The Biotechnology experimentation has to be stopped – U.S has now developed deadlier version of alleged Covid Virus

Researchers at Boston University, funded in part by the US National Institutes of Health (“NIH”) and Anthony Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (“NIAID”), have developed a more dangerous and infectious version of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

“I was in shock when a couple of my colleagues directed me to a pre-print article that was posted online on Friday 14 October 2022,” wrote Dr. Byram Bridle. “This is gain-of-function research on steroids.”

In a nutshell, the authors made a “chimaeric” version of the severe acute respiratory syndrome-coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2), which is the causative agent of the coronavirus disease that was first identified in 2019 (Covid-19). A chimaera is a combination of two different biological entities.

In the case of the paper in question, Dr. Bridle continued, they made a SARS-CoV-2 that was part Omicron variant (the spike protein) and part ‘ancestral’ variant -meaning it was a variant from earlier in the declared pandemic.

By combining the spike protein from Omicron to the original Wuhan strain researchers at Boston University have produced a new strain of Covid that is 80% deadly, wrote Steve Kirsch.

What they have done in this work, as described by their own methods and results, is akin to madness, wrote Dr. Jessica Rose. “They created a new virus that has an 80% mortality rate in the mice … What is perhaps even more frightening to me, is the specific damage done to epithelial cells and to the central nervous system … Do you guys understand how dangerous this potentially is to humans?”

Funded in part by grants from the NIH and NIAID, the researchers cobbled the Omicron spike protein to the original strain of SARS-CoV-2. The resulting virus was five times more infectious than Omicron, wrote Zero Hedge.

How many times did virologists say they were not making chimeric SARS viruses more deadly? How many???



Latest preprint shows they made a chimeric SARS-CoV-2 w/ Omicron S gene and ancestral SARS-CoV-2 backbone that showed 80% mortality in humanised mice. pic.twitter.com/KVYGTXPb7E — Paul D. Thacker (@thackerpd) October 17, 2022

To be clear, wrote Eugyppius, just three years after Wuhan researchers decided it would be cool to insert a codon-optimised furin cleavage site at the S1/S2 junction of this interesting SARS-related bat virus they found, Boston researchers thought maybe it’d be fun to start mixing and matching different SARS-2 proteins to see if a new chimaeric virus might be more exciting than boring old Omicron.

The payoff is not any vaccine or treatment, but the mere knowledge that it is not just the spike protein that contributes to the pathogenicity of SARS-2. For extra fun, they did not conduct this research in space or at the bottom of the Marianas Trench, but in a BSL-3 facility at the National Emerging Infectious Diseases Laboratories on Albany Street in the Boston South End.

Now an investigation by NIAID is underway as to how this could have happened, wrote Dr. Paul Alexander. “NIH/NIAID director [Dr. Emily Erbelding] is running to the hills, trying to cover her ass, saying they were misled in the grant application.”

It has become apparent that the research team did not clear the work with the NIAID, Stat News wrote. The agency indicated it is going to be looking for some answers as to why it first learned of the work through media reports. Dr. Erbelding said the Boston University team’s original grant applications did not specify that the scientists wanted to do this precise work. Nor did the group make clear that it was doing experiments that might involve enhancing a pathogen of pandemic potential in the progress reports it provided to NIAID.

However, Boston University has denied – falsely – the gain-of-function accusations and lamely claims the development of the chimaeric virus will lead to “targeted therapeutic interventions to help fight against future pandemics.” Nothing will come of this, nobody cares, and the virus tinkerers will tinker on, Eugyppius wrote.

In the context of the newly developed chimaeric virus and from a New Zealand perspective, Dr. Guy Hatchard writes why biotechnology experimentation has to be stopped – it’s urgent. See below.

By Dr. Guy Hatchard

Researchers at Boston University have created a deadly new strain of Covid—one that kills 80% of animal subjects. The research was funded by the US government and approved by Anthony Fauci. I don’t need to tell you how risky such experiments are, or how stupid. This is just one biotechnology experiment among thousands currently being carried out around the world that pose similar kinds of risk. Each additional experiment adds to the risk and brings another lab escape a bit closer.

Biotechnology and medical science are already a long way down a well-worn path that leads to the normalisation of risk. This has involved gradual acclimatisation to high rates of severe injury and death imposed on an unwitting public. The psychology of this process is well known. Repeatedly turning a blind eye to suffering coarsens individual attitudes.

A past true crime Forensic Files episode illustrates how far we have come. A young female doctor died unexpectedly of a heart attack. In those pre-pandemic times, sudden death was a red flag necessitating the close attention of pathologists and police. In the episode, the presence of an unusual toxin was found and the culprit was apprehended. In contrast, in the post-pandemic world sudden death has been normalised. No investigation is required. Legislation is being changed to allow ‘cause unknown’ on death certificates.

High rates of excess all-cause death, pregnancy irregularities, cardiac events, and cancers at lower ages and low birth rates have not just failed to raise eyebrows, but have been dismissed by ‘experts’ and MSM alike on flimsy pretexts without inadequate investigation. Blaming Covid infection for every increase in illness has become the norm. This indicates gradual detachment from sound science and the rational mind. Questions are off the table.

Last week our top vaccinologist Dr. Helen Petousis-Harris sounded a public note of alarm, she wasn’t having any more boosters and gave similar advice to the public. Her advice was based on evolving scientific findings. This was a step too far for corporate media. The NZ Herald decided to switch experts, stoke the fear factor, and cancel Dr. Petousis-Harris.

The Herald quoted a University of Auckland computational biologist David Welch who is not an expert on vaccines but begged to differ from Petousis-Harris saying “I think we should be regularly having boosters. At the moment a booster twice a year looks like it would be very sensible because we’re getting waves more frequently than that.” The long article failed to mention the adverse effects of mRNA vaccination and its near-total lack of effectiveness.

Such buffoonery is not just uninformed, it increasingly appears to be part of a deliberate attempt to whitewash medical harm on a scale that dwarfs any previous example. An article in the Epoch Times ‘How Cancer Deaths From the Covid Jabs Are Being Hidden‘ outlines just one way this is being accomplished saying:

Analysis of US Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (“MMWR”) data suggests that some cancer deaths have been redesignated as Covid deaths since April 2021. This has hidden the cancer signal.

Before it was manipulated to eliminate the safety signal, data from the Defence Medical Epidemiology Database (“DMED”) showed cancer rates among military personnel and their families tripled after the rollout of the shots

After the rollout of the Covid jabs in 2021, cancer patients have gotten younger, with the largest increase occurring among 30 to 50-year-olds, tumour sizes are dramatically larger, multiple tumours in multiple organs are becoming more common, and recurrence and metastasis are increasing.

Why is this not front-page news? The controlling conservative elements of the medical profession and the profitable pharmaceutical industry consider vaccine adverse effects to be a sort of unspeakable heresy. Yet ask someone who has been working in the gene therapy field for years and a tsunami of cancers is not unexpected.

Look at it this way. Cancers result from mutated genetic instructions. These can result from a number of causes including oxidative stress, inherited weakness, and environmental or ingested toxins. Inside every one of trillions of human cells every day microbiological immune processes make 70,000 DNA repairs. These ward off potential cancers.

These internal cellular immune processes are sealed off and protected behind the cell wall. mRNA vaccines are Trojan horses designed to breach the cell wall and reprogram cellular activity. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to appreciate that there are risks involved. These risks include cancers. Cancers normally take years to develop. The surge in sudden cancers among US Department of Defence personnel should be a red flag. Instead, medical administrators are apparently busy burying it and presumably just busy burying.

Here in New Zealand the burying has involved withholding data from public scrutiny, making misleading comparisons, cancelling those asking questions, saturation government advertising promising safety, and indiscriminate use of the ‘conspiracy theory’ label. We have written about these for a year now. Given recent Covid scientific publishing, we are all hoping that the penny will drop. Perhaps those awake enough to study journal papers carefully will, like Dr. Helen Petousis-Harris, begin to realise that there is no point in endangering their own health for the sake of a biotechnology dream.

Even though we are approaching the end game of one mRNA biotech dream, there are thousands of others in the pipeline. The psychology of biotech dreaming allows proponents to effortlessly segue from one dream segment to another without a pause. As long as you believe in the ultimate good of human genetic manipulation, there is no real worry if a few people die along the way.

As things have progressed from a few dying to thousands, to hundreds of thousands around the world and millions injured, coarsened attitudes have hardened. The progress of biotechnology has gradually come to be regarded by the medical elite and giant commercial interests as ‘a necessary task’. A task that requires toughness and determination in order to eventually arrive at a ‘laudable’ and inevitable goal. The echoes from history are obvious.

But what if the whole enterprise of biotechnology is misguided? Like the discovery of the atomic bomb, literally a dead end? Where the next available step is only a bigger bomb or a more invasive and deadly toxin or pathogen? There are good reasons to suppose this is the case. Millions of years of evolutionary interaction with the wider global epigenetic bio-network, underpinned by the immutable laws of physics, just might be more reliable than the ideas of a mad scientist.

Is the complexity of human physiology beyond human comprehension and calculation? Yes. Our knowledge of it remains primitive. Moreover, there are inherent limitations to our understanding. The full intricacies of in vivo genetic processes are not open to scrutiny. The computational solution of genetic processes and intercellular interactions are beyond the reach of even the most powerful supercomputers. Combinative processes between genes performing multiple tasks require multidimensional mathematics involving unsolvable equations. Adverse effects of gene editing are known to be inevitable and incalculable.

Governments have poured billions of dollars into biotechnology training and research programmes. The false rationale for this has been created by vast public relations efforts funded by a great variety of global commercial interests. It has all the hallmarks of a Ponzi scheme or an unsustainable investment bubble. There are no beneficial or bankable outcomes appearing at the end of the pipeline. More alarmingly, the deficits in human health are taking their toll and making their presence felt.

Scientific American reported this week that ‘The U.S. Just Lost 26 Years’ Worth of Progress on Life Expectancy’. How low are our medical czars prepared to go before admitting that something is rotten in the state of Denmark? The ‘it’s not me’ and ‘look the other way’ cultures are in full flood to protect the mRNA public relations mirage. Against all scientific logic and evidence, biotech CEOs, paid scientists and government experts, floundering politicians, and funded media are still talking up the wondrously protective achievements of pandemic responses as if they have saved the public rather than endangered them from the Wuhan lab to the Covid jab.

The general public has been loaded onto the Snow Piercer and we’ve been allocated third class, it is time to ask some serious questions. The truth is we are not just in danger of losing progress on life expectancy, but also four centuries of progress with the scientific method.

We can’t escape the fact that commercial biotechnology involves an incredibly risky and inherently mutagenic worldwide programme of experimentation. This requires a proportionate response with a global reach. For this reason and many others, this Sunday The Hatchard Report will be launching a Campaign for Global Legislation Outlawing Biotechnology Experimentation known as GLOBE. Watch this space for more details and tune in to my Webinar at 8 pm on Sunday night with Voices for Freedom for the launch.

New Zealand’s Guy Hatchard, PhD, is an international advocate of food safety and natural medicine. He was formerly a senior manager at Genetic ID, a global food safety testing and certification laboratory. He has lectured and advised governments in countries around the world on health and education initiatives. You can find more articles by Hatchard on his website The Hatchard Report HERE.