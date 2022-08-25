The Next Big Experiment on Western Populations – You Will Eat Bugs

Food lovers, be warned because meals made from insects are coming to a plate near you, Country File warned in 2018. The reason they gave:

“It’s been well documented that the world’s population will hit nine billion by the year 2050. Which means a vast number of extra mouths to feed, a massive increase in the demand for meat, and enormous pressure on our existing land and food resources. So, the search is on to find new types of protein to feed us and our animals. That’s where the farming of insects for food could provide the answer. Soon, Sunday lunch might be crickets, grasshoppers, caterpillars or termites.”

This reads eerily similar to a 2013 article, ‘Future of Food’, published by Bill Gates pushing his fake meat:

By 2050, the world’s population will grow to more than 9 billion and our appetite for meat will grow along with it … Put simply, there’s no way to produce enough meat for 9 billion people … That’s why we need more options for producing meat.

For the time being, cricket products, in particular cricket powder, seems to be their product of choice.

Horizon Edible Insects has a cricket farm located in West London. If there’s suddenly an infestation of crickets in West London you know where they escaped from. Its website banner displays a large red cross with the words: “Edible insects made illegal in GB. Consultation deadline 14 August.” Their blog states they want edible insects to be regulated under general food law, as in many countries outside the EU. “Please feel free to copy paste from our answers, if you agree” and send them to the Food Standards Agency. It’s doubtful many agreed.

Instar Farming’s website displays no such warning. Located in Blankney, Lincoln, Instar is “farming crickets for food in the UK” and is funded by the European Union. It heavily promotes the Green Agenda.

This Green Agenda is the same agenda that is bribing farmers in the UK to stop farming while, according to the International Monetary Fund (“IMF”), a potential world food crisis looms:

The Covid-19 pandemic, interruption in international supply chains, and the war in Ukraine have severely disrupted food, fuel, and fertilizer markets, which are interlinked. By June 2022 the number of acute food insecure people – whose access to food in the short term has been restricted to the point that their lives and livelihoods are at risk – increased to 345 million in 82 countries according to WFP. Joint Statement by the Heads of the Food and Agriculture Organization, International Monetary Fund, World Bank Group, World Food Programme, and World Trade Organization on the Global Food Security Crisis, Relief Web, 16 July 2022

And it is the same agenda that is forcing farmers off their land in the Netherlands and any other countries that are members of the European Union.

Other parts of the world are also seeing farmers systematically moved off their land, for example, the USA.

The text below is extracted from a longer article titled ‘Eating Bugs: Let’s Dig into It!’ by Dr. Robert Malone. You can read the full article on Dr. Malone’s Substack HERE.

Yeh, eating bugs is a thing, and at the World Economic Forum, it is all about teaching the whys and wherefores of bug eating! After all, eating bugs is all about doing your part to “save the planet” right?

You know, the UN’s Agenda 2030 – which will cut 30% of land from farm production.

And in the USA, we have Biden’s 30 by 30 plan, a report officially titled ‘Conserving and Restoring America the Beautiful’, to preserve 30% of US land and water — over 720 million acres — by 2030. As HighCountry News reported:

Many conservationists pointed out that … farming, grazing and logging could count as conservation under the 30% designation if the land is managed with ‘the long-term health and sustainability of natural systems’ in mind. While many support this approach, others strongly disagree. Andy Kerr, an Oregon-based conservationist, said: ‘Real conservation doesn’t have room for commercial logging and grazing’. These lands are not dedicated to the preservation of biodiversity but instead to extractive commodities, he explained.

So – that is an example of how the UN wants all of us to do our part in “saving the world”, and they believe eating bugs is a big part of it!

Whether we like it or not – it is happening. “Aspire Groups” is the main commercial driver (manufacturer) behind the push to use crickets as food in North America.

Just take a gander at the “Aspire Group” and their new “manufacturing plant” for crickets. Yep – that is what it is being labelled as… by the Canadian Manufacturing trade group.

Language, please! Crickets are insects – they are NOT manufactured. They are alive. We don’t “manufacture” chickens, cattle or people. Crickets aren’t a synthetic product. They are not an amalgamate and they aren’t assembled on an assembly line. They are living beings, not plastic! Seems to me that Aspire is a cricket farm, not a cricket manufacturing plant. Honestly. How stupid do they think we are?

“They” will be adding this food additive into everything from crackers to pet foods. Of course, cricket flour is now showing up in all sorts of foods. But more insidious than the food products labelled as by-products of crickets – are the products that are not labelled as such. Such as new junk food items coming to a store near you:

The thing is – eating crickets should be a choice. That choice needs be assessed carefully, as this is yet another experiment on people. Yes, it is true that people all over the world eats bugs. But dried cricket flour used in ultra-processed foods has elements that may be different than eating a small amount of wild bugs.

Just because someone has a brilliant idea, supported by the WEF companies (such as the Blackrock fund) and advocated by both the Canadian government and the UN, does not necessarily make it a sustainable idea or even a safe idea.

Once land is taken out of agriculture, it doesn’t just magically reappear when you need it. What if this experiment with the western diet doesn’t work?

Allergies to Crickets

A lot of people may be allergic to eating crickets. In fact, that same group of people allergic to shellfish, may also be allergic to eating crickets. This will make putting cricket flour into everything a little more problematic. Now, my guess is that the AI “manufacturing processes” being developed for crickets, will be applied to other insects. So, stay tuned for worms and who knows what else to soon be entering the scene.

The research on eating crickets and bugs is not that extensive. Probably because who knew that the UN, the WEF, and the Canadian government would make cricket farming such a high priority?

Risks to eating crickets?

One of the biggest issues is that crickets have been shown to be carriers of various pathogens.

One study found parasites in more than 81% of the insect farms. In 30% of those cases, those parasites found could potentially cause disease in humans:

The experimental material comprised samples of live insects (imagines) from 300 household farms and pet stores, including 75 mealworm farms, 75 house cricket farms, 75 Madagascar hissing cockroach farms and 75 migrating locust farms. Parasites were detected in 244 (81.33%) out of 300 (100%) examined insect farms. In 206 (68.67%) of the cases, the identified parasites were pathogenic for insects only; in 106 (35.33%) cases, parasites were potentially parasitic for animals; and in 91 (30.33%) cases, parasites were potentially pathogenic for humans. Edible insects are an underestimated reservoir of human and animal parasites.

Other studies show evidence that the exoskeleton of crickets, composed of chitin may be carcinogenic and trigger the immune system.

Overall, scientists need to do more research to better understand the potential risks of eating insects such as crickets.

However, there is an excellent Twitter thread on Threadreader App on the topic, and I suggest anyone interested in research on the subject, should follow this LINK. The thread begins:

I am amassing a ton of knowledge on this “Eat your bugs” propaganda. And I can tell you with confidence that not only do these bugs cause pathogens, they also make you antibiotic resistant. I will leave the studies under this post.

Further reading: Antibiotic Resistance: A problem both created and ignored

