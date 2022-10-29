Facebook admits Gov. Reports, Pfizer Docs. & Cost of Living Crisis proves your Government is trying to kill you & Depopulate the planet

Facebook has confirmed that official Government reports, confidential Pfizer documents, and the cost of living crisis proves your Government is trying to kill you and depopulate the planet.

Back in August 2022, The Expose published an exclusive in-depth investigation and discovered that official Government data, confidential Pfizer documents, and real-world events such as the current cost of living crisis, the alleged impending climate change disaster, the Covid-19 pandemic, and the ongoing development of Artificial Intelligence, strongly suggest that there exists an agenda to depopulate the world, and your Government is, in essence, attempting to kill you.

That investigation was shared by a reader on Facebook on the same day that we published the article, and Facebook took it upon themselves to immediately remove the post and label it as “misinformation”.

However, the reader who shared our article disputed Facebook’s censorship and they finally responded in October to confirm that they were in fact wrong, the investigation was entirely correct, and that the reader’s Facebook post is now back on the highly censored social media platform.

So now that Facebook has confirmed what The Expose has been trying to tell the wider public for the past few months, we have included the full original investigation below so that you can share this article far and wide.

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

Follow The Exposé’s Official Channel on Telegram here

Join the conversation in our Telegram Discussion Group here

In 1993 a book was published by a former spy of the MI6 named Dr John Coleman. In that book, Dr Coleman wrote the following –

“At least 4 billion “useless eaters” shall be eliminated by the year 2050 by means of limited wars, organized epidemics of fatal rapid-acting diseases and starvation. Energy, food and water shall be kept at subsistence levels for the non-elite, starting with the White populations of Western Europe and North America and then spreading to other races. The population of Canada, Western Europe and the United States will be decimated more rapidly than on other continents, until the world’s population reaches a manageable level of 1 billion, of which 500 million will consist of Chinese and Japanese races, selected because they are people who have been regimented for centuries and who are accustomed to obeying authority without question.”

Many people would most likely disregard the above claims as “tinfoil hat nonsense”.

But unfortunately, official Government data, confidential Pfizer documents, and real-world events such as the current cost of living crisis, the alleged impending climate change disaster, the Covid-19 pandemic, and the ongoing development of Artificial Intelligence, strongly suggest that there exists an agenda to depopulate the world, and your Government is, in essence, attempting to kill you.

We are now living in a world where Governments and Institiutions are telling us we are in a race to to prevent a “disastrous” increase in global temperatures due to greenhouse gas emissions.

The vast majority of those greenhouse gas emissions are Carbon dioxide (CO2). A gas that every single human being on the planet produces every single time they exhale.

In one day, the average person breathes out around 500 litres of the greenhouse gas CO2 – which amounts to around 1kg in mass.

This doesn’t sound much until you take into account the fact that the world’s population is around 6.8 billion, collectively breathing out around 2500 million tonnes of the stuff each year – which is around 7% of the annual CO2 tonnage churned out by the burning of fossil fuel around the world.

Therefore, if we’re to believe the tightly controlled and censored narrative around climate change, human beings are one of the biggest contributors to it by simply just being alive.

So, therefore, if the “elite” wanted to save the planet, a good start would be to reduce the world’s population which would, in turn, reduce the carbon dioxide produced naturally by humans breathing, and reduce the amount of fossil fuels required to sustain a person’s quality of life.

But what if we’re being lied to about the impending climate change doom that now litters every News channel? Why would the so-called “elite” be so eager to reduce the world’s population then?

Well, we only need to look to the advancement of technology and Artificial Intelligence to realise that humans aren’t really needed as much as they used to be in order to keep the rich, rich. And pretty soon they may no longer be needed at all.

If you can’t see that you pretty much living in a slave system designed to keep the rich, rich and the poor, poor, then you’ve been living your life with your head in the sand.

Nobody ever gets rich working 9 to 5, but millions are trained to believe that this is what you should aim to do when you grow up. Granted, you can start your own business and have others slave away for you, but even then the “taxman” comes to make sure you have to keep up the endless routine of sleep, work, repeat for another year. Or if you’re extremely successful one of the large corporations will come knocking to buy you out.

The system is rigged.

Another example is how no matter how much your earnings increase throughout the years, your outgoings will remain relative to or surpass that increase.

Take the cost of a house for example. For most people, the mortgage or rent alone will take a huge chunk of their wages, and it’s a cost that rises by the year. Is it because houses actually cost that much? Or is it because the system’s designed to ensure that most will never be able to break free from the life of slavery they have been indoctrinated to accept?

For centuries the “elite” have needed you to accept and remain trapped in the system to essentially make them rich. But now they don’t need you, because they have developed technology, robotics and Artificial Intelligence that can do the job for them, and this technology is now more advanced than most people realise.

One day soon there will be no jobs for millions of people. In effect rendering millions to be known as “useless eaters”.

This means the world is at a crossroads, and the elite has two choices. They sustain millions or even billions of people with financial support and help to ensure they survive and live quality lives. Or, they set about to depopulate the world.

Unfortunately, evidence suggests they chose the depopulation route a while ago, and their plan to do so is already in motion.

Here are just a few of the things the “elite” have done and are doing in order to depopulate the world.

The COVID-19 Pandemic: Killing the Elderly & Vulnerable

In March 2020 the British people were told that they must “stay at home” in order to “protect the NHS” and “save lives”. They were also told that the authorities needed just “three weeks to flatten the curve”. This was allegedly because of the threat of a new and emerging virus which we’re told originated in the city of Wuhan, China.

But evidence suggests the Covid-19 pandemic was in fact an exaggerated lie. A lie that involved prematurely ending the lives of thousands upon thousands of people, who you were told died of Covid-19. A lie that has involved committing one of the greatest crimes against humanity in living memory. A lie that has required three things – fear, your compliance, and a drug known as Midazolam.

Serious illness in Covid-19 allegedly presents pneumonia and accompanying respiratory insufficiency. Therefore typical symptoms include breathlessness, cough, weakness and fever. We’re also told that people who suffer deteriorating respiratory failure and who do not receive intensive care, develop acute respiratory distress syndrome with severe breathlessness.

While midazolam (think diazepam on steroids) can cause serious or life-threatening breathing problems such as shallow, slowed, or temporarily stopped breathing that may lead to permanent brain injury or death.

UK regulators state that you should only receive midazolam in a hospital or doctor’s office that has the equipment that is needed to monitor your heart and lungs and to provide life-saving medical treatment quickly if your breathing slows or stops.

Knowing that would you use midazolam to treat people who were suffering pneumonia and respiratory insufficiency allegedly due to Covid-19?

Because that’s precisely what they did in the UK, and they administered it by the truckload in care homes.

In March 2020, the UK Department of Health & Social Care purchased a two-year supply of midazolam and was looking to purchase more (source). And they certainly made use of it.

According to official data in April 2019 up to 21,977 prescriptions for Midazolam were issued, containing 171,952 items, the vast majority being Midazolam Hydrochloride. However in April 2020 45,033 prescriptions for Midazolam were issued, containing 333,229 items, the vast majority being Midazolam Hydrochloride.

That is a 104.91% increase in the number of prescriptions issued for Midazolam and a 93.85% increase in the number of items they contained.

But these weren’t issued in hospitals, they were issued by GP practices. This means they were administered to the elderly and vulnerable who had been released from hospital under the instruction of then Health Secretary Matt Hancock and into understaffed and overwhelmed care homes.

According to the UK’s Office for National Statistics, three in every five Covid-19 deaths occurred in those who suffered learning difficulties and disabilities (see here).

Do you really believe there’s a virus so clever that it knows to only kill people who are disabled or have learning difficulties?

In relation to deaths of people with learning difficulties the ONS said – ‘the largest effect was associated with living in a care home or other communal establishment.‘

Having a learning difficulty and being in care doesn’t mean you are more likely to die of Covid-19. What it means is that you are much more likely to have a DNR order placed on you without informing yourself or your family, which Carers / NHS staff then use as permission to put you on end-of-life care, which involves the administration of Midazolam.

The evidence for this is vast, and you can read a full investigation exposing the Midazolam scandal in the UK here.

Covid-19 Vaccination: Infertility & Genocide

Covid-19 vaccination is going to lead mass depopulation on top of the thousands it has already killed.

The latest reports released by medicine regulators around the world reveal that there have been at least 7.3 million injuries reported as adverse reactions to the Covid-19 injections up to late May and early June 2022, including 77,068 deaths (source).

However, these horrific figures do not illustrate the true nature of the consequences of Covid-19 vaccination because it is estimated by medicine regulators that just 1 to 10% of adverse events are actually reported.

But something much more sinister is occurring with these experimental injections, and the evidence can all be found in both official Government data and the confidential documents the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) attempted to delay publishing by 75 years but has been forced to publish by court order.

In early January 2022, Federal Judge Mark Pittman ordered the FDA to release 55,000 pages per month. They released 12,000 pages by the end of January.

Since then, PHMPT has posted all of the documents on its website. The latest drop happened on 1st June 2022.

One of the documents contained in the data dump is ‘reissue_5.3.6 postmarketing experience.pdf’. Page 12 of the confidential document contains data on the use of the Pfizer Covid-19 injection in pregnancy and lactation.

Confidential Pfizer Documents reveal 90% of Covid Vaccinated Pregnant Women lost their Baby

Pfizer state in the document that by 28th February 2021 there were 270 known cases of exposure to the mRNA injection during pregnancy.

Forty-six percent of the mothers (124) exposed to the Pfizer Covid-19 injection suffered an adverse reaction.

Of those 124 mothers suffering an adverse reaction, 49 were considered non-serious adverse reactions, whereas 75 were considered serious. This means 58% of the mothers who reported suffering adverse reactions suffered a serious adverse event ranging from uterine contraction to foetal death.

A total of 4 serious foetus/baby cases were reported due to exposure to the Pfizer injection.

But here’s where things get rather concerning. Pfizer state that of the 270 pregnancies they have absolutely no idea what happened in 238 of them.

But here are the known outcomes of the remaining pregnancies –

There were 34 outcomes altogether at the time of the report, but 5 of them were still pending. Pfizer note that only 1 of the 29 known outcomes were normal, whilst 28 of the 29 outcomes resulted in the loss/death of the baby. This equates to 97% of all known outcomes of Covid-19 vaccination during pregnancy resulting in the loss of the child.

When we include the 5 cases where the outcome was still pending it equates to 82% of all outcomes of Covid-19 vaccination during pregnancy resulting in the loss of the child. This equates to an average of around 90% between the 82% and 97% figure.

Pfizer and Medicine Regulators hid dangers of Covid-19 Vaccination during Pregnancy due to Animal Study finding an increased risk of Birth Defects & Infertility

The above is still the official guidance as of June 2022 in regards to giving the Covid-19 vaccine to pregnant women, and it leads to several questions requiring urgent answers when we consider since early 2021 pregnant women have been told Covid-19 vaccination is perfectly safe.

The limited animal study talked about in the official guidance actually uncovered the risk of significant harm to the developing foetus, but medicine regulators in the USA, UK and Australia actively chose to remove this information from public documents.

The actual study can be viewed in full here and is titled ‘Lack of effects on female fertility and prenatal and postnatal offspring development in rats with BNT162b2, an mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine‘.

The study was performed on 42 female Wistar Han rats. Twenty-one were given the Pfizer Covid-19 injection, and 21 were not.

Here are the results of the study –

The results of the number of foetuses observed to have supernumerary lumbar ribs in the control group were 3/3 (2.1). But the results of the number of foetuses to have supernumerary lumbar ribs in the vaccinated group was 6/12 (8.3). Therefore on average, the rate of occurrence was 295% higher in the vaccinated group.

Supernumerary ribs also called accessory ribs are an uncommon variant of extra ribs arising most commonly from the cervical or lumbar vertebrae.

So what this study found is evidence of abnormal foetal formation and birth defects caused by the Pfizer Covid-19 injection.

But the abnormal findings of the study don’t end there. The ‘pre-implantation loss’ rate in the vaccinated group of rats was double that of the control group.

Pre-implantation loss refers to fertilised ova that fail to implant. Therefore, this study suggests that the Pfizer Covid-19 injection reduces the chances of a woman being able to get pregnant. So, therefore, increases the risk of infertility.

Unfortunately, medicine regulators around the world are fully aware of this but chose to actively cover it up, the evidence of which can be viewed in full here.

Confidential Pfizer Documents reveal the Covid-19 Vaccine accumulates in the Ovaries

Another study, which can be found in the long list of confidential Pfizer documents that the FDA have been forced to publish via a court order here, was carried out on Wistar Han rats, 21 of which were female and 21 of which were male.

Each rat received a single intramuscular dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 injection and then the content and concentration of total radioactivity in blood, plasma and tissues were determined at pre-defined points following administration.

In other words, the scientists conducting the study measured how much of the Covid-19 injection has spread to other parts of the body such as the skin, liver, spleen, heart etc.

But one of the most concerning findings from the study is the fact that the Pfizer injection accumulates in the ovaries over time.

An ‘ovary’ is one of a pair of female glands in which the eggs form and the female hormones oestrogen and progesterone are made.

In the first 15 minutes following injection of the Pfizer jab, researchers found that the total lipid concentration in the ovaries measured 0.104ml. This then increased to 1.34ml after 1 hour, 2.34ml after 4 hours, and then 12.3ml after 48 hours.

The scientists, however, did not conduct any further research on the accumulation after a period of 48 hours, so we simply don’t know whether that concerning accumulation continued.

But official UK data published by Public Health Scotland, which can be found here, offers some concerning clues as to the consequences of that accumulation on the ovaries.

Figures for the number of individuals suffering from ovarian cancer show that the known trend in 2021 was significantly higher than 2020 and the 2017-2019 average.

So now we know –

Authorities culled the elderly and vulnerable with a drug known as midazolam and told you they had died of Covid-19,

Confidential Pfizer documents show a miscarriage rate between 82 and 97%,

The only animal study performed to prove the safety of administering the Pfizer vaccine during pregnancy indicated an increased risk of infertility and birth defects,

and further confidential Pfizer documents reveal the vaccine accumulates in the ovaries.

Unfortunately, we also have evidence that Covid-19 vaccination increases the risk of newborn babies sadly losing their lives, and it also comes from the Public Health Scotland ‘Covid-19 Wider Impacts’ dashboard.

Newborn Baby Deaths hit critical levels for 2nd time in 7 Months in March 2022

Official figures reveal that the rate of neonatal deaths increased to 4.6 per 1000 live births in March 2022, a 119% increase on the expected rate of deaths. This means the neonatal mortality rate breached an upper warning threshold known as the ‘control limit’ for the second time in at least four years.

The last time it breached was in September 2021, when neonatal deaths per 1000 live births climbed to 5.1. Although the rate fluctuates month to month, the figure for both September 2021 and March 2022 is on a par with levels that were last typically seen in the late 1980s.

Click to enlarge

Source

Public Health Scotland (PHS) did not formally announce they had launched an investigation, but this is what they are supposed to do when the upper warning threshold is reached, and they did so back in 2021.

At the time, PHS said the fact that the upper control limit has been exceeded “indicates there is a higher likelihood that there are factors beyond random variation that may have contributed to the number of deaths that occurred”.

Finally, in regards to Covid-19 vaccination, we have evidence that it increases the risk of suffering a miscarriage by at least 1,517%.

Covid-19 Vaccination increases risk of suffering Miscarriage

According to the Centers for Disease Control’s (CDC)) Vaccine Adverse Event Database (VAERS), as of April 2022, a total of 4,113 foetal deaths had been reported as adverse reactions to the Covid-19 injections, 3,209 of which were reported against the Pfizer injection.

The CDC has admitted that just 1 to 10% of adverse reactions are actually reported to VAERS therefore the true figure could be many times worse. But to put these numbers into perspective, there were only 2,239 reported foetal deaths to VAERS in the 30 years prior to the emergency use authorisation of the Covid-19 injections in December of 2020. (Source)

And a further study which can be viewed here, found that the risk of suffering a miscarriage following Covid-19 vaccination is 1,517% higher than the risk of suffering a miscarriage following flu vaccination.

Government Data suggests the Covid-19 Vaccines cause Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome

Many people will believe the claim Covid-19 injections are in effect causing AIDS (Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome) is either incredibly bold or incredibly fictitious. But that’s because many people misunderstand what AIDS actually is.

First of all, Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome is not contagious. But many people it is because of its association with the alleged HIV virus. But AIDS isn’t HIV, and HIV isn’t AIDS. They are two completely different things, it just so happens that AIDS can allegedly result as a complication of long-term HIV infection.

AIDS is an acquired (or secondary) immune deficiency syndrome that affects your immune system partially or as a whole, making your body an easy target for several diseases and infections. When immunodeficiency disorders affect your immune system, your body can no longer fight bacteria and diseases (source).

Several factors in the environment can cause secondary immunodeficiency disorders (source) including radiation or chemotherapy, infections due to HIV, Leukaemia, and Malnutrition.

But some of the less common causes include drugs or medications (source), and for months on end, official statistics from Governments worldwide have suggested the Covid-19 injections should be added to the list.

The most reliable example of this has come from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

The following chart shows the Covid-19 vaccine effectiveness among the triple vaccinated population in England in the Week 3, Week 7 and Week 13 UKHSA Vaccine Surveillance reports of 2022 –

This is nowhere near the claimed 95% effectiveness by Pfizer, is it?

The following chart shows the Covid-19 death rate per 100,000 individuals by vaccination status between 28th Feb and 27th March 22. The unvaccinated case rate has been taken from page 45 of the UKHSA Vaccine Surveillance Report – Week 13 – 2022, and the double vaccinated case rate has been calculated with the number of deaths provided on page 44 of the same report –

The above figures prove the Covid-19 injections are damaging the immune system because vaccine effectiveness isn’t actually a measure of a vaccine, it’s a measure of the immune system.

The Covid-19 vaccines instruct the body to produce the spike (S) protein of the original Covid-19 virus. The immune system is then supposed to rid the body of these manufactured spike proteins and remember to do so if it ever encounters the “real” virus in the future.

Therefore, the UKHSA figures prove the immune systems of the vaccinated are performing far worse than the immune systems of the unvaccinated, and this degradation is getting worse by the week. This will of course lead to an inconceivable amount of people falling into an early grave due to their immune systems failing them.

There is plenty more evidence out there but the above alone strongly suggests Covid-19 vaccination is going to lead to depopulation through increased infertility, an increased rate of death of newborns, sudden death, and early death due to immune system damage.

The Cost of Living Crisis: Malnutrition, Disease & Starvation

In the UK, the cost to fill up an average family car with petrol recently surpassed £100. The public is being told this is being driven by war in Ukraine and moves to reduce Europe’s dependence on Russian oil. But if this were true, how do you explain this –

Crude Oil Prices

Source

As of June 2022, the price of crude oil per barrel is $120.67, and the average price per litre of petrol in the UK is £1.85p.

But back in June 2008, the price of crude oil per barrel was $187.04, and the average price per litre of petrol in the UK was £1.04p (source).

So as things stand, the price per barrel of crude oil is 35.4% down from the price in 2008, but the price per litre of fuel is 78% up from 2008.

Can you see now how you are being lied to when the Government and mainstream media tell you that these rising costs are due to the war in Ukraine?

The truth is that the spiralling cost of fuel to get you from A to B and the hideous cost of gas and electricity to heat and light your home is being manufactured alongside food shortages.

Why? Because poverty increases the risk of death and disability from non-communicable diseases, such as cancer, heart disease, stroke and diabetes (source). And increased energy and food prices lead to the elderly and vulnerable having to choose between heating and eating. Meaning more people are going to die, in effect reducing the world’s population.

Manufactured Food Shortages

Ukraine typically exports up to five million tons of grain per month, but as of May 2022, the country was unable to export about 90 million tons of agricultural product. The US State Department claimed that the Russian military was and is blocking the Ukrainian ports. The US joined Germany in claiming Russia is putting “millions at risk of famine.”

Russia had previously provided the world with 27% of its sunflower seeds, 5% of its barley, 2% of its corn, and 3% of its wheat. When the West first sought to shut down Russian agricultural exports, did they consider the real-life effects these sanctions would have on the supply of food throughout the world?

Of course they did, it has all been done by design.

Back in March 2022, the German Minister of Agriculture announced that the EU is not going to relax the restrictions placed by the Farm to Fork programme. In other words, they’re not even going to put land to use, they’re not going to try and grow wheat now that the EU has cut off 40 percent of global exports from Ukraine.

Why?

The mainstream media is now warning the public to prepare for food rationing, and the ‘Ice Age Farmer’ demonstrates how this is all a deliberately engineered situation in the following video –

All of this will lead to malnutrition and in extreme cases starvation. This in turn will lead to –

Immune system

Reduced ability to fight infection

Muscles

Inactivity and reduced ability to work, shop, cook and self-care

Inactivity may also lead to pressure ulcers and blood clots

Falls

Reduced ability to cough may predispose to chest infections and pneumonia

Heart failure

Impaired wound healing

Kidneys

Inability to regulate salt and fluid can lead to over-hydration or dehydration

Brain

Malnutrition causes apathy, depression, introversion, self-neglect and deterioration in social interactions

Reproduction

Malnutrition reduces fertility and if present during pregnancy can predispose to problems with diabetes, heart disease and stroke in the baby in later life.

Impaired temperature regulation

This can lead to hypothermia

Consequences of malnutrition in children and adolescents

Growth failure and stunting

Delayed sexual development

Reduced muscle mass and strength

Impaired intellectual development

Rickets

Increased lifetime risk of osteoporosis

Consequences of specific micronutrient deficiencies

There are very many of these and so only the commonest are given below:

Iron deficiency can cause anaemia

Zinc deficiency causes skin rashes and decreased ability to fight infection

Vitamin B12 deficiency can cause anaemia and problems with nerves

Vitamin D deficiency causes rickets in children and osteomalacia in adults

Vitamin C deficiency causes scurvy

Vitamin A deficiency causes night blindness

And ultimately many more deaths, in turn contributing to the elite’s goal to reduce the world’s population.

Useless Eaters

We’ll end where it all began, with a quote from a book published in 1993 by a former spy of the MI6 named Dr John Coleman.

“At least 4 billion “useless eaters” shall be eliminated by the year 2050 by means of limited wars, organized epidemics of fatal rapid-acting diseases and starvation. Energy, food and water shall be kept at subsistence levels for the non-elite, starting with the White populations of Western Europe and North America and then spreading to other races. The population of Canada, Western Europe and the United States will be decimated more rapidly than on other continents, until the world’s population reaches a manageable level of 1 billion, of which 500 million will consist of Chinese and Japanese races, selected because they are people who have been regimented for centuries and who are accustomed to obeying authority without question.”

Before reading the above evidence, many people would most likely have disregarded the above claims as “tinfoil hat nonsense”.

Do you still disregard that claim as “tinfoil hat nonsense” now?