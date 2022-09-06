What is the Supranational Deep State and What Does it Do?

“The Supranational Deep State (“SDS”), The Deep State for short, or sometimes just ‘they’, is the alliance of formerly distinct deep states which coalesced in the second half of the 20th century, and which were demonstrably working as a coherent whole in time for the 9-11 cover-up.

“The group’s control over institutions such as intelligence agencies, the global money system, national governments and the commercially-controlled media is unprecedented.” – Wikispooks

Since 25 August, Wikispooks has been the victim of a DNS attack and their website is inaccessible for most. We are sharing some of their articles until their website is, once again, accessible to all. To avoid complications with sharing our article we have not included the many embedded links on the Wikispooks page, some of which may be links to other pages within their website. However, we have attached a pdf copy of their page which includes those links. Please bear in mind that their pages are edited and updated from time to time.

The Supranational Deep State (“SDS”), The Deep State for short, or sometimes just “they,” is the alliance of formerly distinct deep states which coalesced in the second half of the 20th century, and which were demonstrably working as a coherent whole in time for the 9-11 cover-up. It is not an alliance of senior business or military leaders or politicians, but of the deep politicians that pull their strings. It is not international, but supranational, that is to say, it has de facto control over most [1] national governments.

The group’s control over institutions such as intelligence agencies, the global money system, national governments and the commercially-controlled media is unprecedented, although the speed of technological change means that their control of the narrative is uncertain. Their ability to control the public imagination was proving far less convincing in the 2010s than in the decade before. Awareness of this may have been behind the 2016 “Fake News Website” campaign that was intended to increase faith in commercially-controlled media, but which had the opposite effect by promoting awareness of “Fake News”.

The SDS controls the tech giants and is advancing ideas such as “hate speech” to justify censoring the internet. In 2020, the COVID-19 panic has seen new heights of censorship, under the guise of protecting public health. COVID lockdowns were enforced in almost all countries [2] to advance the social change promoted by the SDS, such as the acceptance of forced vaccination.[3]

History

Thomas Merton referred to “the unspeakable” when describing the group that assassinated JFK with impunity. The phrase “Supranational deep state” was coined by deep politics researcher Peter Dale Scott to describe the systematic expansion of deep political activity that occurred during the 1970s. He writes that The Safari Club and Le Cercle were deep state milieux that played a particularly important role in its development although many other groups (such as the BCCI) played important roles.

Safari Club

The Safari Club former was set up, as the Saudi intelligence chief Kamal Adham stated, to avoid the increased congressional oversight of the CIA in the 1970s. Headquartered in Africa, it employed hundreds of the CIA personnel fired by Jimmy Carter’s purge of the CIA. Since its members included spooks from a variety of countries, the chance to do each other’s dirty work helped evade detection and also circumvent the separate legal restrictions that nation states had in place to try to limit the power of intelligence agencies.

Le Cercle

Konrad Adenauer meets with Antoine Pinay and Jean Violet at the earliest known meeting of Le Cercle, on 18th August 1958.

Le Cercle is a European deep state milieux dating back to 1952. As one of (very) few groups capable of carrying out covert regime change operations in a wide range of Western European nation-states, it was a key component of the European-based alliance of deep state groups that gradually coalesced to become a covert alliance with an international large reach.[4] Those put in power include such influential politicians as Margaret Thatcher [5]. Other activities included arms dealing and fraud.

1979 Jerusalem Conference on International Terrorism

A nexus of deep state operatives, Le Cercle crossed the Atlantic with a 1968 meeting in the Rockefeller Centre and has been met regularly on both sides of the Atlantic ever since. The group spent decades promoting “terrorism” as a crimen exceptum, a deed so heinous that standard operating procedures such as laws and trials should be circumvented if desired. Benjamin Netanyahu’s 1979 Jerusalem Conference on International Terrorism brought together key operatives of the UK, US and Israeli Deep states and had at least 4 speakers from Le Cercle.[6] The Israeli Deep state developed “terrorism” as a justification for its actions in Palestine while the US MICC laid the way for the “war on terror” as a backup enemy image the purported threat from the USSR became untenable.[7]

“Terrorism”

In the 1980s, the US deep state under George H. W. Bush carried out massive fraud and drug dealing. Billions of dollars were invested to systematically corrupt the top echelons of the US government and to increase its influence worldwide. By the 1990s, the end of the Soviet Union saw a replacement of the Cold War by a new doctrine of “counter-terrorism”,[8] with dramatic increases in military spending and plans made to invade the Middle East. By 2001, a supranational alliance of deep politicians was in place, that kept the truth about the 9-11 event from the Western commercially-controlled media and collaborated in a global drive towards totalitarian government, under the pretext of protecting citizens in a “global war on terror”.

September 11, 2001

Just as the Coup of 1963 quickened The Cabal [9], so the size and complexity of the operation to cover up the crimes of September 11, 2001, may be considered to have ‘quickened’ the SDS. While international alliances have long existed between deep state groups, they were still fundamentally separate groups. Deals in the days of the Safari Club were often limited in nature, such as tit-for-tat assassinations traded between intelligence agencies by deep state groups to circumvent logistical problems and complicate detection by national law enforcement agencies. However, 9-11 took cooperation to another level, since it required years of careful collaboration. It involved many of the US intelligence agencies, the Saudi, the Pakistani ISI, the Israeli Mossad [10] and possibly others.[11]

9-11 was a game-changer for all those groups aware of the fraud which chose tacit collaboration with the perpetrators over principled resistance to them. Many individuals, particularly in the intelligence community, were immediately aware that a huge deception was being attempted, but whether out of shock, fear or other motives, almost [12] decided to let the fraud go publicly unremarked on – even those such as the corporate media or law enforcement whose duty it was to speak out.

Official narratives

Although it was purportedly a surprise attack, the western commercially-controlled media were both quick [13] and uniform to promote the US government’s “Bin Laden did it, case closed” story. The first formal statement of the official narrative of 9-11 was the 2002 report of the committee chaired by Operation 40 member Porter Goss and Bob Graham. Some 28 pages of this were censored and the report was deemed insufficient to allay public suspicions, so the 9-11/Commission was set up to try to sure up this conclusion.

Inconsistencies have been clear for anyone who choose to study the event (for example, the FBI stated in 2007 that they had seen no credible evidence that implicated Ossama bin Laden in the 9/11 event). The first “investigation” by NIST to establish the US government’s party line on what happened to the World Trade Centre towers didn’t even mention WTC7, and the SEC simply declared that Bin Laden was not connected to the highly suspicious trades in the run-up to 9-11 and summarily destroyed all records of their investigation (although a lot of evidence of a massive financial fraud exists).

After spending $100M on an “investigation” into the Amerithrax mailings, the FBI posthumously blamed Bruce Ivins, a “lone nut” anthrax researcher at Fort Detrick.

In spite of these potential difficulties for the SDS, few people (and even fewer US citizens) were emotionally ready to think critically about it at the time. Nevertheless, unsure that US Congress would go along with the PATRIOT Act, the SDS released the Amerithrax letters. By the end of 2001, the 9/11 event had worked as a tool for both launching wars abroad and militarising US society. Crucially, its flimsy “Bin Laden did it” story had never been subjected to serious questioning, either by international groups or by a national government.

Cover-up

The cover-up of 9-11 built on lessons learned from other false flag attacks such as the OKC bombing. It relied on the fact that most US citizens would be so traumatised that they would not be thinking clearly. The mainstay of 9-11 was the speedy subjugation of dissenting reports by corporate mass media. Corporate media reports of the day itself are almost all still available online and remain a useful resource for researchers. The BBC, for example, carried reports of bombs going off in the World Trade Centre, and as of 2020, these reports are still on YouTube. However, by 9/12 big media was under close enough deep state control that its coverage was limited to endless repeats of a narrow range of carefully selected reports that were designed to deepen and prolong the audience’s state of shock. The US Deep state had proved to the satisfaction of most informed observers that it was determined to throw its weight behind an audacious cover-up.

Premature deaths

Beverly Eckert, widowed by 9/11, who refused to accept the 9-11/Compensation fund, stating “My silence cannot be bought”.[14] She was killed in a plane crash 6 days after meeting Barack Obama to demand a real investigation.

The most immediate challenge to the cover-up was presented by public dissenters on the corporate media itself. Hiroshi Hasegawa, a Japanese “terror expert” who had urged listeners to question the US government’s story on 9/11 itself died in October 2001 after a mysterious fall from the NHK broadcasting centre. Over the following years, the Supranational Deep state’s death squads (possibly under the direction of Dick Cheney [15]) solved the problems presented by witnesses to inconvenient truths and journalists who would not be intimidated into silence.

Hiroshi Hasegawa, an “exceptionally erudite” Japanese “terror expert” who urged listeners to question the 9-11 Official narrative of the 19 hijackers.

Truth movement

Back in 2001, the World Wide Web was much less used than it is today, more anarchic, disorganised, less regulated and harder to spy on. Such an environment facilitated the publishing of content which challenged the official narrative on 9/11, including leaks from insiders. Technologically, the internet is much less suited to hierarchical control and censorship than old media such as television or newspapers. The 9/11 planners, back in the 1980s, can hardly have foreseen this challenge to the cover-up.

The evidence of a massive 9/11 cover-up, once grasped, is so compelling that few people stick can believe the US government story once they seriously give it a look.[16] Since people do gradually influence their friends, a population with initially only a few dissenters (and there were very few active dissenters on the day itself) may nevertheless eventually become dominated by sceptics. The truth will out. As of 2020, the SDS had been ramping up internet censorship for years, although most people were already doubtful about its 9-11 official narrative.

Modus operandi

The covert global organisation of The Deep State is in contrast to the official narrative of nation states which declares that they are sovereign entities with long-standing and complex — and often antagonistic — patterns of inter-relationship. This gives the SDS a wealth of opportunities for misdirection. Control of two apparently hostile governments allows it to play both sides in disputes and to control the narrative by framing the debate.

One particularly simple strategy is just to present its preferred policy as a fait accompli by having multiple governments quickly come out in favour of it, with backup by the commercially-controlled media. This would explain why, despite its obvious weaknesses, there has been almost no government dissent from the “war on terror” narrative – from Washington to Moscow to Delhi to Beijing. The claim that nowadays “anything is permissible in the cause of fighting terrorism” flies in the face of centuries of history, but it is a very convenient common denominator for deep state groups, allied or not, to agree.

“The Global War on Terror”

See Wikispooks’ full article: The War on Terror

Many nation-states in the 21st century have marched in lockstep to embrace the “War on Terror” as introduced by the US government in the days after 9/11, giving the impression that such a response was inevitable, or at least understandable. Since the case that the threat posed by “Islamic terror” in any way justifies a massive social relocation is extremely weak, it has never really been made as such; the controlled media has had very little (if any) serious debate about “terrorism”. The supranational deep state has an advanced playbook for enforcing acquiescence and subverting standard operating procedure, helping to explain why few people have publicly questioned the “War on terror” official narrative and even fewer have been reported by the commercially-controlled media.

News blackout about the facts of 9/11

Whatever they said in private, few Western politicians had the integrity and courage to publicly denounce the 9/11 event.[17] Government leaders have been even more reticent – Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad‎ being possibly the only national leader to have publicly declared while in office that the exercise was a massive fraud. With very occasional exceptions,[18] television limits its coverage to hit pieces which poke fun at 9-11 dissidents and do air their serious points. Corporate newspapers too have generally followed suit. After Stephen Sizer linked to it in a Facebook post, Wikispooks’ “9-11/Israel did it” page was the subject of much scorn but few links from corporate media, who although quick to accuse the website of “antisemitism” were unwilling to let their audience see it first hand by actually linking to it.

Italy’s largest daily newspaper, Corriera della Serra deserves particular credit for publishing Francesco Cossiga, who forthrightly denounced the attack, claiming moreover that every intelligence agency in the world knew for sure it was a false flag. Cossiga was arguing by implication that every intelligence agency was tacitly collaborating, a charge of staggering implications. He was Prime Minister of Italy, a country which saw hundreds of civilians killed in the ‘Years of Lead’, a campaign of bombings and assassinations by Operation Gladio. A European-wide operation, it involved thousands of people, and carried out its murderous business in a still unknown number of countries during the forty years or so when the network was completely unknown to the public. In 1990 the European Parliament condemned it and asked each of its 12 member governments to carry out an investigation into the extent of the group in their country. As of 2014, only 5 out of 12 nations had done so. Daniele Ganser, the leading researcher into Gladio, summarised: “The dog barked loudly, but it didn’t bite. Of the eight actions requested by the EU parliament, not one was carried out”.[19]

Increasing scepticism

Prima facia, there is little evidence to support the implied claim that the colossal expenditure on “counter-terrorism” is in any way related to the welfare or wishes of citizens. Traffic accidents, which kill hundreds of times as many people, are not, after all, treated with such gravity. Air pollution and other such preventable causes of disease have killed vastly more. An alert populace might have noticed how the US had both the PATRIOT Act and the Invasion of Afghanistan ready to roll immediately 9-11 struck. An alert populace might have noticed the lack of any meaningful debate about how to respond to “terrorism”, or the regular failure to carry out even superficial investigations into such events. They might have noticed the multiple missteps that surrounded the 9-11 event.[20] At the time, having been exposed to half a century of the wiles of Operation Mockingbird, the US populace was not difficult to fool. The US public – and the public of the world – are becoming more alert to the danger of such blind trust in authorities.[21]

Invasion of Afghanistan

See Wikispooks’ full article: 2001 Invasion of Afghanistan

In 2001, nominally in response to 9/11, the US lead an already planned invasion of Afghanistan that was to become the longest war in US history. Quite apart from hugely inflated military expenditure, the war was to rapidly increase opium production, and turn the country into a “vast, lawless opium farm, dotted with NATO military bases”.[22]

The future

The future for the supranational deep state in the 2020s is uncertain. On the one hand, with the possible exception of the internet, it currently has unparalleled control over the key institutions of modern society. On the other, it is living a lie. On a finite planet, markets cannot keep expanding indefinitely. The US is in no real sense a democracy and almost everyone there knows it. The supranational deep state is at this minute destroying the real world that you and I need to live, while a lot of its control exists only in the imaginary world of money, licences, laws and CIA Inspector Generals. In an age of rapidly increasing awareness about how the geopolitical world really works, the mendocracy of the supranational deep state looks an increasingly risky bet. The COVID-19 deep event involved hundreds of Bilderbergers and WEF members, revealing the hand of the techno-globalists, and severely undermining residual trust in commercially-controlled media and other controlled institutions such as the health bureaucracies.

Resistance

Meanwhile, the same technologies which speeded its development have also globalised resistance against the supranational deep state. Originally developed during the Cold War to withstand a nuclear exchange with the Soviet Union, the internet remains a great hope for peace activists seeking to end the era of perpetual war.

Despite increasing efforts to change them, key social institutions such as the electoral, financial, political and legal systems remain ossified. One is reminded of a quote from the late John F. Kennedy, “Those who make peaceful revolution impossible will make violent revolution inevitable” [23]

Exposure

Back in 2001, it was certainly shocking that 19 men with boxcutters could overcome the US’ defences and wreak such horrific destruction. However, the alternative explanation that the majority of the world’s governments and media might be able to secretly collude on such a grand scale to hide the truth was unthinkable for most people. While confidence in the average politician may not have been very high, people did generally have faith in politics, and in the system as a whole. Few would have agreed that “top politicians” and “business leaders” were routinely controlled by the blackmail, deception & violence of a tiny, globally organised, amoral elite.

Post-2008, the economic system is looking more and more like a naked kleptocracy. The “war on terror”, so vital after September 11, 2001, is looking implausible and tired. Even judges are starting to question the fig leaf of “national security” that is routinely trotted out to hide glitches in the democratic matrix.

Deep state groups try to operate in a stealthy fashion, but since the 2010s the SDS has become increasingly blatant to force the pace of social change. The UK government for example admits to conducting secret trials, while the 2012 NDAA claimed it was legal for the US president to murder suspects, keep them incommunicado or torture them [24] without the need to publicly present any evidence of wrongdoing. The SDS is orchestrating the global introduction of ever more totalitarian measures such as universal surveillance, and the concerted efforts to remove civil liberties under the “war on terror” dogma.

In 2019, Unwelcome Guests released a special episode that summarised 1500 hours of audio output, which prominently featured the development and nature of the SDS and underlined the term.[25]

Policies

The supranational deep state is actively pursuing social engineering on a global scale. Since it has control over the world’s money systems [26] it has been pursuing an agenda of financialisation — expanding the spheres of influence of money. This has resulted in a neoconservative policy of aggressive privatisation and economic globalisation. The desire to facilitate global control has led to the creation of supranational bodies to which governments must adhere.

While control over money and banking comes to a commanding hand in the context of legal businesses, the SDS controls a large portfolio of illegal businesses such as the majority of the global weapons trade and the global drugs trade (most notably through the CIA). National governments, in theory at least, are not accountable to money but to their populations — and have therefore been subjected to clandestine subversion by the SDS to keep them in line.

Activities

Privatisation

In the 1980s the SDS aggressively advanced an agenda of privatisation, not only for economic gain but to shrink the limits of public accountability and provide extra layers of plausible deniability. Few of these people clearly understand their roles as deep state operatives, effective cut-outs of the SDS.

Global Drug Trade

The US deep state’s CIA deserves a special mention in this area. It took over the heroin trade of the Golden Triangle in 1955/56 and has been a major player in the global drug trade ever since. Subsequent operations which increased drug profits included the Vietnam War, Plan Colombia and the Invasion of Afghanistan. The “War on Drugs” continues to protect profits by stifling competition, working also as a strategy of tension and filler of the US Prison system.

Global Weapons Trade

The US government has an “über-dominant role in the global trade in weapons” [27], and the US Deep state has controlled the US Presidency since Ronald Reagan’s defeat of Jimmy Carter in 1980. International arms deals are all but impossible without the collaboration of the SDS’ intelligence agencies. “The United States, while announcing record levels of foreign military sales, effectively pulled the plug on the international arms trade treaty being negotiated at the UN in July 2012, despite at least ninety countries wanting to sign up to an adequate, if not inspiring draft text.” [27]

Propaganda

Cold War Then and Now‎‎? a conference booked by Simon Bracey-Lane of the Institute for Statecraft.

By the close of the 20th century, the deep state control over corporate media in the USA was nearly complete, following a huge consolidation of big media. Radio, television, newspapers and billboards – all had been brought under the hierarchical control of global capitalism. The world wide web, however, was a black swan. The ability of people to seek out information from an effectively unlimited number of sources necessitated a major rethink by The Deep State propagandists, one which is still ongoing.

A number of efforts have boomeranged (most recently the “fake news website” meme) and highlight that 20th-century thinking can be a counterproductive means to try to influence people — a lesson that the would-be organisers of Cold War 2.0 appear not to have learned. It remains a moot point whether it will prove possible to coral public opinion in the age of the internet.

Internet censorship

Since around 2016, the SDS has stepped up internet censorship, buttressed by ideas such as “hate speech” and “antisemitism”. This was accelerated again in 2020 with overt censorship of independent thought on COVID-19, a topic discussed at Event 201. In 2021.

Limits of control

This article states that most national governments are controlled by the SDS, immediately raising the question as to which governments can be considered free of its control. The “war on terror” and the 9-11 event are a useful touchstone here — these official narratives are so central to the SDS agenda, that criticism of them is probably a reliable indicator of independence.

Global influence

The Deep State’s influence is more or less everywhere. Which modern language has no equivalent of the phrase “conspiracy theorist”? i.e., A phrase which simultaneously refers to:

a person researching secret collaboration by influential people a person with crazy ideas

Polyglot readers aware of any such language are invited to contribute their knowledge.

COVID-19

SDS organisation would explain why the large majority of nation-states fell in “lockstep” after the announcement of the COVID-19 pandemic by the WHO, embracing the confused and self-contradictory policies of restricting freedom of movement in the name of fighting the virus. Of the few nations which pursued independent policies, some quickly experienced disasters – Belarus had a failed coloured revolution, the President of Haiti was shot dead and African dissident leaders Pierre Nkurunziza and John Magufuli all suddenly died.

Over 150 Bilderbergers have been active with the COVID-19/Great Reset agenda, as have also many from the WEF.

Resistance

Iran is a good example of a nation that is demonstrably not under the control of the SDS — as such it is interesting that it was one of the early victims of the COVID-19 Pandemic. Belarus and Sweden demonstrated their independence in 2020 by refusing to go along with the near globally mandated lockdown. Pierre Nkurunziza, the president of Burundi, expelled the WHO from the country and stated that their assistance would not be needed in dealing with COVID-19. He died suddenly, reported of a heart attack, although he was not known to be in poor health [28] The Netherlands did enforce stay-at-home orders but resisted calls to mandate the wearing of face masks, observing that there was minimal evidence that this was an effective measure.

Information flow

2020 and 2021 have seen an unprecedented level of COVID censorship, particularly in an effort to control the narrative about the COVID-19 event and promote uptake of COVID “vaccines”.

Truth and reconciliation?

One way that the leaders of the SDS may seek to resolve the apparently growing instability of the current status quo — whereby people appear to be using exponentially increasing amounts of violence — would be to launch a truth and reconciliation commission. This is a strategy for dealing with situations in which a nation state’s government has been so thoroughly criminalised that there seems no realistic prospect of seeking retributive justice. The concept is familiar to nation peoples in many areas of the world but has not figured prominently in the Anglophone or European discourse. It has however been tried with success in the recent past in South Africa and Peru.

Events carried out

Event Location Description 9-11 New York

US

Washington DC A complex and spectacular set of events in New York and Washington. The US government was quick to blame Al Qaeda, though no evidence of guilt was presented and there is much suspicion about what Al Qaeda really is. In the USA 9-11 assisted the Patriot Act’s rollback of civil liberties, the stepping up of domestic surveillance and the financial advancement of the military-industrial complex. Abroad 9-11 helped launch wars on Iraq and Afghanistan that had been planned long before. 9-11/Cover-up A lot of resources have been devoted to containing the truth about the events of September 11th, 2001. However, while it has been more or less kept from television screens, awareness about 9-11 is growing worldwide. 9-11/WTC7/Destruction 9-11/WTC7 Compared to the WTC Twin Towers, few people have seen video footage of the collapse of the 47-story WTC building 7, but the event was predicted and recorded by at least 3 TV networks and exactly resembles a controlled demolition. The event was subject to a news blackout by commercially controlled media for years afterwards, no mention of WTC7 was made in the 9/11 Commission’s final report and Wikipedia has no separate page for this event.

Examples

Page name Description Director-General Iconoclasm The destruction of art, images and monuments. A part of Cultural genocide. Ministry A collective body led by a head of government.

An SDS victim on Wikispooks

David Kelly – Dr David Kelly, a UN weapons inspector who died in highly suspicious circumstances

Related Quotations

Page Quote Author Date “Conspiracy theorist” “Here’s the thing. There are about 150 people that run the world. Anybody who wants to go into politics, they’re all fucking puppets, okay? There are 150 and they’re all men that run the world – period, full stop. They control most of the important assets, they control the money flows. And these are not the tech entrepreneurs. Now they are going to get rolled over the next five to ten years by the people that are really underneath pulling the strings. And when you get behind the curtain and see how that world works, what you realise is, that it is unfairly set up for them and their progeny. Now, I’m not going to say that that’s something that we can rip apart. But the first order of business is, I want to break through and be at that table. That’s the first order of business.” Chamath Palihapitiya 2017 Jacques Attali “The real bourgeoisie running the world is about 1,000 people. They are running capitalism.” He reconsiders: “Well, one might say it’s 10,000, but no more than that. In a world population of 6.5 billion, that is not very many people” Jacques Attali 2006 BIS “The Bank is completely removed from any governmental or political control.” Gates McGarrah March 1931 George Carlin “Sooner or later the people in this country are going to realise the government doesn’t give a fuck about them. The government doesn’t care about you, or your children, or your rights, or your welfare or your safety. It simply doesn’t give a fuck about you. It’s interested in its own power. That’s the only thing…keeping it, and expanding wherever possible.” George Carlin Deep state “What can now be called “Covid Deep State” – the same “superior and super-rich elite” buy practically all the mainstream media – television, radio and print – in basically all the 193 UN member countries. Looks like there is no escape. That’s what they would like. That’s why the entire world had to be locked down for the virus at once on or around the 15th of March 2020.” Peter Koenig 4 June 2021 Deep state/2017 Popularisation “There is the visible government situated around the mall in Washington, and then there is another, more shadowy, more indefinable government that is not explained in Civics 101 or observable to tourists at the White House or the Capitol. The former is traditional Washington partisan politics: the tip of the iceberg that a public watching C-SPAN sees daily and which is theoretically controllable via elections. The subsurface part of the iceberg I shall call the Deep State, which operates according to its own compass heading regardless of who is formally in power.” Mike Lofgren 22 February 2014 Document: The Occult Technology of Power “Also, at the (SDS) convention, men from Business International Roundtables… tried to buy up some radicals. These are the world’s leading industrialists and they convene to decide how our lives are going to go… We were also offered Esso (Rockefeller) money. They want us to make a lot of radical commotion so they can look more in the centre as they move to the left.” James Kunen Document: The State, the Deep State, and the Wall Street Overworld “Two governments: the one its citizens were familiar with, operated more or less in the open: the other a parallel top secret government whose parts had mushroomed in less than a decade into a gigantic, sprawling universe of its own, visible to only a carefully vetted cadre – and its entirety… visible only to God.” Dana Priest

William Arkin 2011 Document: The State, the Deep State, and the Wall Street Overworld “The brainchild of Count Alexandre de Marenches, the debonair and moustachioed chief of France’s CIA. The SDECE (Service de Documentation Extérieure et de Contre-Espionnage) … Worried by Soviet and Cuban advances in postcolonial Africa, and by America’s post-Watergate paralysis in the field of undercover activity, the swashbuckling Marenches had come to Turki’s father, King Faisal, with a proposition… [By 1979] Somali president Siad Barre had been bribed out of Soviet embrace by $75 million worth of Egyptian arms (paid for… by Saudi Arabia)” Europe/Deep state “A Briton agreed that “supranational consciousness” was not yet very fully developed within the E.C. countries, and thus it was important to avoid the supranational ambitions of the E.C. institutions going too far too fast.” 1989 Kevin Flaherty “Since the assassination of John F. Kennedy, an international, crypto-fascist syndicate has been rapidly consolidating its grip on this planet. Changes to the global system have been implemented slowly, consistently and in a manner so subtle that only a tiny fraction of the population in the industrialised world ever noticed anything was wrong… I view the output of established media as a slurry of manure and toxic waste; a propaganda product that requires heavy analysis and context fitting in order to recover the 5%-10% of useful information contained within an obfuscated mess. What’s the solution? The system is in collapse now. This is my best and only advice: Get into a situation that eliminates your reliance on luck and minimises the impact of factors that are completely beyond your control. Do this immediately.” Kevin Flaherty Paranoia “A paranoid is someone who knows a little of what’s going on.” William Burroughs 1969 William Pitt “A long train of these practices has at length unwillingly convinced me that there is something behind the throne, greater than the throne itself.” William Pitt 1770 SDS/Exposure “The story of Harken fits in perfectly with our evolving exploration of the Bush family’s role in a globally reaching, fundamentally amoral, financial intelligence resource apparatus that has never before been properly documented.” Russ Baker Harry S. Truman “For some time, I have been disturbed by the way the CIA has been diverted from its original assignment. It has become an operational and at times a policy-making arm of the government… I never had any thought that when I set up the CIA that it would be injected into peacetime cloak and dagger operations.” Harry S. Truman Woodrow Wilson “I am a most unhappy man. I have unwittingly ruined my country. A great industrial nation is controlled by its system of credit. Our system of credit is concentrated. The growth of the nation, therefore, and all our activities are in the hands of a few men. We have come to be one of the worst ruled, one of the most completely controlled and dominated Governments in the civilized world no longer a Government by free opinion, no longer a Government by conviction and the vote of the majority, but a Government by the opinion and duress of a small group of dominant men.”

Events Planned

Event Location(s) Description 2005 London bombings London

UK A series of coordinated attacks on London’s public transport system during the morning rush hour was allegedly carried out by four Muslim suicide bombers. 9-11/George Washington Bridge plot New York

New Jersey

9-11/George Washington Bridge plot The FBI arrested at least one van of men (two or three) which was found to contain tons of explosives. This was announced on the day, two conflicting reports, but later retracted. No alternative explanation is known to have been given. COVID-19/Economy COVID-19/Lockdown World Nominally caused by a desire to save human life by slowing the spread of COVID-19, the near-global campaign to institute lockdowns can also be interpreted as a global power grab by the supranational deep state. COVID-19/Response The response to the COVID-19 Pandemic appears to have been coordinated globally to effect social change and economic reasons.

Related Documents

Title Type Publication date Author(s) Description Document: PayPal Partnering with Anti-Defamation League to Share Info with Law Enforcement, Determine Who Can Use Their Services Article 26 July 2021 Cassandra Fairbanks The censorship industry colludes with law enforcement and financial services in order to censor more. Document: Privatisation for Dummies – The Nuts & Bolts of The World’s Biggest Scam article 21 March 2019 Ronald Thomas West Document: The State, the Deep State, and the Wall Street Overworld paper 10 March 2014 Peter Dale Scott A recommended and highly referenced overview of the deep state in action centring on the complex milieu of Khashoggi, the BCCI, and the Safari Club. Document: Venezuela, Iran: Trump And the Deep State Article 22 May 2019 Thierry Meyssan Sheikh Hassan Rouhani was the primary contact with the Western powers during the Iran-Contra affair. He knows Elliott Abrams personally and put the US deep state in relation with Ayatollah Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, who became the richest billionaire in Iran thanks to this arms traffic.

