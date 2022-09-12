Study of Spanish Flu Survivors Proves Natural Immunity Lasts a Lifetime

A 2008 study of the blood of people who survived the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic revealed that antibodies to the 1918 H1N1 flu strain had lasted a lifetime and can perhaps be engineered to protect future generations against similar strains.

The researchers collected blood samples from 32 pandemic survivors aged 91 to 101. The multipronged study had four components:

Determine if the survivors still had antibodies to the virus

See if the B cells, the ones that produce the antibodies, could be cultured and produce antibodies to a 1918 virus protein

Attempt fusing cells having the highest levels of activity with myeloma cells to create a hybrid cell line that secretes monoclonal antibodies

Evaluate if the antibodies could protect mice infected with the 1918 influenza virus

The people recruited for the study were 2 to 12 years old in 1918 and, as the study authors report, many recalled sick family members in their households, which suggests they were directly exposed to the virus. It was found that 100% of the subjects had serum-neutralising activity against the 1918 virus and 94% showed serologic reactivity to the 1918 hemagglutinin.

The researchers generated B lymphoblastic cell lines from the peripheral blood mononuclear cells of 8 subjects. Transformed cells from the blood of 7 of the 8 donors yielded secreting antibodies that bound the 1918 hemagglutinin.

The study abstract states:

Here we show that of the 32 individuals tested that were born in or before 1915, each showed sero-reactivity with the 1918 virus, nearly 90 years after the pandemic. Seven of the eight donor samples tested had circulating B cells that secreted antibodies that bound the 1918 HA. We isolated B cells from subjects and generated five monoclonal antibodies that showed potent neutralising activity against 1918 virus from three separate donors. These antibodies also cross-reacted with the genetically similar HA of a 1930 swine H1N1 influenza strain. Yu, X., Tsibane, T., McGraw, P. et al. Neutralizing antibodies derived from the B cells of 1918 influenza pandemic survivors. Nature 455, 532–536 (2008). https://doi.org/10.1038/nature07231

It shows that natural immunity was life-long and bullet-proof, wrote Dr. Paul Alexander. Additionally, it shows that no vaccine could ever supersede natural exposure adaptive acquired immunological memory.