled ‘Weekly national Influenza and COVID-19 surveillance report’ that contains mountains of monotonous data. However, hidden deep within that report are the figures for Covid-19 vaccination uptake in England by dose.

The following table is taken from page 65 of the week 27 report, and shows vaccine uptake in England by age –

We’ve created the following chart based on the figures provided by UKHSA above, showing the total vaccination uptake vs the total vaccination refusal in England per dose –

According to the UKHA, 44.48 million people have had a single dose, 41.8 million people have had two doses, and 32.9 million people have had three doses as of July 3rd 2022.

According to the UKHSA’s own figures, 63.4 million people were eligible for vaccination at this point. Therefore, 18.9 million people have refused the Covid-19 vaccine in England and remain completely unvaccinated.

But on top of this, a further 2.6 million have refused a second dose, meaning 21.5 million people are not double vaccinated, and 8.9 million people have refused the third dose, meaning 30.4 million people are not triple vaccinated.

Here’s how those figures equate in terms of percentages –

Based on the numbers for the third dose, this means 1 in every 2 Brits is now refusing to partake in the largest experiment ever conducted on humanity.

When we combine the figures with the USA, this equated to 3 in every 5 people now refusing to get any more Covid-19 injections.

This suggests more than half of the population has finally woken up to the propaganda and lies they have been fed since early 2020 in regards to Covid-19.

We have won.