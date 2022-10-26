UK Gov. confirms 1 in every 482 COVID-19 Vaccinated People died within a single month after Vaccination

The UK Government has revealed that 1 in every 482 people vaccinated against Covid-19 in England sadly died within a month of receiving a dose of a Covid-19 injection.

For months on end, Government institutions have claimed they do not hold any data on deaths by vaccination status. But they have been lying to you.

On the 6th July, a UK Government institution known as the Office for National Statistics, published a dataset on deaths by vaccination status in England between 1st January 2021 and 31st May 2022, which can be found here, and it makes for horrific reading.

Table 9 of the dataset contains figures on ‘Whole period counts of all registered deaths grouped by how many weeks after vaccination the deaths occurred; for deaths involving COVID-19 and deaths not involving COVID-19, deaths occurring between 1 January 2021 and 31 May 2022, England’.

Here’s a snapshot of how the ONS presents the data –

As you can see, the ONS still don’t make it easy for us by revealing the overall number of deaths, but with some patience and simple maths we can easily find this out ourselves.

The following chart shows the overall number of deaths within one month/five weeks of Covid-19 vaccination in England between 1st Jan 2021 and 31st May 2022 –

According to the Office for National Statistics between 1st Jan 21 and 31st March 22, a total of 9,891 people died with Covid-19 within 1 month of vaccination, and a total of 82,255 people died of any other cause within 1 month of vaccination.

This means that in all, 92,146 people died within one month of Covid-19 vaccination between January 2021 and May 2022.

Based on the number of people who have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 injection in England, this equates to 1 in every 482 vaccinated people sadly losing their lives within 1 month of Covid-19 vaccination.

The UK Health Security Agency has been quietly publishing a weekly report titled ‘Weekly national Influenza and COVID-19 surveillance report’ that contains mountains of monotonous data. However, hidden deep within that report are the figures for Covid-19 vaccination uptake in England by dose.

The following table is taken from page 65 of the week 27 report, and shows vaccine uptake in England by age –

We’ve created the following chart based on the figures provided by UKHSA above, showing the total vaccination uptake vs the total vaccination refusal in England per dose –

According to the UKHA, 44.48 million people have had a single dose, 41.8 million people have had two doses, and 32.9 million people have had three doses as of July 3rd 2022.

Therefore, using simple maths, we find that 1 in every 482 vaccinated people has died within 1 month of Covid-19 Vaccination in England.

44,480,115 (People vaccinated) / 92,146 (deaths) = 482= 1 death for every 482 people vaccinated

A lot of people will probably argue that this is to be expected with so many people being vaccinated. But these same people won’t bother actually backing their argument up with any evidence. Because if it’s to be expected, how exactly do they explain the fact mortality rates per 100,000 are lowest among the unvaccinated in every single age group?

In every single month since the beginning of 2022, partly vaccinated and double vaccinated 18-39-year-olds have been more likely to die than unvaccinated 18 to 39-year-olds. Triple vaccinated 18 to 39-year-olds however have had a mortality rate that has worsened by the month following the mass Booster campaign that occurred in the UK in December 2021.

We also see a similar pattern among every single other age group.

The following charts show the monthly age-standardised mortality rates by vaccination status among each age group for Non-Covid-19 deaths in England between January and May 2022, the figures can be found in table 2 of the same ONS dataset containing deaths following Covid-19 vaccination –

Click to enlarge

The official figures quietly published by the UK Government provide indisputable evidence that the Covid-19 vaccines are deadly and are killing people in the thousands.

How else do you explain the fact that the vaccinated are significantly more likely to die than the unvaccinated in every single age group?

There’s no wonder 1 in every 482 people vaccinated against Covid-19 in England sadly died within a month of receiving a dose of the Covid-19 injection.