Study of Spanish Flu Survivors Proves Natural Immunity Lasts a Lifetime

A 2008 study of the blood of people who survived the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic revealed that antibodies to the 1918 H1N1 flu strain had lasted a lifetime and can perhaps be engineered to protect future generations against similar strains.
The researchers collected blood samples from 32 pandemic survivors aged 91 to 101. The multipronged study had four components:
- Determine if the survivors still had antibodies to the virus
- See if the B cells, the ones that produce the antibodies, could be cultured and produce antibodies to a 1918 virus protein
- Attempt fusing cells having the highest levels of activity with myeloma cells to create a hybrid cell line that secretes monoclonal antibodies
- Evaluate if the antibodies could protect mice infected with the 1918 influenza virus
Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…
Follow The Exposé’s Official Channel on Telegram here
Join the conversation in our Telegram Discussion Group here
The people recruited for the study were 2 to 12 years old in 1918 and, as the study authors report, many recalled sick family members in their households, which suggests they were directly exposed to the virus. It was found that 100% of the subjects had serum-neutralising activity against the 1918 virus and 94% showed serologic reactivity to the 1918 hemagglutinin.
The researchers generated B lymphoblastic cell lines from the peripheral blood mononuclear cells of 8 subjects. Transformed cells from the blood of 7 of the 8 donors yielded secreting antibodies that bound the 1918 hemagglutinin.
Read more: Researchers find long-lived immunity to 1918 pandemic virus, Centre for Infectious Disease Research and Policy, University of Minnesota, 19 August 2008
The study abstract states:
Here we show that of the 32 individuals tested that were born in or before 1915, each showed sero-reactivity with the 1918 virus, nearly 90 years after the pandemic. Seven of the eight donor samples tested had circulating B cells that secreted antibodies that bound the 1918 HA. We isolated B cells from subjects and generated five monoclonal antibodies that showed potent neutralising activity against 1918 virus from three separate donors. These antibodies also cross-reacted with the genetically similar HA of a 1930 swine H1N1 influenza strain.Yu, X., Tsibane, T., McGraw, P. et al. Neutralizing antibodies derived from the B cells of 1918 influenza pandemic survivors. Nature 455, 532–536 (2008). https://doi.org/10.1038/nature07231
Further reading: Flu survivors still immune after 90 years, National Geographic, 17 August 2008
It shows that natural immunity was life-long and bullet-proof, wrote Dr. Paul Alexander. Additionally, it shows that no vaccine could ever supersede natural exposure adaptive acquired immunological memory.
They always knew they were lying to drive you to get [Covid] vaccinated. They knew that natural immunity was optimal and robust and life-long and no vaccine was needed if you were Covid recovered. They are criminals for what they did to societies, to people who simply wanted to exercise their natural immunity.100 years, 100 years after of NATURAL immunity: we always knew from the study on Spanish Flu survivors showing serum-neutralizing activity against 1918 virus, Dr. Paul Alexander, 11 September 2022
Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…
The Expose is now censored by
Google, Facebook, Twitter & PayPal.
So we need your help to ensure
We can continue to bring you the
facts the mainstream refuse to…
We’re not funded by the Government
to publish lies & propaganda on their
behalf like the mainstream media.
Instead, we rely solely on our support. So
please support us in our efforts to bring you
honest, reliable, investigative journalism
today. It’s secure, quick and easy…
Just choose your preferred method
to show your support below support
Donate Bitcoin
The Expose Bitcoin Wallet Address –
3KpsgfuEX6v7w83aVN4b1dfCZTzas7Kt74
Categories: Breaking News, World News
In 2009 a doctor reported that the supplement NAC prevented H1N1 flu. We started taking it then and never had flu or Coronavirus again. No flu shots either! Only Swanson Vitamin’s 600 mg. capsules. About $10.00 a bottle. Child: 1/Day Adult: 2/Day I post publicly and freely on MeWe.
SURVIVE AND STAY WELL NATURALLY!
ETERNAL LIFE BLESSINGS FOR YAHWEH’S SAINTS!