Covid Injections Can Cause Lethal Skin Reactions

The fifth case report of toxic epidermal necrolysis (“TEN”) following a Covid injection was published on 13 July 2022 in Revue Française d’Allergologie.

A 92-year-old man presented to an emergency room of the Regional Hospital of Saint-Louis, Senegal, with painful skin lesions. He developed the severe skin reaction – TEN – within 20 days after the first dose of a Sinopharm “vaccine.” He was admitted to the intensive care unit and died five days later.

Lethal Toxic Epidermal Necrolysis probably induced by Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine, Science Direct, 13 July 2022

The authors of the case report noted:

To our knowledge, this is the first case of TEN reported with the Sinopharm vaccine and only the fifth case reported with Covid-19 vaccines. Two of the previous cases were due to the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine, one occurring one week after the first dose and the other occurring five days after the second dose of the vaccine. US authors reported a third case occurring 24 hours after the second dose of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine. For the fourth case, the type of the Covid-19 vaccine was not specified, and the delay was three days after the first dose. No deaths were reported in the other cases of TEN induced by Covid-19 vaccines. In our patient, the fatal outcome is mainly explained by his poor prognostic factors such as advanced age, renal insufficiency, hydro-electrolytic disorders and thrombocytopenia. B. Seck, A. Dieye, M. Diallo, Lethal Toxic Epidermal Necrolysis probably induced by Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine, Revue Française d’Allergologie, 2022, ISSN 1877-0320, https://doi.org/10.1016/j.reval.2022.07.001. (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1877032022003566)

A less severe form of TEN is Stevens-Johnson Syndrome (“SJS”).

Since December 2020, from the beginning of the mass Covid injection campaign, warnings of developing SJS post-vaccination were circulating on social media. Dr. Cynthia Foster, for example, posted on her Facebook profile:

“Don’t take the Covid vaccine. My friend’s daughter is a physician’s assistant at a New York hospital. One of her fellow PAs was vaccinated with the new Covid vaccine and had an extreme allergic reaction called Stevens-Johnson Syndrome.

“It makes all the skin on your body peel off and makes you go blind. She looks like a burn victim and is now in the burn unit with her eyes taped shut and they don’t know if she will survive. If she does, she will likely be blind in at least one eye (if not both) and have to go through numerous skin graft surgeries and be scarred all over her body for life.”

shared on 3 January 2021

Corporate “fact-checkers,” such as Reuters, of course, denied there could be any possible association of either SJS or TEN with Covid injections. Reuters’ “fact-check” embedded links (HERE, HERE, HERE, HERE, HERE and HERE) where Dr. Foster’s post was shared on Facebook. Perhaps Reuters provided these links so that Facebook employees, whether manually or by designing AI tools, could easily find and censor them. Whatever the case, Facebook dutifully censored them.

An image of Dr. Foster’s comment shared on Facebook, retrieved on 12 September 2022

The case of the 92-year-old Senegalese man is just one of countless stories of people who have been harmed, in numerous ways, by the so-called “vaccines.” More than 18 months after Reuters’ did their hit piece to shut down any possible connection of SJS to Covid injections, he is, sadly, proof that censorship kills.

Regardless of how rare “fact-checkers” claim a particular effect of Covid injections is, this was not the life-saving information this particular Senegalese man needed. “Fact-checkers” do not have the right to decide what personal risks people should take when weighing up the benefits vs risks of health interventions. Those who have participated in censorship and helped to propagate the false official narrative, the party line, have blood on their hands. And it is not only companies that are to blame, it is also the employees.

It is personal. It is personal for the victims of Covid injections, such as the Senegalese man and his family. And, it is personal for the employees of the various companies who have assisted in shutting down free speech, public debate and freedom of choice. Employees cannot hide their guilt behind “I was just following orders.”

Companies cannot succeed in their objectives without the staff that work there. Every employee must take personal responsibility for the part they have played, no matter how small that part may seem. Employees of companies that kowtow to the party line and participate in shaping “the narrative” or enable the censorship of important and sometimes life-saving information need to take a good, long hard look at themselves. Everyone has the right to make a freely given, fully informed choice and no one has the authority to remove that right.

The author of Reuters’ “fact-check” article is anonymous. However, the author knows who he/she is. As do Facebook’s employees who carried out orders based on Reuters’ “fact-check.” Regardless of the position they hold or the role they have played, every employee at both companies needs to consider how they have enabled or participated in the censorship of, for example, Dr. Foster’s warning. This is just one example of countless false “fact-check” blogs attempting to silence voices and information that do not follow the party line.

We can only hope, however small the hope, that there is sufficient humanity left within these company’s employees that – as they witness the pain, misery and death which has to some extent been caused by their actions – they will attempt to right the wrongs they have committed.

A personal note from the author of this article: I leave those who aid and enable the propaganda machine with this thought – hell hath no fury like a woman scorned. There are perhaps hundreds of millions of us across the globe who are ready, willing and able. And we have long memories. This is how natural law works, a law more powerful than any positive law. And when the time is right, this fury will be unleashed. Who do you think will bear the brunt of it?

