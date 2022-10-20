CDC to add COVID Injection to Vaccine Schedule for Children despite knowing about shocking 8x increase in Excess Deaths among Children across Europe since EMA approved Jab for Kids

The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) is expected to announce imminently that the COVID-19 vaccine will be added to the list of required childhood vaccines in the USA.

If it does it will be the first vaccine in history to be added to the schedule with no clinical data to support doing so.

If the CDC goes ahead with this then millions of children may be unable to attend school, play sports, or travel abroad if their parents refuse to give in and allow their children to be injected with an experimental and unnecessary mRNA gene therapy.

The CDC will also be knowingly putting the lives of those children at risk by completely ignoring official government figures that prove excess deaths among children in Europe have increased by 691% to 755% ever since the European Medicine Agency first approved the Covid-19 injection for children.

Florida Surgeon General, Dr. Joseph Ladapo, has sought to reassure residents of Florida by writing on Twitter that “regardless of what @CDCgov votes tomorrow on whether COVID-19 vax are added to routine child immunizations – nothing changes in FL.”

But children living in the remaining 49 states of the USA may not be afforded the same liberty.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) states on its website that –

“It is important to keep your child’s vaccination records (the history of which vaccines they received) up to date and in a safe place. Without documentation, your child might not be allowed to attend school, play sports, or travel abroad. Your child may need their vaccination records later as adults for certain occupations.

This means millions of children could be refused an education if parents refuse to bow to pressure to allow them to receive an experimental mRNA gene therapy also known as a Covid-19 vaccine.

Johns Hopkins School of Medicine professor Dr. Marty Makary has condemned the decision stating that it will be the first vaccine added to the childhood schedule “with no clinical data.”

“There has never been a vaccine added to the child immunization schedule without solid clinical evidence that it reduces disease significantly in the community,” he said.

Dr Makary went on to add – “What are they hiding? Why can’t we see this information?”

The Johns Hopkins professor also revealed 1 in 5,000 vaccine doses result in a “severe adverse event.”

“If thousands of people are going to get myocarditis from this indiscriminate vaccination in young and healthy people, we’re going to see some unintended harm. and my concern is that some schools may blindly accept this,” he said.

However, according to official data coming out of Europe, myocarditis may be the least of concern to children who are forced to get the Covid-19 injection and their parents.

That’s because, as previously revealed in an exclusive investigation by The Expose, official figures show that by August 29th 2022, Europe had recorded a 691% increase in excess deaths among children aged 0-14 ever since the European Medicines Agency extended the emergency use authorisation of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for use in children aged 12 to 15 in May 2021.

Before this decision by the European Medicines Agency, deaths among children in 2021 were below the expected rate. But following the emergency use authorisation, excess deaths among children by the end of the year had risen by a deeply troubling 1,599% compared to the 2017 to 2020 average.

The following chart shows the total number of excess deaths among children aged 0 to 14 in 2021 before EMA approval of the Covid-19 vaccine for 12 to 15-year-olds in week 22, compared to the same time frame in other years. The numbers have been extracted from the EuroMOMO website and can be accessed here.

The 2018 to 2020 average number of excess deaths among children across Europe between week 1 and week 21 equates to 191.3. But during the first 21 weeks of 2021, there were actually 198 fewer deaths among children than expected and 389.3 fewer deaths than the 2018 to 2020 average. As you can see from the above it was a different story in 2022.

The following chart shows the total number of excess deaths among children aged 0 to 14 in 2021 following EMA approval of the Covid-19 vaccine for 12 to 15-year-olds in week 22, compared to the same time frame in other years. The numbers have been extracted from the EuroMOMO website and can be accessed here.

The 2017 to 2020 average number of excess deaths among children across Europe between week 22 and week 52 equates to 59.75. But during the same period in 2021, following EMA approval of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for children, there were 1,015 more deaths among children than expected and 955.25 more deaths than the 2017 to 2020 average.

This means excess deaths among children throughout 2021 after EMA approval of the Covid-19 injection for children aged 12 to 15, increased by 1,599% compared to the 2017 to 2020 average.

Once we combine the figures for week 22 in 2021 onwards up to week 33 of 2022 , and compare them against the combined 2017 to 2020 & 2018 to 2021 average, we find that excess deaths among children across Europe had increased by 691% since the European Medicines Agency first approved a Covid-19 vaccine for children aged 12 to 15 in May 2021.

Our investigation forced the EU and its statistical agencies to open a Europe-wide investigation into why so many children have died and are still dying ever since the EMA approved the Covid-19 injection for children.

However, we discovered that upon announcing the investigation EuroMOMO also entirely altered the data.

So we revisited the data and discover upon further investigation, that by the 18th of September, Europe had suffered a 755% increase in Excess Deaths among Children since EMA approved COVID Vaccine for Kids.

Then on October 2nd, we discovered 23,041 children had lost their lives up to 25th September 2022, ever since they were offered the Covid-19 injection.

Sadly, it has now been several weeks since the EU and official EU statistics departments were forced to launch an official Europe-wide investigation into excess deaths among children because of an exclusive investigation conducted and published by The Exposé, and this dither and delay is resulting in thousands more unnecessary deaths among young children.

This is more than enough evidence to force the CDC to reconsider and remove the Covid-19 injection from the mandatory vaccine schedule for children in the United States.

The question now is whether they heed the warnings born of devastation that has been witnessed across Europe or whether they choose to ignore it and have blood on their hands.

Because make no mistake, the Covid-19 vaccine has killed and is killing children. And if the CDC proceeds to force parents to make their children get an experimental mRNA gene therapy disguised as a Covid-19 vaccine at the threat of their children being denied a normal life and education, that same devastation will be realised across the United States of America.