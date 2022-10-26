Covid “Tests” and “Vaccines” Are Delivering a Hybrid Biological/Technological Weapon Which is Activated By 5G, Fibre Optics and Light

Karen Kingston spoke with Mike Adams about patents that demonstrate that Covid-19 was always about the merging of biology – including the human body – with technology – artificial intelligence.
Kingston is a biotech analyst with more than 20 years of experience. She has been reviewing research that has been conducted on Covid “vaccines” over more than a decade. “I really want the truth to be understood and the evidence to be seen and evaluated,” she told Adams. So, during the interview, she discussed some of the patents she has found: in particular, quantum dots “because that’s the backbone technology and energy of this AI [artificial intelligence] bioweapon,” she said. “It’s part biology and part technology … that’s always been the intention of Covid-19.”
She began by discussing a patent owned by Moderna which clearly shows that lipid nanoparticles (“LNPs”) are fully programmable self-assembling technologies that can contain gels and hydrogels.
See Modified Polynucleotides for the Production of Secreted Proteins, Moderna patent US 10703789 B2, 7 July 2020.
Patent US 10703789 B2, the “master patent,” refers to around another 90 patents. In other words, the master patent is built on 90 other patents. While reviewing the patents relating to Covid “vaccines” Kingston noted that patent numbers relating to biology have the suffix “B2” while those relating to technology have the suffix “A1”.
One of the patents US 10703789 B2 referenced, which is now removed from the US Patent Office website, relates the functionality of the nanotechnology in the Covid-19 bioweapon injections to ensure rapid, easy, and targeted biodistribution of the nanoparticles, which are quantum dot particles, throughout the body.
See Method for Preparing Surface-Modified Semiconductive and Metallic Nanoparticles Having Enhanced Dispersibility in Aqueous Media, Life Technologies Corp patent US 0028565 A1, 8 April 2014.
As Kingston noted, the patent was filed to Life Technologies Corporation in 2012 and Life Technologies was acquired by ThermoFisher in 2015. In February 2022, according to a report by Reuters, Moderna entered into a 15-year agreement with ThermoFisher Scientific for the manufacturing of its Covid “vaccine” and other experimental medicines based on mRNA technology.
This second patent “rolls up into the patent [US 10703789 B2] on the Moderna website,” Kingston said. In section 0003 of US 0028565 A1, the patent described “semiconductor nanocrystals (also known as quantum dot particles)” and how the size of the quantum dot responds to different energies or frequencies.
A 2011 book titled ‘Quantum Confinement Effect’ describes how quantum dots can be used to create tags, “so to mark people or animals,” Kingston said. “There are decades of successful research where they use quantum dots, not just to label an animal or human, but then to tag, mark and trace and communicate with, if you will, the heart, liver, spleen, lung, kidney and brain.”
Another patent that falls under the master Moderna patent US 10703789 B2 is one for opal hydrogels.
See Cell-Friendly Inverse Opal Hydrogels for Cell Encapsulation, Drug and Protein Delivery, and Functional Nanoparticle Encapsulation, Harvard College WO/2012/148684, 12 April 2012.
Opal hydrogels are part organic and inorganic. This means that they are part biology and part technology. Part technology – AI, metallic structures. Part biology – genetic sequences from other life forms e.g., insects, reptiles, rodents. Opal hydrogels look like quantum dots. “They have this bright blue and rainbow colours they give off,” Kingston explained.
A peer-reviewed article published by Wiley Online Library clearly states that the “backbone, the energy source, the technology between inorganic and organic – the inorganic-organic hybrids – is Qdots, it’s quan[tum] dots,” Kingston said.
Another patent on which the master Moderna US 10703789 B2 patent relies is one relating to carbon nanotubes which is owned by the Chinese Military.
See Method for Making Semiconducting Single Wall Carbon Nanotubes, Hon Hai Precision Industry and Tsinghua University patent US 02510618 A1, 26 September 2013.
Moving onto the purpose of Covid tests, Kingston explained the test swabs are to collect people’s genetic material and inoculate people with the nano weapon – the spike protein AI bioweapon which is part biology and part technology. It’s not only technology but it also has gene sequences, she said. “This technology is meant to spawn inside the body, it’s a parasite … It has not [been fully activated in a lot of people.] The activation is very much contingent on the 5G [and] fibre optics networks … also the quantum dots are activated using LED [light-emitting diode] so there’s light activation involved as well.”
She then discussed patents that reveal the shocking nature of the “spike protein” structures in “vaccines.” The hybrid inorganic-organic structures demonstrate “cognitive action” capabilities. They are described in patents as “intelligent sensor platforms” that carry out instructions. So-called “spike proteins” seen in electronic microscopy are actually these nanotech platform structures that are small enough to enter nervous system cells and alter their behaviour.
Click on the image below to watch the video on Bitchute.
The information Kingston discussed is included in various articles on her Substack in a series titled ‘Dismantling Covid-19 Deceptions’. Below are links to documents discussed in the first 30 minutes of the video above:
- Part 5: Dismantling Covid-19 Deceptions: Why are Quantum Dots in the COVID-19 Injections? Karen Kingston, 28 October 2022
- Part 2: Dismantling Covid-19 Deceptions: Psychological and Biological Impact of False Positive PCR-Tests, Karen Kingston, 12 October 2022
- Part 4: Dismantling Covid-19 Deceptions: Lies, Damn Lies, and Spike Proteins, Karen Kingston, 14 October 2022
- Video: Biotech Analyst Karen Kingston Unveils the Covid Vaccine 5g Link + Biosynthetic Ai Nanotech, Health Ranger Report, 6 October 2022
- Biotech analyst Karen Kingston unveils PATENTS and documents describing the covid vaccine 5G link, biosynthetic AI nanotech, “soft actuators” and NEUROWEAPONS implanted with needles, Natural News, 6 October 2022
- The Biotechnology experimentation has to be stopped – US has now developed deadlier version of alleged Covid Virus, The Exposé,
- Moderna, Thermo Fisher partner to manufacture COVID vaccine, other drugs, Reuters, 23 February 2022
- Quantum Confinement Effect, Science Direct
- Qdot Label Conjugates for Cell & Tissue Staining, ThermoFisher
- Fluorescent Inorganic-Organic Hybrid Nanoparticles, Wiley Online Library, 19 September 2018
- Carbon Nanotubes & Quantum Dots: Army Thinks Very Small, Breaking Defense, 7 January 2020
- Three New Projects for DOD’s Innovate Beyond 5G Program, US Department of Defense, 2 August 2022
- miFIGHT.org website HERE
- Karen Kingston on Substack HERE
So if you’ve done ‘the pcr’ just once, does that mean you’re a ‘slave’ to the system for the rest of your life? How does the PCR differ from the Rapid Antigen test (at home test)?
With the PCR test, they stuff it down your throat and up your nose to the blood brain barrier. These little critters are in you after that procedure. The antigen test was non-invasive. A better question would be: How do we help to eradicate these little critters from our body, I suspect it’s not possible!
How do we know they have not added them to our food/water supply or released via chemtrails/geo-engineering? I also suspect that some of this is fear mongering to scare you into submission.
The perpetrators want us to believe they and their technologies are all powerful and cannot be countered. But the notion of their omnipotence is completely delusional. The truth is the perpetrators are weak, and now increasingly confused and frightened as it becomes more and more evident that their ‘great reset’ plan for totalitarian transhumanist control is an escalating irreversible catastrophic failure. They figured it out wrong. They wrongly assumed we are controllable robots. Our bodies and minds naturally reject and destroy their satanic technologies. Their control technologies are piffling compared with our magical powers.
An excellent video. The 5G/6G towers will have to be dismantled. If they can be erected by professionals, they can be dismantled by amateurs. The topics raised were quite frightening.
What she says would be frightening if it was si-fi, but if it is real (and she does sound convincing) it is terrifying, especially to anyone who has been jabbed.