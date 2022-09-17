UK Gov. pauses COVID Vaccine roll-out to 5 to 11-year-old Children after 22% increase in Deaths among age group since NHS began to Vaccinate them

A UK Government institution known as the UK Health Security Agency has announced that it will no longer offer the Covid-19 vaccine to healthy 5 to 11-year-old children.

The decision comes after official data from another UK Government institution known as the Office for National Statistics reveals deaths among children aged 5 to 9 are 22% higher than in the previous two years ever since the NHS began to start vaccinating children aged 5-11 on the 4th April 2022.

Back in April 2022, the NHS stated, “The NHS will start vaccinating children aged 5-11 today, as the biggest and most successful vaccination drive in health service history moves to the next phase.”

At the same time, Dr Nikki Kanani, GP and Deputy Lead for the NHS COVID-19 vaccination programme, said: “The vaccine is safe and effective – my 10-year-old daughter will be getting hers this week – and I’d encourage all parents to read the information and consider booking their child in for a vaccination at the earliest opportunity.”

We do not know if the NHS and Dr Nikki Kanani still stand by these claims now that they know deaths among young children have risen by 22% and the UKHSA now “coincidentally” no longer deems it necessary to offer the Covid-19 injection to 5 to 11-year-olds.

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

Follow The Exposé’s Official Channel on Telegram here

Join the conversation in our Telegram Discussion Group here

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has announced that children who have not turned five by the end of August 2022 will not be offered a Covid-19 vaccine.

According to an article published in The Guardian, “The decision to reduce the number of children who are offered Covid jabs has prompted outcry from parent groups and academics.”

But the UKHSA insists the offer of Covid jabs to healthy five to eleven-year-olds was always meant to be temporary.

However, data released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), strongly suggests there may be a concerning reason as to why the UKHSA has decided to pause the roll-out to healthy young children.

ONS data on deaths registered weekly shows a 22% increase in deaths among children aged five to nine in England and Wales compared to the previous two years since the NHS proudly announced it was about to start vaccinating young children.

The following snapshot is taken from table 2a of the 2022 dataset of deaths registered weekly in England and Wales, published by the ONS.

It shows the number of deaths per week among 5 to 9-year-old children from week 14 of 2022 to week 35 of 2022. Week 14 is the week ending 8th April 2022, coinciding with the NHS announcement that they were to start vaccinating 5 to 11-year-olds on the 4th of April.

2022 Deaths – Source

The following snapshot is taken from the ‘Weekly figures 2020’ table of the 2020 dataset of deaths registered weekly in England and Wales, published by the ONS. It shows the number of deaths per week among 5 to 9-year-old children from week 14 of 2020 to week 35 of 2020.

2020 Deaths – Source

(Click to enlarge)

The following snapshot is taken from the ‘Weekly figures 2021’ table of the 2021 dataset of deaths registered weekly in England and Wales, published by the ONS. It shows the number of deaths per week among 5 to 9-year-old children from week 14 of 2021 to week 35 of 2021.

2021 Deaths – Source

(Click to enlarge)

The following chart shows the overall number of deaths between week 14 and week 35 of 2020, 2021 and 2022 among children aged 5 to 9 –

In 2020, a total of 85 children aged 5 to 9 sadly died between week 14 and week 35. In 2021, a total of 86 children aged 5 to 9 sadly died during the same time frame. This equates to an average of 85.5 deaths over the two years, and suggests that deaths are normally expected to be at this level due to being virtually the same number in the two years.

However, in 2022, a total of 104 children sadly died between week 14 (the same week the NHS began to offer the Covid-19 vaccine to healthy 5 to 11-year-olds) and week 35 (the same week the UKHSA decided to stop offering the Covid-19 vaccine to healthy 5 to 11-year-olds).

This means that deaths among children aged 5 to 9 increased by 22% compared to the previous two years during the period that all healthy 5 to 11-year-olds were offered the Covid-19 injection in the UK.

Is it just a coincidence that the UKHSA has decided to pause the roll-out to young children now that we know deaths among the age group have increased by 22% since they were offered the Covid-19 injection?

That’s for you to decide.